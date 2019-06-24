 


Mumford & Sons perform at Ak-Chin Pavilion on Wednesday, October 5, 2016, in Phoenix.EXPAND
Jim Louvau

Rev Up Those Banjos: Mumford & Sons Are Coming Back to Phoenix

Douglas Markowitz | June 24, 2019 | 11:38am
AA

I frankly have no idea what Mumford & Sons sound like nowadays. Their first few records were marked by an insufferable, banjo-laden folk-pop style that became instantly successful in the early part of the '10s when indie teens laden with cheap Crosley turntables bought at Urban Outfitters were reacting against the rise of EDM. For 2015's Wilder Mind, they moved into rock territory, a sort of "Dylan goes electric" situation for the 21st century.

But what to make of their latest album, Delta? Given the name, you might be led to believe it's a bluesy, back-to-the-roots record, their own Highway 61 Revisited, to continue the Dylan metaphor we're doing here. According to reviewers, however, they're actually going for the kind of electronica-flecked radio rock style peddled by Coldplay and Imagine Dragons.

Of course, that's neither here nor there. No matter what Mumford & Sons sound like, what's important is that they're coming to Phoenix on tour. They'll be at Talking Stick Resort Arena on Friday, September 16. An opening act hasn't yet been announced for the Phoenix show, but special guests at other shows include Portugal The Man, Lord Huron, Tennis, and Milk Carton Kids.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, June 28, at 10 a.m. via mumfordandsons.com. See all the North American tour dates below.

Mumford & Sons
August 3 — Los Angeles, CA — Banc of California Stadium
August 5 — Portland OR — Moda Center
August 7 — Vancouver BC — BC Place Stadium
August 9 — George WA — Gorge Amphitheatre
August 11 — Missoula MT — Ogren Park at Allegiance Field
August 13 — West Valley City UT — USANA Amphitheatre
August 15-17 — Greenwood Village CO — Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre
September 15 — San Diego CA — KAABOO Del Mar Festival
September 16 — Talking Stick Resort Arena
September 19 — San Francisco CA — Chase Center
September 21 — Las Vegas NV — iHeartRadio Music Festival
September 24 — Guadalajara, Mexico — Auditorio Telmex
September 25 — Mexico City, Mexico — Pepsi Center WTC
September 28 — Monterrey, Mexico — Showcenter
October 6 — Austin TX — Austin City Limits
October 8 — Houston TX — Toyota Center
October 9 — Dallas TX — American Airlines Center
October 11 — Oklahoma City OK — Chesapeake Energy Center
October 13 — Austin TX — Austin City Limits

Mumford & Sons. Friday, September 16, at Talking Stick Resort Arena, 201 East Jefferson Street; 602-379-7800; talkingstickresortarena.com. Tickets on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 28, via mumfordandsons.com.

 
Douglas Markowitz is Phoenix New Times' culture editor. Born and raised in Broward County, Florida, he studied at Sophia University in Tokyo before graduating with honors from the University of North Florida with a bachelor's degree in communications. He began writing for Miami New Times while in college and served as their music and arts editorial intern in 2017. He moved to Phoenix in July 2018.

