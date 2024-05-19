 Beloved Phoenix venue Trunk Space marks closing with 7 days of shows | Phoenix New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Beloved Phoenix venue Trunk Space marks closing with 7 days of concerts

Beloved downtown Phoenix venue The Trunk Space is leaving its longtime home at the end of the month, but not before a last run of shows.
May 19, 2024
The Trunk Space is ending its time at Grace Lutheran Church with a great lineup of concerts.
The Trunk Space is ending its time at Grace Lutheran Church with a great lineup of concerts. Amy Young
Share this:
As Phoenix New Times reported in April, beloved performance venue The Trunk Space is leaving its longtime home at Grace Lutheran Church at the end of the month and is currently looking for a new location.

But to mark the end of this era, The Trunk Space is hosting seven days of shows featuring a who's-who of the local music scene, a run they're calling the "Closing Ceremonies."

The schedule is:

May 19, 7:45 p.m., $12:
  • Advance Base
  • Karima Walker
  • Memo
  • Caleb Dailey

May 20, 6:45 p.m., $12:
  • Troubled Minds
  • Wheelwright
  • Sundressed
  • Mr. Mudd & Mr. Gold
  • Viridian

May 21, 6:45 p.m., $12:
  • Mega Ran
  • Snailmate
  • Spaceman Bob
  • Okinawa Plane Crash
  • Dadadoh & The POC

May 22, 8 p.m., $20:
  • The Red Pears
  • Wayword

May 23, 6:30 p.m., $20:
  • Playboy Manbaby
  • Bethany Home
  • Police State
  • Practically People
  • Spicy Mayo

May 24, 6 p.m., $12:
  • Treasure MammaL
  • Paper Foxes
  • King Summer
  • Smooth Hands
  • Celleste
  • Wallace Hound

May 25, 6:45 p.m., $20:
  • Breakup Shoes
  • Diners
  • Dogbreth
  • The Senators
  • Agnia Del Carmen
All shows are for all ages. Grace Lutheran Church is located at 1124 N. Third St. 
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Phoenix New Times has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Jennifer Goldberg is the Music and Culture editor of Phoenix New Times. She joined the New Times staff in February 2016. In her role, Jennifer writes and publishes profiles of both local and regional musicians, previews upcoming performances and provides guides on the best of Phoenix’s entertainment scene. She also oversees the Best of Phoenix. Jennifer previously worked for Jewish News of Greater Phoenix. During her career, Jennifer has received awards from the Arizona Press Club, the Arizona Newspaper Association and the American Jewish Press Association. She holds a bachelor’s of arts in English from Arizona State University.
Contact: Jennifer Goldberg
Your guide to Boots in the Park 2024 in Tempe: Tickets, schedule and more

Things to Do

Your guide to Boots in the Park 2024 in Tempe: Tickets, schedule and more

By Benjamin Leatherman
Arizona raver roasted online for wanting to bring her baby to EDC Las Vegas

EDM

Arizona raver roasted online for wanting to bring her baby to EDC Las Vegas

By Benjamin Leatherman
Phoenix New Times to host members-only event with local rockers Chrome Rhino

Membership

Phoenix New Times to host members-only event with local rockers Chrome Rhino

By Jennifer Goldberg
Your guide to Pure Imagination Festival in Prescott: Tickets, schedule and more

Things to Do

Your guide to Pure Imagination Festival in Prescott: Tickets, schedule and more

By Benjamin Leatherman
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation