Phoenix readers react to memories of nightclub Graham Central Station

click to enlarge One of the neon displays at Graham Central Station in Phoenix. Dann Frank

Everyone went to Graham Central Station in the 80’s



This was one of my hang outs a long time ago. Loved dancing with friends.



I saw the legendary Chuck Berry there!!! He was stupendous!!! Will never forget it



Saw the B-52s there, and Wall of Voodoo too. Between songs, Stan (Ridgway) looked around, thought a second, and pronounced, "I bet this place serves a mean plate of spaghetti."



click to enlarge One of the stages inside the original Graham Central Station in Phoenix. Dann Frank

I saw the Stray Cats and Oingo Boingo there for $3.00 each!



10 cent long necks and large dance floor were my favorite part



The cocktail of choice was their ‘Derailer’ - which did exactly that!



I lived less than a mile from there. Staggered home many, many times. Avoided getting a DUI.



I raced an electric bar stool on the dance floor there.



I had my divorce/birthday party there with the male strippers! Good memories



I won a wet T-shirt contest there back in the day, good times



click to enlarge Russ Knight, one of the original DJs at Graham Central Station in Phoenix. Russ Knight

Place to pick up good looking guy



I got so much tail there



That’s where my parents met 37 years ago!

The original Graham Central Station may be long gone, but memories of the legendary Phoenix nightspot remain etched in the minds of many Valley residents.The 40,000-square-foot honky-tonk, nightclub and concert venue at Indian School Road and 33rd Avenue was a popular destination for country music fans and the rock ‘n’ roll crowd to drink, dance and debauch in the ‘80s and ‘90s.During its heyday, Graham Central Station featured a neon-filled "Urban Cowboy" vibe, enormous dance floors, potent cocktails and wild events ranging from country dance nights to male stripper shows.Country stars and rock artists graced its two stages, including names like the Ramones, Cheap Trick, Hank Williams Jr., Adam Ant and Reba McEntire.Last month, we published a collection of memories and photos from Graham Central Station’s glory days and readers responded. The nostalgia-filled piece trended on the Phoenix New Times website for several days while a pair of Facebook posts about Graham Central Station received a total of 3,157 reactions and 572 comments.Many current and former Phoenix residents had their own stories of wild times and unforgettable nights at Graham Central Station to share.It was the place to be, Sandra commented:Some folks, like Susan, went to dance:Lea, however, came to Graham for the concerts:Chris had an equally unforgettable concert experience:You didn’t need a second mortgage to afford concert tickets in those days, according to Lisa:Yolanda said the drinks were also cheap:And they were also potent, Bob wrote:Larry also tipped some back:The mechanical bull wasn’t the only thing to ride, Brian wrote:There was plenty of eye candy, Laura said:Some patrons, like Michelle, were part of the show:Graham Central Station was also a major meet market, Mercy wrote:She wasn’t the only one, according to Amanda.Anna owes her existence to Graham Central Station: