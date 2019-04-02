Get an Intro to the Music Industry at Fervor Music Business Summit 2019

If you’re thinking of turning your hobby of booking bands and promoting shows into a career, or you think starting a record label is how you’d like to contribute to the world of music, it might not hurt to pop by Fervor Records’ Music Business Summit 2019 on Saturday, April 6, back for its second year.

Fervor owners and operators David Hilker and Jeff Freundlich have been in the game for 30 years, so they probably have a tip or two to lead you toward success. In addition to their collective wisdom, the pair has enlisted a group of music biz professionals from labels like Sub Pop to law firms like Ernst & Young to provide guidance.

The 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. day is filled with back-to-back sessions including Music Licensing Roundtable; Everything You Wanted to Know About Entertainment Marketing but Were Too Afraid to Ask; and Hello, Yellow Brick Road. The latter features Elton John’s tour manager and tour accountant, who dishes on his career development.