The Rebel Lounge Will Launch a 'Make It Loud' Panel Discussion Series

The 21st century has been an age of flux and disruption. Industries and technologies are in a constant state of transition. It’s hard to know the lay of the land when the map keeps getting torn up and redrawn. To paraphrase The Firesign Theatre: “Everything you know will soon be obsolete.”

Few industries have been more volatile than the music industry. Thanks to the advent of the digital economy, streaming, and physical formats going on life support, a lot of the commonly held assumptions of “here’s what you need to know about making it in the music business” are dead wrong. For bands wanting to make it, writing a killer song or classic album is no longer enough: You have to educate yourself if you want to get by, let alone thrive. Long gone are the days where well-funded A&R men, publicists, and label reps will do all the work for you.