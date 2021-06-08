M3F 2022 Dates Announced, Valley Bar Reopens in August, and More Phoenix Music News

^ Keep New Times Free Support Us Local

Yes, music fans, there will be an M3F happening next year, as promoters of the popular annual music festival have revealed the dates for its 2022 edition, albeit with a couple of changes. Details can be found below in our latest rundown of the latest metro Phoenix news, which also includes info about Valley Bar resuming shows later this summer, local artists making the lineups of high-profile music festivals, and various concert news.

M3F 2022 Dates Announced

Margaret T. Hance Park will be filled with both music and people during the first weekend in March, as next year’s M3F festival will make its return after a two-year absence. Promoters of the annual springtime event, formerly known as the McDowell Mountain Music Festival, announced on social media recently that it will take place on Friday, March 4, and Saturday, March 5, at the venue.

M3F last happened in early March 2020, mere days before the music industry went on hiatus because of COVID-19. Like other major music festivals (both in the Valley and nationwide), M3F didn’t happen in 2021 because of the pandemic. Additionally, M3F 2022 will be reduced from three days to only two because promoters reportedly want to make sure they get all the kinks worked out after two years off.

The festival’s lineup will be announced this fall.

Ocotillo Open Air Festivals Return in August

Good news for fans of ongoing electronic dance music event Ocotillo Open Air: It’s set to return in August. According to co-promoter Sean Watson, the outdoor dance party series on the patio of Ocotillo Restaurant in midtown Phoenix, which largely features house music, will make a comeback on Sunday, August 22. French-born DJ/producer Sébastien Léger will headline the event, which will have opening sets by Watson and Comfort Clo. The party goes from 3 to 9 p.m. and tickets are $15 to $20.

EXPAND Emilie Fromm (a.k.a. Blossom). Kayla Koch and Luis Colato

Blossom and Bijou to Perform at EDC 2021

Promoters of blockbuster electronic dance music festival Electric Daisy Carnival in Las Vegas dropped the lineup for its 2021 event – and it includes a couple of prominent local DJ/producers. Emilie Fromm, better known as Blossom, and Ben Dorman (a.k.a. DJ Bijou) are both set to perform at the three-day EDM rager, which goes down from October 22 to October 24 at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Both artists will perform on Saturday, October 23. It will be the fourth time Dorman has appeared at the event, as he previously performed in 2017, 2018, and 2019, while Fromm will be making her EDC debut. Tickets go on sale on Thursday and start at $379.

Valley Bar Resuming Shows in August

If it seems like it's been a long time since you’ve hung out or caught a show at Valley Bar, it’s only because it has. The underground bar and live music destination has been shuttered for going on 15 months now, but its owners are planning to reopen and resume concerts in late August. Tucson-born blues/funk artist Black Joe Lewis will be the first artist to perform at the venue after its lengthy hiatus when he takes the stage on Saturday, August 21. Start time is 8 p.m. and tickets are $15. Chillwave/synthpop band Small Black follows on Sunday, August 22. That gig starts at 7:30 p.m. and admission is $17.

EXPAND Jimmy Eat World is expanding into the world of graphic novels. Steve Thrasher

Jimmy Eat World Is Playing Lollapalooza 2021



If you happen to see the members of Jimmy Eat World out and about this week, be sure to give ‘em a high-five for nabbing a slot at this year’s Lollapalooza. The Chicago-based festival recently announced the lineup for this year’s event – which runs from Thursday, July 29, to Sunday, August 1 – and the renowned Phoenix power-pop band will be making an appearance. Jimmy Eat World is scheduled to perform on the opening day of the festival, which will be headlined by Miley Cyrus, Illenium, and Playboi Carti. If you’ve got the means and the money, general admission tickets are $130 for that day and $375 for the entire festival.