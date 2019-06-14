HOCO Fest 2019 in Tucson Shows Local Love With Stacked Lineup

Las Chollas Peligrosas will play HOCO Fest in Tucson later this year.

In case you weren't aware, Tucson truly is Phoenix's cool little sibling that stays in its room all the time listening to awesome, weird music, and HOCO Fest is its yearly chance to prove it. Seemingly taking it upon itself to blow certain other Arizona music festivals out of the water when it comes to local representation, the four-day event has announced the full lineup for its 2019 edition.

Injury Reserve, Gatecreeper, Phoenix Afrobeat Orchestra, Las Chollas Peligrosas, Ojalá Systems, XIXA, Sex Prisoner, Holy Fawn, Los Esplifs, Djentrification, and more will all represent Arizona alongside an outstanding lineup of international musicians blowing up the underground.

The fun starts on Thursday with a "Warm Up" set by Omar Apollo. Tucson-based collective Ojalá Systems will open. Friday sees metal from Gatecreeper, Show Me The Body, and Holy Fawn, deconstructed club music from LSDXOXO, and ass-shaking jams from Afro-Portuguese producer DJ Nigga Fox.

Saturday continues with sets from PAO, Wicca Phase Springs Eternal, Minimal Violence, Las Chollas Peligrosas, and others. On Sunday, Injury Reserve return to Arizona for the first time since dropping their debut album. Country troubadour Bill Callahan is also set to perform, as are The Courtneys, Fat Tony, Djentrification, and more.

More acts have yet to be announced, but as of now the lineup is pretty stacked. Tickets are available via HOCO Fest's website; due to the fest being split between multiple venues with different age policies, passes are split into multiple tiers depending on age and day of attendance. A full festival pass costs just $65, however, making HOCO one of the best values in the state's festival circuit. All in all, it's definitely worth the drive and the hotel/Airbnb rate.

Check out all the currently announced acts below, in order of billing.

After a sold-out tour stop at Crescent Ballroom, Omar Apollo will return to Arizona at HOCO Fest. Aiden Cullen

Thursday, August 29

Omar Apollo

Ojalá Systems

Friday, August 30

Ms Nina

Tomasa del Real

Gatecreeper

Candy

Show Me The Body

DJ Nigga Fox

LSDXOXO

San Cha

Ryley Walker

Mexican Jihad

Pelada

Yanga

Wild Pink

Sex Prisoner

Super Unison

Holy Fawn

Skeleton

NGHTCRWLR

bod

Los Ésplifs

Pearl Charles

Nefftys

Sonido Tambó

Native Creed

Street Blues Family

Get A Grip

Cremented

Chris Hall

MOMMY1SSUES

Holy Fawn will play HOCO Fest on Friday, August 30. Matt Cardinal

Saturday, August 31

Wicca Phase Springs Eternal

Dana Dentata

Phoenix Afrobeat Orchestra

XIXA

D. Tiffany

Roza Terenzi

Minimal Violence

Smut

Nedarb

Creeks (Jon Simmons)

Foxwedding

Dogbreth

Vox Urbana

Maggot Heart

Las Chollas Peligrosas

Chick Cashman with Kid Kongo Powers

Rituals of Mine (DJ Set)

Foxx Bodies

Pro Teens

Rotting Yellow

Positive Satan

The Exbats

Anchor Baby

Shelby Athougia

Rough Draft

EXPAND Injury Reserve at Crescent Ballroom in 2018. Jorge Mariscal Valle

Sunday, September 1

Bill Callahan

Injury Reserve

The Courtneys

Fat Tony

Death Bells

Bembona

Cold Showers

Hotline TNT

Toner

Marbled Eye

Lié

Loveland

Nive and The Deer Children

June West

Casey Golden

Psyspiritual

Sadgalnina

Djentrification

Droll

Stripes

Yung Davon

HOCO Fest 2019. Thursday, August 29, to Sunday, September 1, at Club Congress, 311 East Congress Street, Tucson, and other venues in Tucson; hocofest.com.