Beloved Phoenix venue Trunk Space marks closing with 7 days of concerts

But to mark the end of this era, The Trunk Space is hosting seven days of shows featuring a who's-who of the local music scene, a run they're calling the "Closing Ceremonies."
The schedule is:
May 19, 7:45 p.m., $12:
- Advance Base
- Karima Walker
- Memo
- Caleb Dailey
May 20, 6:45 p.m., $12:
- Troubled Minds
- Wheelwright
- Sundressed
- Mr. Mudd & Mr. Gold
- Viridian
May 21, 6:45 p.m., $12:
- Mega Ran
- Snailmate
- Spaceman Bob
- Okinawa Plane Crash
- Dadadoh & The POC
May 22, 8 p.m., $20:
- The Red Pears
- Wayword
May 23, 6:30 p.m., $20:
- Playboy Manbaby
- Bethany Home
- Police State
- Practically People
- Spicy Mayo
May 24, 6 p.m., $12:
- Treasure MammaL
- Paper Foxes
- King Summer
- Smooth Hands
- Celleste
- Wallace Hound
May 25, 6:45 p.m., $20:
- Breakup Shoes
- Diners
- Dogbreth
- The Senators
- Agnia Del Carmen