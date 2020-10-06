Guitar Legend Eddie Van Halen Is Dead at 65

2020 just will not quit.
Multiple news outlets have announced today, October 6, that Eddie Van Halen, the main songwriter and co-founder of legendary rock group Van Halen has died of throat cancer. He was 65.
Van Halen was one of the seminal rock groups of the '80s, producing hits like "Panama," "Jump," and "Hot for Teacher." The band were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2007.
In 2005, Rolling Stone magazine named Van Halen the eighth-best guitarist of all time.
He is survived by his wife and one son.
