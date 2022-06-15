Phoenix's Biggest Concerts Coming This Summer

Lyle Lovett and His Large Band
Thursday, June 16
Mesa Arts CenterThe legendary singer-songwriter will bring his band to the Valley for an early summer show. His new album (and first in a decade) 12th of June was released recently and the titular date is a nod to the birthdate of his twin children. His usual insights on life, love, and death share track space with songs inspired by being a relatively new dad. It’s always a treat hearing Lovett and company do their thing live and will be fun to see which new favorites they combine with old classics in the setlist. The concert is at 7:30 p.m. and tickets are $40 to $125. Jesse Sendejas Jr.
Brit Floyd
Friday, June 17
Arizona Federal TheatreFormed in 2011 in Liverpool, England, tribute act Brit Floyd recreates Pink Floyd’s live shows and adds big visuals for flair. Get ready to zone out into another universe with this wildly accurate and all-around extra Floyd experience, which rolls into Arizona Federal Theatre in mid-June. Tickets for the 8 p.m. concert are $38.50. Liz Tracy
Ben Folds
Sunday, June 19
Chandler Center for the ArtsBen Folds has been writing piano rock oscillating between sardonic humor and commentary on the human condition since the beginnings of Ben Folds Five. Along the way, he's been cast as many things – a father, a comedian, and a producer – but above all, he's remained an entertainer. In mid-June, Folds will bring his In Actual Person Live for Real Tour, which consists of solo piano and orchestral performances, to Chandler Center for the Arts. Expect to hear essential songs and deep cuts during the concert, which is at 7 p.m. Tickets are $46 to $76. Melissa Fossum and Benjamin Leatherman
5 Seconds of Summer
Monday, June 20
Arizona Federal TheatreImagine everything you liked about '90s pop-punk — read: Green Day, Blink 182, and The Offspring — but cleaned up, polished, and completely defanged, and you get 5 Seconds of Summer. Sure, the Australian band looks like what Hollywood teen films think punk rock is, but their songs aren't bad and they've got good energy on stage. U.K. indie rock band Pale Waves opens. Tickets are available on the secondary market. Cory Garcia
Bright EyesSaturday, June 25
The Van BurenOn 2007's Cassadaga and 2011's People's Key, indie-folk band Bright Eyes solidified its symphonic sound but then disappeared into a decade-long hiatus. The band returned in 2020 with Down in the Weeds, Where the World Once Was, in which the band picked up right where they left off. Americana act Hurray For The Riff Raff opens the show at 8 p.m. Tickets are $32 in advance and $35 at the door. David Fletcher
Jeezy
Saturday, June 25
Celebrity TheatreFor nearly two decades now, Atlanta rapper Jeezy (a.k.a. Young Jeezy) has always been a stalwart figure in the rap game, turning out 12 of his own albums while being featured prominently on tracks from his peers and up-and-comers such as Yella Beezy. For all his work in hip-hop, Jeezy has been surprisingly quiet since 2020, but is touring behind his most recent album, The Recession 2. His upcoming show at Celebrity Theatre starts at 9 p.m. Tickets are $40 to $625. DF
Justin Bieber
Thursday, June 30
Gila River Arena in GlendaleJustin Bieber's world tour, originally planned to begin in May 2020, is finally coming to the Valley after multiple delays and has undergone some changes. It’s now focused on his most recent album, 2021’s Billboard-topping Justice, and has moved to Glendale’s Gila River Arena. JADEN, Eddie Benjamin, and ¿Téo? will open the 7:30 p.m. concert. Tickets are $89.50 to $623. Malvika Padin
Fleet Foxes
Tuesday, July 5
Arizona Federal TheatreFleet Foxes’ Robin Pecknold, Skyler Skjelset, and the rest of the indie-folk band’s current lineup will share with audiences live renditions of songs from Shore, the band’s critical smash from 2020. The album’s songs have been called “a richly embroidered gratitude” of life and contemplations on death which sees the band “staring into a darkness and responding with beauty, acceptance, and light.” They’ll be impactfully delivered live at Arizona Federal Theatre. Multi-instrumentalist Tim Bernardes opens the 7:30 p.m. show. Tickets are 7:30 p.m. JSJ
Machine Gun Kelly
Monday, July 11
Footprint CenterSure, he’s got some haters but there’s something undeniable about Machine Gun Kelly, right? Which is why a capacity crowd will fill Footprint Center for the genre-colliding artist’s latest tour. MGK’s fans have streamed his hip-hop and pop-punk offerings over 15 million times and purchased more than 10 million albums. It doesn’t hurt to have a virtual PR machine like Megan Fox on one’s arm, high-profile friends like Travis Barker, or an endorsement as the future of rock from Mick Jagger; but, if the music wasn’t right would 52 arena dates be booked for this tour? Avril Lavigne and Willow open the 8 p.m. concert. Tickets start at $24.50. JSJ
REO Speedwagon, Styx, and Loverboy
Wednesday, July 20
Ak-Chin PavilionA trio of ‘70s and ‘80s hitmakers are banding together for this summertime nostalgia tour. In these times of great division socially and politically, there are some things we can all agree on: We all like to play air guitar to “Working for the Weekend,” fist-pump during “Come Sail Away” and bellow at the top of our lungs that we just wanna “Keep On Loving You.” If it sounds like the makings of a memorable midsummer adventure, tickets for their stop at Ak-Chin Pavilion are $29.50 to $134.50. Bob Ruggiero
Darius Rucker
Friday, July 22
Arizona Federal TheatreDarius Rucker is most known for being a member of '90s rock band Hootie and the Blowfish, but since his solo debut in 2002, the singer-songwriter has gained a reputation for being a versatile musician, hopping genres between R&B, country, and pop-rock. Rucker’s tunes have made Billboard’s country charts and been lauded by critics for their bright melodies and meaningful country twang. He’s scheduled to amble into town in July along with country music artist Caylee Hammack. The show is at 8 p.m. and tickets are only available on the secondary market. Pablo Arauz
Anthrax
Tuesday, July 26
The Van BurenAlongside the likes of Metallica, Megadeth, and Slayer, Anthrax helped bring thrash metal to the mainstream. Since 1981, the New York rockers – through various lineup changes – have sold more than 10 million records worldwide, making them one of the most successful thrash metal outfits of all time. They’re set to invade The Van Buren in July as a part of their summer tour with Black Label Society and Hatebreed. Doors are at 5:30 p.m. and tickets are $55 to $60. Matthew Keever
Wiz Khalifa and Logic
Saturday, July 30
Ak-Chin PavilionLogic and Wiz Khalifa fans rejoice. The superstar rappers both have new albums out and are joining forces for the Vinyl Verse Tour, which merges the titles of their respective releases (Vinyl Days and Multiverse). Fellow rappers 24kGoldn, DJ Drama, Fedd The God, and C Dot Castro will be along for the ride when the tour hits Ak-Chin Pavilion at the end of July, offering enough hip-hop heavyweights to justify spending a sweltering evening at the outdoor venue. The concert gets going at 6:30 p.m. and tickets are $29.50 to $119.50. Benjamin Leatherman
Third Eye Blind
Thursday, August 4
Arizona Federal TheatreIf you were listening to rock radio in the late ’90s, you undoubtedly heard such Third Eye Blind hits as “Semi-Charmed Life,” “How's It's Going to Be,” and “Jumper” on the regular. If you still know the lyrics by heart, you can sing along when 3EB swings through the Valley on its summer tour with emo/post-hardcore band Taking Back Sunday. Feel free to dance along to the tunes, just like you did in your car back in the day. The gig starts at 7 p.m. Admission is $39.50 to $99.50. BL
George Clinton and Parliament-Funkadelic
Thursday, August 11
Marquee Theatre in TempeIn 2019, George Clinton (a.k.a. the “Godfather of Funk”) announced he was finished with touring, but it seems the allure of taking the stage with Parliament-Funkadelic, his longtime backing band, was too enticing to resist. This summer, Clinton is scheduled to perform several dates that will take the legendary musician across the country for what’s being dubbed his farewell tour, including a gig at Tempe’s Marquee Theatre. If you want to catch the 80-year-old funk icon in the flesh, this might be your last chance — don't waste it. The Motet opens and tickets are $52 to $80. Jose D. Duran
Boris
Friday, August 19
Crescent BallroomJapanese experimental rock trio Boris have covered it all through the course of their lengthy discography, from experimental power noise to melancholic doom and gloom to being a full-blown '70s-tinged power trio. Their sound is unapologetically metal, but the fuzz-drenched guitars exploding with feedback have a lot more in common with a really raw punk band. Touring behind a pair of albums released this year – W and Heavy Rocks 2022), Boris are bringing along Portland noise act The Body. Their late-August show at Crescent Ballroom begins at 8 p.m. Tickets are $23. Wanz Dover
OneRepublic
Sunday, August 21
Ak-Chin Pavilion OneRepublic’s brand of energetic pop has been prevalent on the Top 40 airwaves over the past two decades. The Colorado-formed band has had a ton of hits in that time: "Apologize," "Counting Stars," "Love Runs Out," "Good Life," "Stop and Stare," "Secrets," and many more. Their Endless Summer tour hits Ak-Chin Pavilion in late August with support from Needtobreathe. The show is at 7 p.m. and tickets start at $30.50. Ivan Guzman
Incubus
Monday, August 22
Ak-Chin PavilionSupported by the singles "Pardon Me," "Stellar" and "Drive" of their 1999 album Make Yourself, alt-metal band Incubus launched into the mainstream and became radio mainstays during the late '90s and throughout the 2010s. Their latest tour comes to outdoor venue Ak-Chin Pavilion in August with support from Sublime with Rome. Tickets for the 7 p.m. are $29.50 to $109. MK
Kevin Gates
Friday, August 26
Arizona Federal TheatreKevin Gates is an open book, a page-turner filled with autobiographical but somehow also identifiable lyrics. Over more than a dozen mixtapes, a few EPs, and a couple of studio albums, the rapper/singer has built a superstar following. Gates is currently touring to support his newest release Khaza, a 19-track opus that's been brewing since his sophomore album from 2019, I’m Him. The full album drops on June 17, giving fans ample time to absorb the new stuff ahead of his gig at Arizona Federal Theatre, which starts at 8 p.m. Tickets are $39.50 to $170. JSJ