Best Phoenix Concerts This Weekend: Mac Sabbath, Danny Ocean, Rock Lottery

J.I.D and Smino
Friday, February 3
The Van Buren, 401 West Van Buren StreetAny Simpsons fan knows that naming something “4Ever” is an ill omen, but that hasn’t stopped rappers JID and Smino from naming their co-headlining tour The Luv Is 4Ever Tour. Both rappers are used to moving in units: JID is part of the Spillage Village collective and also does time in the hip-hop supergroup Zoink Gang (which includes Smino as a member), while Smino is part of the Zero Fatigue and Ghetto Sage groups. JID and Smino also share musical upbringings: Smino’s grandfather played bass for Muddy Waters, while JID grew up steeped in the music of Sly and the Family Stone and Earth, Wind & Fire alongside classic rap from Jay-Z and Mobb Deep. Where they differ is in their tempos. Smino moves slow and steadily, his voice a syrupy rasp. JID is manic, hyperactive, and a motormouth. 8 p.m., tickets are available on the secondary market. Ashley Naftule
The Reverend Horton Heat
Friday, February 3
Rhythm Room, 1019 East Indian School RoadJim Heath, better known as The Reverend Horton Heat, has been around the music biz since the mid-'80s, and like a cat, he always lands on his feet — on stages all over the world. The Rev has been on one of the most notorious neverending tour odysseys in the past three decades. Only The Ramones' 2,263 shows total may eclipse Heath’s nearly 2,000 estimated tour stops — more than 30 in Arizona alone since 1993. He’s a successful modern-day rockabilly legend. The Rev has cranked out 12 studio albums over his 27 years. The band's insanely catchy, double-entendre-laden rock songs and Heath's well-hewn, raspy, menacing, tenor vocal delivery is unmistakable on a wide variety of Heat standards like: “Wiggle Stick,” “The Devil’s Chasin’ Me,” the Ameripolitan satire-laced cuts like “Liquor Beer and Wine,” and “Let Me Teach You How to Eat.” With The Surfrajettes; 8 p.m., $35 via seetickets.us. Mark C. Horn
Paris Chansons
Friday, Febuary 3
Musical Instrument Museum, 4725 East Mayo BoulevardParis Chansons play a variety of French hits, dating back to the 1930s, when songbirds like Edith Piaf walked the Earth, and into the modern era. They also touch on the work of other French pop greats like Serge Gainsbourg and the ye-ye singers of the ’60s, who took Phil Spector’s girl group music and gave it a Gallic twist. Although the band is dedicated to sharing French classics, they’re also committed to sharing these old standards in new ways. They’ll do so this weekend at the Musical Instrument Museum. 7 p.m., $38.50-$49.50 via mim.org. Ashley Naftule
Poncho Sanchez
Saturday, February 4
Musical Instrument Museum, 4725 East Mayo BoulevardWhat’s a kid to do when caught between the worlds of psychedelic rock, surf music, bebop, rhythm and blues, and cha-cha? If you’re Poncho Sanchez, you combine them in a giant soul stew on the way to becoming the leading purveyor of funky, grooving music with a deeply soulful edge. Many call it Latin jazz or Cubano bebop; Sanchez doesn’t think it really needs a name (beyond having a place to shelve it in stores). “It’s a twist on soul music with a Latin groove,” he told New Times in 2014. “We take a funk-and-soul groove, and give it a Latin tinge.” Sanchez forged a lengthy career; all told, he’s released close to 30 albums. The secret, besides the high energy found on each album, is mixing up the styles. His music typically starts a with Latin groove, but albums have explored various jazz avenues, blues idioms, Cuban rhythms, funk, soul, and even some of that psychedelic rock. 6:30 and 9 p.m., $44.50-$54.50 via mim.org. Glenn BurnSilver
Phoenix Rock Lottery 2023
Saturday, February 4
Crescent Ballroom, 308 North Second AvenueDuring the first weekend in February, more than two dozen local musicians come together at Crescent Ballroom to offer an embarrassment of musical riches. Launched by Stephen “Psyko Steve” Chilton in 2014, the Phoenix Rock Lottery shakes up the local scene for a good cause. All proceeds go to Rosie's House, a nonprofit that provides music education to underprivileged youth from low-income backgrounds. The format offers music fans a wildly unpredictable experience. Artists from different genres and bands are randomly grouped together into five new bands and have until the end of that day to write and rehearse three new songs (and a cover) to perform that night in front of a live audience. This year’s lineup includes such names as Paula Tesoriero, John MacLeod, Alexa Graves, Rachel Kennedy, Sydney Roten, Devin Dorough, Abigail Corinne, Johl Driscoll, Katie Mae, Izzy Mahoubi, and Victoria Bigelow. Dani Cutler of KWSS will host the show. 8 p.m., $13/$15 via seetickets.us. Ashley Naftule
Mac Sabbath
Sunday, February 5
The Nile Theater, 105 West Main Street, MesaGet a load of these clowns — and in this case, we mean that as a term of endearment. Led by none other than clown prince of metal Ronald Osbourne on vocals and featuring such costumed musicians as guitarist Slayer MacCheeze and Grimalice on bass, this deep-fried parody of the legendary Black Sabbath have been serving up artfully done parodies of the original heavy metal act since 2014. They'll be bringing their latest tour to Mesa with local support from Snailmate and Mike and the Molotovs. It's going to be a perfect storm of loud music, absurd antics, and local love. 7 p.m., $25 via simpletix.com. Douglas Markowitz
Danny Ocean
Sunday, February 5
The Van Buren, 401 West Van Buren StreetBorn in Caracas, Venezuela, Ocean is an accomplished reggaeton artist who's made waves with his dance-pop, Moombahton, and Latin pop songs. His 2016 jam “Me Rehuso” is his calling card: a sleek bit of R&B infused with Latin rhythms and a bubbly electronic production. While he's only released two albums so far, Ocean has been very busy as an in-demand producer and guest vocalist. The smooth-signing Ocean has worked with artists as varied as Skrillex, Jason Derulo, David Guetta, Lagos, and Joji. Like many modern artists, he got a leg-up early in his career from social media: Ocean started his own YouTube channel, turning heads and bending ears with his music videos. 8 p.m., tickets are available on the secondary market. Ashley Naftule
Francine Reed
Sunday, February 5
The Nash, 110 East Roosevelt StreetIncomparable is a powerful word. It is often used disingenuously when describing musicians, but in the case of the soon-to-be-released EP from Fervor Records, The Incomparable Francine Reed, it is used perfectly and, to be quite honest, it is a bit of an understatement. Longtime local music fans will at least be familiar with her name. She’s been a shining light in the terrific Valley jazz and blues scene since the 1970s. She’s also performed with the biggest of the big in those genres, as well as some of the most luminous names in rock ‘n’ roll and country music. She’s definitely incomparable. Reed has seen a few things, sung a lot of songs, and, more than anything, seems completely grateful for the opportunities that have come her way. In addition to working with Lyle Lovett, Reed’s discography includes appearances on recordings by Willie Nelson, Roy Orbison, Delbert McClinton, Jimmy Dawkins, and local favorites Bob Corritore and Hans Olson. 3 p.m., $37-$45 via thenash.org. Tom Reardon