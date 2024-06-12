 Final concert at Phoenix music venue The Trunk Space: Photos | Phoenix New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

12 photos of the final concert at Phoenix music venue The Trunk Space

It was an emotional end to this chapter of The Trunk Space's history.
June 12, 2024
Members of Breakup Shoes perform at The Trunk Space on May 25.
Members of Breakup Shoes perform at The Trunk Space on May 25. Logan Lowrey-Rasmussen
Share this:
DIY arts and music venue The Trunk Space said goodbye to its longtime home at the end of May.

After eight years at Grace Lutheran Church in downtown Phoenix, the venue was leaving the space and going on hiatus while it searched for a new location.

But before they shut the lights off, The Trunk Space held seven nights of goodbye shows featuring some of the biggest names in local music.

The final show on May 25 featured Agnia Del Carmen along with members of Breakup Shoes, Diners, Dogbreth and The Senators.

Here's a look at the last show at Trunk Space at Grace Lutheran Church.
click to enlarge
Volunteers staff the counter.
Logan Lowrey-Rasmussen
click to enlarge
Agnia del Carmen performs at Trunk Space's last show.
Logan Lowrey-Rasmussen
click to enlarge
Time for a snack break.
Logan Lowrey-Rasmussen
click to enlarge
Jesse Teer of The Senators.
Logan Lowrey-Rasmussen
click to enlarge
Pro-Palestinian items for sale.
Logan Lowrey-Rasmussen
click to enlarge
Tristan Jemsek of Dogbreth.
Logan Lowrey-Rasmussen
click to enlarge
Merch for sale.
Logan Lowrey-Rasmussen
click to enlarge
Agnia del Carmen performs.
Logan Lowrey-Rasmussen
click to enlarge
The crowd at the last Trunk Space show at Grace Lutheran Church.
Logan Lowrey-Rasmussen
click to enlarge
Members of Dogbreth and Diners perform.
Logan Lowrey-Rasmussen
click to enlarge
Members of Breakup Shoes at the last Trunk Space show.
Logan Lowrey-Rasmussen
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Phoenix New Times has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Jennifer Goldberg is the Music and Culture editor of Phoenix New Times. She joined the New Times staff in February 2016. In her role, Jennifer writes and publishes profiles of both local and regional musicians, previews upcoming performances and provides guides on the best of Phoenix’s entertainment scene. She also oversees the Best of Phoenix. Jennifer previously worked for Jewish News of Greater Phoenix. During her career, Jennifer has received awards from the Arizona Press Club, the Arizona Newspaper Association and the American Jewish Press Association. She holds a bachelor’s of arts in English from Arizona State University.
Contact: Jennifer Goldberg
Chrome Rhino rocked members-only Phoenix New Times event

Membership

Chrome Rhino rocked members-only Phoenix New Times event

By Jennifer Goldberg
Judas Priest announces new leg of tour, including Phoenix concert

Just Announced

Judas Priest announces new leg of tour, including Phoenix concert

By Jennifer Goldberg
Reverb by Hard Rock hotel coming to Scottsdale in 2026. What to know

Just Announced

Reverb by Hard Rock hotel coming to Scottsdale in 2026. What to know

By Benjamin Leatherman
DIY music festival Tempe Noise Pop Takeover announces 2024 dates

Festivals

DIY music festival Tempe Noise Pop Takeover announces 2024 dates

By Jennifer Goldberg
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation