JPEGMAFIA's Noise Rap Isn't Easy Listening, It's Essential Listening

Keeping up with new music can be exhausting. Most new records have the lifespan of a fruit fly: They hit the streets Friday, spend the weekend desperately trying to capture the ears and imaginations of listeners and critics alike, and by next week they get lost in the shuffle as the next round of releases repeats the cycle. For every Big Album and cultural touchstone and surprise Beyoncé release, there are tons of great, idiosyncratic albums that slip through the cracks of our overtaxed and restless attention spans. Staying up on the zeitgeist is like running on a treadmill: It’s designed to have you constantly moving forward.

That hunter’s impulse to keep chasing after the next thing, to rack down and get your paws on the hot thing of the week, is just one of the many things that rapper/producer JPEGMAFIA skewers on 2015's Communist Slow Jams highlight “Once They Build a Starbucks It’s Ova.” Taking aim at critics, gentrification, and shady white allies (“Same bitch memorized every Chief Keef verse / Same one to call the cops”) on the track, Barrington “Peggy” Hendricks’ contempt for hipsters drips off his syllables like venom on a cobra’s fang. “Grimes vinyl in a bear trap / I’mma draw you out,” he sneers. It’s a vivid image that could also describe the power of his records: sharp, cold, metallic structures that entice, encircle, and entrap their listeners.

JPEGMAFIA dropped his latest album, Veteran, back in January of this year. Even though it’s Hendricks' most high-profile release to date, it still feels like an undiscovered gem — one of the many raw, multi-faceted works of art that fell off the culture’s radar as it keeps sweeping ahead, looking for the next thing to ping on its screen. It’s also one of the finest rap albums of the year.