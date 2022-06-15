Support Us

Phoenix's independent source of
local news and culture

Things to Do

Phoenix's Biggest Concerts Coming This Summer

June 15, 2022 7:42AM

Machine Gun Kelly is scheduled to perform on Monday, July 11, at Footprint Center.
Machine Gun Kelly is scheduled to perform on Monday, July 11, at Footprint Center. Chuffmedia
For the first time since 2019, the Valley is getting a full-blown summer concert season – and there are plenty of big-name artists and nostalgia-tinged tours rolling through town. Here’s the lowdown on the biggest gigs happening from now until Labor Day weekend.

Lyle Lovett and His Large Band

Thursday, June 16
Mesa Arts Center
The legendary singer-songwriter will bring his band to the Valley for an early summer show. His new album (and first in a decade) 12th of June was released recently and the titular date is a nod to the birthdate of his twin children. His usual insights on life, love, and death share track space with songs inspired by being a relatively new dad. It’s always a treat hearing Lovett and company do their thing live and will be fun to see which new favorites they combine with old classics in the setlist. The concert is at 7:30 p.m. and tickets are $40 to $125. Jesse Sendejas Jr.

Brit Floyd

Friday, June 17
Arizona Federal Theatre
Formed in 2011 in Liverpool, England, tribute act Brit Floyd recreates Pink Floyd’s live shows and adds big visuals for flair. Get ready to zone out into another universe with this wildly accurate and all-around extra Floyd experience, which rolls into Arizona Federal Theatre in mid-June. Tickets for the 8 p.m. concert are $38.50. Liz Tracy
click to enlarge Ben Folds visits the Valley in June. - ALLAN AMATO
Ben Folds visits the Valley in June.
Allan Amato

Ben Folds

Sunday, June 19
Chandler Center for the Arts
Ben Folds has been writing piano rock oscillating between sardonic humor and commentary on the human condition since the beginnings of Ben Folds Five. Along the way, he's been cast as many things – a father, a comedian, and a producer – but above all, he's remained an entertainer. In mid-June, Folds will bring his In Actual Person Live for Real Tour, which consists of solo piano and orchestral performances, to Chandler Center for the Arts. Expect to hear essential songs and deep cuts during the concert, which is at 7 p.m. Tickets are $46 to $76. Melissa Fossum and Benjamin Leatherman

5 Seconds of Summer

Monday, June 20
Arizona Federal Theatre
Imagine everything you liked about '90s pop-punk — read: Green Day, Blink 182, and The Offspring — but cleaned up, polished, and completely defanged, and you get 5 Seconds of Summer. Sure, the Australian band looks like what Hollywood teen films think punk rock is, but their songs aren't bad and they've got good energy on stage. U.K. indie rock band Pale Waves opens. Tickets are available on the secondary market. Cory Garcia

Bright Eyes

Saturday, June 25
The Van Buren
On 2007's Cassadaga and 2011's People's Key, indie-folk band Bright Eyes solidified its symphonic sound but then disappeared into a decade-long hiatus. The band returned in 2020 with Down in the Weeds, Where the World Once Was, in which the band picked up right where they left off. Americana act Hurray For The Riff Raff opens the show at 8 p.m. Tickets are $32 in advance and $35 at the door. David Fletcher
click to enlarge Jay Wayne Jenkins, better known as Jeezy. - DEF JAM RECORDS
Jay Wayne Jenkins, better known as Jeezy.
Def Jam Records

Jeezy

Saturday, June 25
Celebrity Theatre
For nearly two decades now, Atlanta rapper Jeezy (a.k.a. Young Jeezy) has always been a stalwart figure in the rap game, turning out 12 of his own albums while being featured prominently on tracks from his peers and up-and-comers such as Yella Beezy. For all his work in hip-hop, Jeezy has been surprisingly quiet since 2020, but is touring behind his most recent album, The Recession 2. His upcoming show at Celebrity Theatre starts at 9 p.m. Tickets are $40 to $625. DF

Justin Bieber

Thursday, June 30
Gila River Arena in Glendale
Justin Bieber's world tour, originally planned to begin in May 2020, is finally coming to the Valley after multiple delays and has undergone some changes. It’s now focused on his most recent album, 2021’s Billboard-topping Justice, and has moved to Glendale’s Gila River Arena. JADEN, Eddie Benjamin, and ¿Téo? will open the 7:30 p.m. concert. Tickets are $89.50 to $623. Malvika Padin
click to enlarge Indie-folk band Fleet Foxes. - SEAN PECKNOLD
Indie-folk band Fleet Foxes.
Sean Pecknold

Fleet Foxes

Tuesday, July 5
Arizona Federal Theatre
Fleet Foxes’ Robin Pecknold, Skyler Skjelset, and the rest of the indie-folk band’s current lineup will share with audiences live renditions of songs from Shore, the band’s critical smash from 2020. The album’s songs have been called “a richly embroidered gratitude” of life and contemplations on death which sees the band “staring into a darkness and responding with beauty, acceptance, and light.” They’ll be impactfully delivered live at Arizona Federal Theatre. Multi-instrumentalist Tim Bernardes opens the 7:30 p.m. show. Tickets are 7:30 p.m. JSJ

Machine Gun Kelly

Monday, July 11
Footprint Center
Sure, he’s got some haters but there’s something undeniable about Machine Gun Kelly, right? Which is why a capacity crowd will fill Footprint Center for the genre-colliding artist’s latest tour. MGK’s fans have streamed his hip-hop and pop-punk offerings over 15 million times and purchased more than 10 million albums. It doesn’t hurt to have a virtual PR machine like Megan Fox on one’s arm, high-profile friends like Travis Barker, or an endorsement as the future of rock from Mick Jagger; but, if the music wasn’t right would 52 arena dates be booked for this tour? Avril Lavigne and Willow open the 8 p.m. concert. Tickets start at $24.50. JSJ

REO Speedwagon, Styx, and Loverboy

Wednesday, July 20
Ak-Chin Pavilion
A trio of ‘70s and ‘80s hitmakers are banding together for this summertime nostalgia tour. In these times of great division socially and politically, there are some things we can all agree on: We all like to play air guitar to “Working for the Weekend,” fist-pump during “Come Sail Away” and bellow at the top of our lungs that we just wanna “Keep On Loving You.” If it sounds like the makings of a memorable midsummer adventure, tickets for their stop at Ak-Chin Pavilion are $29.50 to $134.50. Bob Ruggiero
click to enlarge Singer-songwriter Darius Rucker. - DAVID MCCLISTER
Singer-songwriter Darius Rucker.
David McClister

Darius Rucker

Friday, July 22
Arizona Federal Theatre
Darius Rucker is most known for being a member of '90s rock band Hootie and the Blowfish, but since his solo debut in 2002, the singer-songwriter has gained a reputation for being a versatile musician, hopping genres between R&B, country, and pop-rock. Rucker’s tunes have made Billboard’s country charts and been lauded by critics for their bright melodies and meaningful country twang. He’s scheduled to amble into town in July along with country music artist Caylee Hammack. The show is at 8 p.m. and tickets are only available on the secondary market. Pablo Arauz

Anthrax

Tuesday, July 26
The Van Buren
Alongside the likes of Metallica, Megadeth, and Slayer, Anthrax helped bring thrash metal to the mainstream. Since 1981, the New York rockers – through various lineup changes – have sold more than 10 million records worldwide, making them one of the most successful thrash metal outfits of all time. They’re set to invade The Van Buren in July as a part of their summer tour with Black Label Society and Hatebreed. Doors are at 5:30 p.m. and tickets are $55 to $60. Matthew Keever
click to enlarge Rap star Wiz Khalifa. - ATLANTIC RECORDS
Rap star Wiz Khalifa.
Atlantic Records

Wiz Khalifa and Logic

Saturday, July 30
Ak-Chin Pavilion
Logic and Wiz Khalifa fans rejoice. The superstar rappers both have new albums out and are joining forces for the Vinyl Verse Tour, which merges the titles of their respective releases (Vinyl Days and Multiverse). Fellow rappers 24kGoldn, DJ Drama, Fedd The God, and C Dot Castro will be along for the ride when the tour hits Ak-Chin Pavilion at the end of July, offering enough hip-hop heavyweights to justify spending a sweltering evening at the outdoor venue. The concert gets going at 6:30 p.m. and tickets are $29.50 to $119.50. Benjamin Leatherman

