Beloved Phoenix venue Trunk Space marks closing with 7 days of concerts

Advance Base

Karima Walker

Memo

Caleb Dailey

Troubled Minds

Wheelwright

Sundressed

Mr. Mudd & Mr. Gold

Viridian

Mega Ran

Snailmate

Spaceman Bob

Okinawa Plane Crash

Dadadoh & The POC

The Red Pears

Wayword

Playboy Manbaby

Bethany Home

Police State

Practically People

Spicy Mayo

Treasure MammaL

Paper Foxes

King Summer

Smooth Hands

Celleste

Wallace Hound

Breakup Shoes

Diners

Dogbreth

The Senators

Agnia Del Carmen

As Phoenix New Times reported in April , beloved performance venue The Trunk Space is leaving its longtime home at Grace Lutheran Church at the end of the month and is currently looking for a new location.But to mark the end of this era, The Trunk Space is hosting seven days of shows featuring a who's-who of the local music scene, a run they're calling the "Closing Ceremonies."The schedule is:May 19, 7:45 p.m., $12:May 20, 6:45 p.m., $12:May 21, 6:45 p.m., $12:May 22, 8 p.m., $20:May 23, 6:30 p.m., $20:May 24, 6 p.m., $12:May 25, 6:45 p.m., $20:All shows are for all ages. Grace Lutheran Church is located at 1124 N. Third St.