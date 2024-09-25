Country star Jelly Roll to headline night one of Coors Light Birds Nest

Award-winning country singer Jelly Roll is the latest headlining act to be announced for the 2025 Coors Light Birds Nest concert series.
He'll appear on Wednesday, Feb. 5. Treaty Oak Revival is the supporting act that evening.
His concert will kick off the four-night Birds Nest event, which is part of the annual WM Phoenix Open golf tournament.
“We couldn’t ask for a better artist to kick things off as Jelly Roll makes his debut at this year’s Coors Light Birds Nest,” WM Phoenix Open Tournament Chairman Matt Mooney said in a press release. “Jelly Roll is one of the fastest rising stars in music, and his widely popular songs will make for an unforgettable night and set the perfect tone for a great week of music during WM Phoenix Open week.”
Jelly Roll is the second headlining act to be announced. In August, the tournament announced that country star Luke Bryan would appear on Thursday, Feb. 6, with Nate Smith as the supporting act.
The WM Open has not yet announced performers for Feb. 7 and 8.
Tickets are now on sale for the first two nights of the concert series. General admission tickets start at $125. VIP tickets and elevated experiences are available starting at $350 each and provide exclusive access to an enhanced VIP area where guests are treated to complimentary food and drinks and access to a premium viewing area for the shows.