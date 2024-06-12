12 photos of the final concert at Phoenix music venue The Trunk Space

DIY arts and music venue The Trunk Space said goodbye to its longtime home at the end of May.
After eight years at Grace Lutheran Church in downtown Phoenix, the venue was leaving the space and going on hiatus while it searched for a new location.
But before they shut the lights off, The Trunk Space held seven nights of goodbye shows featuring some of the biggest names in local music.
The final show on May 25 featured Agnia Del Carmen along with members of Breakup Shoes, Diners, Dogbreth and The Senators.
Here's a look at the last show at Trunk Space at Grace Lutheran Church.