Third Eye Blind

Thursday, August 4
Arizona Federal Theatre
If you were listening to rock radio in the late ’90s, you undoubtedly heard such Third Eye Blind hits as “Semi-Charmed Life,” “How's It's Going to Be,” and “Jumper” on the regular. If you still know the lyrics by heart, you can sing along when 3EB swings through the Valley on its summer tour with emo/post-hardcore band Taking Back Sunday. Feel free to dance along to the tunes, just like you did in your car back in the day. The gig starts at 7 p.m. Admission is $39.50 to $99.50. BL
click to enlarge George Clinton, better known to millions as the "godfather of funk." - CELEBRITY THEATRE
George Clinton, better known to millions as the "godfather of funk."
Celebrity Theatre

George Clinton and Parliament-Funkadelic

Thursday, August 11
Marquee Theatre in Tempe
In 2019, George Clinton (a.k.a. the “Godfather of Funk”) announced he was finished with touring, but it seems the allure of taking the stage with Parliament-Funkadelic, his longtime backing band, was too enticing to resist. This summer, Clinton is scheduled to perform several dates that will take the legendary musician across the country for what’s being dubbed his farewell tour, including a gig at Tempe’s Marquee Theatre. If you want to catch the 80-year-old funk icon in the flesh, this might be your last chance — don't waste it. The Motet opens and tickets are $52 to $80. Jose D. Duran

Boris

Friday, August 19
Crescent Ballroom
Japanese experimental rock trio Boris have covered it all through the course of their lengthy discography, from experimental power noise to melancholic doom and gloom to being a full-blown '70s-tinged power trio. Their sound is unapologetically metal, but the fuzz-drenched guitars exploding with feedback have a lot more in common with a really raw punk band. Touring behind a pair of albums released this year – W and Heavy Rocks 2022), Boris are bringing along Portland noise act The Body. Their late-August show at Crescent Ballroom begins at 8 p.m. Tickets are $23. Wanz Dover

OneRepublic

Sunday, August 21
Ak-Chin Pavilion
OneRepublic’s brand of energetic pop has been prevalent on the Top 40 airwaves over the past two decades. The Colorado-formed band has had a ton of hits in that time: "Apologize," "Counting Stars," "Love Runs Out," "Good Life," "Stop and Stare," "Secrets," and many more. Their Endless Summer tour hits Ak-Chin Pavilion in late August with support from Needtobreathe. The show is at 7 p.m. and tickets start at $30.50. Ivan Guzman
click to enlarge Incubus frontman Brandon Boyd. - KELSEE BECKER
Incubus frontman Brandon Boyd.
Kelsee Becker

Incubus

Monday, August 22
Ak-Chin Pavilion
Supported by the singles "Pardon Me," "Stellar" and "Drive" of their 1999 album Make Yourself, alt-metal band Incubus launched into the mainstream and became radio mainstays during the late '90s and throughout the 2010s. Their latest tour comes to outdoor venue Ak-Chin Pavilion in August with support from Sublime with Rome. Tickets for the 7 p.m. are $29.50 to $109. MK

Kevin Gates

Friday, August 26
Arizona Federal Theatre
Kevin Gates is an open book, a page-turner filled with autobiographical but somehow also identifiable lyrics. Over more than a dozen mixtapes, a few EPs, and a couple of studio albums, the rapper/singer has built a superstar following. Gates is currently touring to support his newest release Khaza, a 19-track opus that's been brewing since his sophomore album from 2019, I’m Him. The full album drops on June 17, giving fans ample time to absorb the new stuff ahead of his gig at Arizona Federal Theatre, which starts at 8 p.m. Tickets are $39.50 to $170. JSJ
KEEP PHOENIX NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started Phoenix New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Phoenix New Times Music Writers

Trending Music

Latest Stories

More »

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Phoenix.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy
Phoenix New Times 6.09.2022

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation