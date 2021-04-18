 
Support Us

Phoenix's independent source of local news and culture

4
| Music News |

Lil Durk Concert Outside of Celebrity Theatre Disrupted By Chaos and Panic

Benjamin Leatherman | April 18, 2021 | 5:30pm
Lil Durk (far right) performing outside the Celebrity Theatre on Saturday.
Lil Durk (far right) performing outside the Celebrity Theatre on Saturday.
Smurkchella's Instagram
AA
^
Keep New Times Free
Support Us
I Support
  • Local
  • Community
  • Journalism
  • logo

Support the independent voice of Phoenix and help keep the future of New Times free.

Support Us

Several concertgoers were injured when a packed show by rapper Lil Durk outside of Celebrity Theatre on Saturday night ended in chaos after a sound similar to gunshots caused people to flee.

The incident occurred around 10 p.m. during the Smurkchella concert in the central Phoenix venue’s parking lot where several thousand people were gathered. Durk and hip-hop artists Pooh Shiesty, Kalan.FrFr, and Coi Leray were performing on an outdoor stage at the time when the sound of gunfire was reported.

Phoenix police responded to the scene while people made a frantic mass exodus from the Celebrity Theatre’s parking lot after the sound was heard. Videos posted to social media following the incident show a chaotic scene.

Related Stories

Despite initial media reports that one female concertgoer was grazed in the leg by a bullet, Phoenix police say no one sustained any gunshot wounds. A few people received minor injuries like scrapes and cuts while leaving Smurkchella.

Phoenix police officials say they're still investigating the incident but no suspects have been identified as of this writing. An employee of Celebrity Theatre has stated that a dropped microphone may have caused the gunfire sound, according to ABC15.

Smurkchella boasted one of the largest crowds that's gathered for a performance in the Valley since the pandemic shut down touring concerts locally in March 2020. Depending on the source, there were upward of 7,000 people in attendance. (Videos of the concert on Instagram, TikTok, and other social media platforms show a massive sea of people standing shoulder-to-shoulder in the crowd.)

Smurkchella promoters have claimed that 10,000 people were at the event while Celebrity Theatre says 3,700 tickets were officially sold. Attendees posted on social media that numerous people climbed over fencing and barriers to get into the concert and the event’s security staff was overwhelmed by the crowd.

Smurkchella’s promoters have denied that a shooting took place at the show, but admitted that bringing in such a large crowd might have been “a mistake.”

A statement posted to the concert’s official Instagram on Sunday read: “There was no shootings inside of @smurkchella ! Yes, some things did go unplanned ! It’s a concert, the first concert on the heels of a pandemic! We pushed for weeks to try to let as many people safely in as we could to experience this festival! Was that a mistake? In hindsight, maybe, but we wanted to do that for all you who wanted to be at Smurkchella, the people that matter the FANS! We tried to get more secruity, for weeks because we knew what was on the horizon! We were ensured prior that secruity was in place and would have everything under control so we could enjoy the show safe and responsible, but somethings were out of our control!”

A statement posted on Celebrity Theatre's social media on Sunday said the venue's staff wasn't "involved in the logistical coordination of the event whatsoever." It referred all complaints and refund requests to Smurkchella's promoters.

Keep Phoenix New Times Free... Since we started Phoenix New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix, and we would like to keep it that way. Offering our readers free access to incisive coverage of local news, food and culture. Producing stories on everything from political scandals to the hottest new bands, with gutsy reporting, stylish writing, and staffers who've won everything from the Society of Professional Journalists' Sigma Delta Chi feature-writing award to the Casey Medal for Meritorious Journalism. But with local journalism's existence under siege and advertising revenue setbacks having a larger impact, it is important now more than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" membership program, allowing us to keep covering Phoenix with no paywalls.

 
Benjamin Leatherman is a staff writer at Phoenix New Times. He covers local nightlife, music, culture, geekery, and fringe pursuits.

Trending Music

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners.

©2021 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

 

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Phoenix.

 

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Phoenix.