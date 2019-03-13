Get to Know Ozuna, the Latin Rap Superstar Headlining Pot of Gold 2019

The video for 2018 reggaeton-inspired dance track “Taki Taki” is fire — literally. The creator, French electro-pop spinner DJ Snake, dances in what appears to be an active volcano with three of the hottest Latin-American acts of the year. American fans flocked to hear Cardi B and Selena Gomez, as the two bilingual musicians flipped effortlessly between English and Spanish melodies on their verses. But it’s the voice of Ozuna, the first vocalist on the rumba-infused track, that is beating on the backdoor of hip-hop, demanding recognition and representation for a culture that has always been an essential part the genre.

To understand who Ozuna is as a performer, one must first understand reggaeton, the Puerto Rican genre that puts a Caribbean spin on hip-hop, and why it’s important within the context of rap music. Marked largely by its heavy reliance on Afro-Latino percussion, reggaeton is a style of pop music that showcases the deep roots of Latin Americans in the United States.

Latin culture has always had an outsize presence in hip-hop. The impact of Puerto Rican rappers Fat Joe and Big Pun on ’90s-era East Coast hip-hop cannot be overstated. Their presence helped to set the stage for reggaeton to break into the U.S. in the mid-2000s. Interestingly, Daddy Yankee of “Despacito” fame is widely credited with introducing reggaeton to the American mainstream with the 2004 smash hit “Gasolina,” which dominated U.S. radio stations that year. At the time, his rapid-fire Spanish rapping was strange new territory for a majority of the U.S.’s hip-hop fan base, but for Spanish-speaking Americans — now numbering an estimated 52.6 million people in 2015, according to Spain’s Instituto Cervantes — Yankee’s arrival and the incorporation of their native language into pop and hip-hop was long overdue.