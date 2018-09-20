Concert Review: Watching Beyoncé and Jay-Z Live Is Not for the Faint of Heart

Watching Beyoncé and Jay-Z live is not for someone who tires or dehydrates easily. It is a marathon of an event; their set alone is around two hours, a fair amount longer than most headliners. But obviously, it’s worth it. And if one is getting tired just watching, imagine the stamina of the performers themselves.

Before they even come on at State Farm Stadium, the stage first welcomes Chloe x Halle, an R&B sister duo signed under Beyoncé’s label Parkwood. Next up is DJ Khaled, whose brand has become that of a wholesome dad who you can’t help but laugh with. The way he comes out to a packed stadium wearing a white T-shirt and blue jeans and shows a home video of him and his son further drills this into the audience.

Finally, three hours after the doors first opened, the room goes dark and the crowd screams in anticipation. The couple enters in matching white, holding hands; they are a clear united front tonight and always. Regardless of how many songs she performs from Lemonade, these two are a pair.