HOCO Fest 2019 in Tucson Shows Local Love With Stacked Lineup

In case you weren't aware, Tucson truly is Phoenix's cool little sibling that stays in its room all the time listening to awesome, weird music, and HOCO Fest is its yearly chance to prove it. Seemingly taking it upon itself to blow certain other Arizona music festivals out of the water when it comes to local representation, the four-day event has announced the full lineup for its 2019 edition.
Injury Reserve, Gatecreeper, Phoenix Afrobeat Orchestra, Las Chollas Peligrosas, Ojalá Systems, XIXA, Sex Prisoner, Holy Fawn, Los Esplifs, Djentrification, and more will all represent Arizona alongside an outstanding lineup of international musicians blowing up the underground.
The fun starts on Thursday with a "Warm Up" set by Omar Apollo. Tucson-based collective Ojalá Systems will open. Friday sees metal from Gatecreeper, Show Me The Body, and Holy Fawn, deconstructed club music from LSDXOXO, and ass-shaking jams from Afro-Portuguese producer DJ Nigga Fox.
Saturday continues with sets from PAO, Wicca Phase Springs Eternal, Minimal Violence, Las Chollas Peligrosas, and others. On Sunday, Injury Reserve return to Arizona for the first time since dropping their debut album. Country troubadour Bill Callahan is also set to perform, as are The Courtneys, Fat Tony, Djentrification, and more.
More acts have yet to be announced, but as of now the lineup is pretty stacked. Tickets are available via HOCO Fest's website; due to the fest being split between multiple venues with different age policies, passes are split into multiple tiers depending on age and day of attendance. A full festival pass costs just $65, however, making HOCO one of the best values in the state's festival circuit. All in all, it's definitely worth the drive and the hotel/Airbnb rate.
Check out all the currently announced acts below, in order of billing.
Thursday, August 29
Omar Apollo
Ojalá Systems
Friday, August 30
Ms Nina
Tomasa del Real
Gatecreeper
Candy
Show Me The Body
DJ Nigga Fox
LSDXOXO
San Cha
Ryley Walker
Mexican Jihad
Pelada
Yanga
Wild Pink
Sex Prisoner
Super Unison
Holy Fawn
Skeleton
NGHTCRWLR
bod
Los Ésplifs
Pearl Charles
Nefftys
Sonido Tambó
Native Creed
Street Blues Family
Get A Grip
Cremented
Chris Hall
MOMMY1SSUES
Saturday, August 31
Wicca Phase Springs Eternal
Dana Dentata
Phoenix Afrobeat Orchestra
XIXA
D. Tiffany
Roza Terenzi
Minimal Violence
Smut
Nedarb
Creeks (Jon Simmons)
Foxwedding
Dogbreth
Vox Urbana
Maggot Heart
Las Chollas Peligrosas
Chick Cashman with Kid Kongo Powers
Rituals of Mine (DJ Set)
Foxx Bodies
Pro Teens
Rotting Yellow
Positive Satan
The Exbats
Anchor Baby
Shelby Athougia
Rough Draft
Sunday, September 1
Bill Callahan
Injury Reserve
The Courtneys
Fat Tony
Death Bells
Bembona
Cold Showers
Hotline TNT
Toner
Marbled Eye
Lié
Loveland
Nive and The Deer Children
June West
Casey Golden
Psyspiritual
Sadgalnina
Djentrification
Droll
Stripes
Yung Davon
HOCO Fest 2019. Thursday, August 29, to Sunday, September 1, at Club Congress, 311 East Congress Street, Tucson, and other venues in Tucson; hocofest.com.
