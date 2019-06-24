Rev Up Those Banjos: Mumford & Sons Are Coming Back to Phoenix

I frankly have no idea what Mumford & Sons sound like nowadays. Their first few records were marked by an insufferable, banjo-laden folk-pop style that became instantly successful in the early part of the '10s when indie teens laden with cheap Crosley turntables bought at Urban Outfitters were reacting against the rise of EDM. For 2015's Wilder Mind, they moved into rock territory, a sort of "Dylan goes electric" situation for the 21st century.

But what to make of their latest album, Delta? Given the name, you might be led to believe it's a bluesy, back-to-the-roots record, their own Highway 61 Revisited, to continue the Dylan metaphor we're doing here. According to reviewers, however, they're actually going for the kind of electronica-flecked radio rock style peddled by Coldplay and Imagine Dragons.

Of course, that's neither here nor there. No matter what Mumford & Sons sound like, what's important is that they're coming to Phoenix on tour. They'll be at Talking Stick Resort Arena on Friday, September 16. An opening act hasn't yet been announced for the Phoenix show, but special guests at other shows include Portugal The Man, Lord Huron, Tennis, and Milk Carton Kids.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, June 28, at 10 a.m. via mumfordandsons.com. See all the North American tour dates below.

Mumford & Sons

August 3 — Los Angeles, CA — Banc of California Stadium

August 5 — Portland OR — Moda Center

August 7 — Vancouver BC — BC Place Stadium

August 9 — George WA — Gorge Amphitheatre

August 11 — Missoula MT — Ogren Park at Allegiance Field

August 13 — West Valley City UT — USANA Amphitheatre

August 15-17 — Greenwood Village CO — Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre

September 15 — San Diego CA — KAABOO Del Mar Festival

September 16 — Talking Stick Resort Arena

September 19 — San Francisco CA — Chase Center

September 21 — Las Vegas NV — iHeartRadio Music Festival

September 24 — Guadalajara, Mexico — Auditorio Telmex

September 25 — Mexico City, Mexico — Pepsi Center WTC

September 28 — Monterrey, Mexico — Showcenter

October 6 — Austin TX — Austin City Limits

October 8 — Houston TX — Toyota Center

October 9 — Dallas TX — American Airlines Center

October 11 — Oklahoma City OK — Chesapeake Energy Center

October 13 — Austin TX — Austin City Limits

