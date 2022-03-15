Holidays Your ultimate guide to St. Patrick's Day 2024 parties in Phoenix Green beer and a whole lot more. By Benjamin Leatherman March 8, 2024 Benjamin Leatherman

Almost every watering hole in the metro Phoenix area has something planned for Thursday, March 17. Parties will be happening inside bars, in the streets and underneath enormous tents. Most will serve up such St. Patrick’s Day staples as green hats, Celtic musicians and more corned beef and cabbage than you can stomach.



If you’re curious about what’s on tap this year – other than excessive amounts of green beer – here’s a rundown of the various parties and events scheduled for March 16 and 17 around the Valley.



Cactus Jack’s Ahwatukee Tavern

4747 E. Elliot Road The St. Patrick's Day party at Cactus Jack's will include live music from The Noodles, $2 Jell-O shots, a $100 prize for best Irish costume and corned beef and cabbage being served. The festivities begin at 5 p.m. and there's a $10 cover.



The Dubliner

3841 E. Thunderbird Road Phoenix's longest-running Irish pub will celebrate its 40th anniversary and St. Patrick's Day with a weekend of festivities on March 16 and 17. The indoor event will include live music and entertainment from The Peat Diggers and other acts and plenty of revelry. Food tickets will be available for select Irish fare. The cover will be $5 after 3 p.m. on March 16 and $10 after 11 a.m. on March 17.



Fibber Magees

1989 W. Elliot Road, Chandler The annual block party at Fibber Magees on March 17 will offer a mix of live music, libations and lively fun until 11 p.m. A giant outdoor beer garden, a full bar and outdoor kitchen are planned and performances will include Lenny Kelleher at noon, Swainn at 5 p.m. and Jason DeVore of Authority Zero at 7:30 p.m. The $15 cover starts at 11 a.m.



Irish Wolfhound Pub

16811 N. Litchfield Road, #102, Surprise A full slate of local bands — including Kilted Spirit, Open Beta, The Peat Diggers and Alibi — will start at 10 a.m. during Irish Wolfhound’s St. Patrick’s Day celebration on March 17. The Arizona Fire Service Pipe Band and Michael Pat Gallagher Irish Dancers will also perform and beer, liquor promos and signature menu items will be available throughout the day. Admission is $5 until 2 p.m. and $10 thereafter.

click to enlarge Level 1 Arcade Bar in Gilbert. Benjamin Leatherman Level 1 Arcade Bar

60 W. Vaughn Ave., #107, Gilbert

48 W. Main St., Mesa Each location of Level 1 Arcade Bar will host an indoor/outdoor St. Patrick's Day bash with retro coin-op games, DJs, green beer and more. Drink specials will include $6 Guinness, $8 Jameson and $10 Irish Car Bombs. Patrons who dress up for the occasion will get 10% off their tabs. Doors over at 11 a.m. and the parties go 21-and-over starting at 5 p.m.



Padre Murphy’s

4338 W. Bell Road, Glendale Padre Murphy’s annual parking lot party on March 17 will include a full schedule of live music, kicking off at 11:30 a.m. with Harley Davidson. There will also be food and drink available throughout the day, balloon animals and face painting from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., bagpipers and drums from 2 to 5 p.m. and a performance by Finnegan’s Brogue starting at 3:30 p.m. Admission is $10 starting at noon and goes 21 and over after 4 p.m.



O’Kelley’s

2120 W. Guadalupe Road, #17, Mesa The St. Patrick's Day parking lot party at O'Kelley's on March 17 starts at 6 a.m. and will have enough green beer to slake anyone's thirst, as well as giveaways, promos and plates of corned beef and cabbage. A cornhole tournament will take place at 1 and 5 p.m. with cash prizes for first, second and third-place winners. The live music lineup will include Rhythm Edition at noon, Strangeland at 3 p.m., Horseshoes and Handgrenades at 6 p.m. and Legal Limit at 9 p.m. Admission is $10.



R.T. O’Sullivans

7919 E. Thomas Rd., #101, Scottsdale The craic will be mighty during the two-day St. Patrick’s Day celebration at R.T. O'Sullivans in Scottsdale on March 16 and 17. Live music will take place on an outdoor stage both days with the Jake Dean Band, August in Stereo and Shawn Johnson on March 16 and Ricky Harris, Rose Colored Eyes and Chad Wilson Bailey on March 17. Call 480-307-6533 for cover charges and more info.

click to enlarge Seamus McCaffrey’s in downtown Phoenix. Jacob Tyler Dunn Seamus McCaffrey’s

18 W. Monroe St. Expect a huge crowd and a variety of music and libations at Seamus McCaffrey's renowned St. Patrick’s Day party on March 17, which will encompass a portion of Monroe Street in front of the iconic Irish pub. There will be food, drinks, traditional entertainment, live music from local bands and rowdy fun. Gates open at 9 a.m. and the $10 benefits local firefighter charities.



Skysill Rooftop Lounge

11 E. Seventh St., Tempe The Skysill will host a "Lucky & Charmed" affair that will include festive entertainment, panoramic views of downtown Tempe and a variety of adult beverages. The event runs from 2 to 6 p.m.



Tim Finnegan’s

