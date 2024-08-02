 Phoenix readers react to memories of nightclub Graham Central Station | Phoenix New Times
Phoenix readers react to memories of nightclub Graham Central Station

Y’all offered some wild tales of drinking, dancing and debauchery at the legendary Valley honky-tonk.
August 2, 2024
A vintage photo of the original Graham Central Station in Phoenix from 1982.
A vintage photo of the original Graham Central Station in Phoenix from 1982. Dann Frank
The original Graham Central Station may be long gone, but memories of the legendary Phoenix nightspot remain etched in the minds of many Valley residents.

The 40,000-square-foot honky-tonk, nightclub and concert venue at Indian School Road and 33rd Avenue was a popular destination for country music fans and the rock ‘n’ roll crowd to drink, dance and debauch in the ‘80s and ‘90s.

During its heyday, Graham Central Station featured a neon-filled "Urban Cowboy" vibe, enormous dance floors, potent cocktails and wild events ranging from country dance nights to male stripper shows.

Country stars and rock artists graced its two stages, including names like the Ramones, Cheap Trick, Hank Williams Jr., Adam Ant and Reba McEntire.
click to enlarge A vintage photo of a nightclub.
One of the neon displays at Graham Central Station in Phoenix.
Dann Frank
Last month, we published a collection of memories and photos from Graham Central Station’s glory days and readers responded. The nostalgia-filled piece trended on the Phoenix New Times website for several days while a pair of Facebook posts about Graham Central Station received a total of 3,157 reactions and 572 comments.

Many current and former Phoenix residents had their own stories of wild times and unforgettable nights at Graham Central Station to share.

It was the place to be, Sandra commented:

Everyone went to Graham Central Station in the 80’s
Some folks, like Susan, went to dance:

This was one of my hang outs a long time ago. Loved dancing with friends.
Lea, however, came to Graham for the concerts:

I saw the legendary Chuck Berry there!!! He was stupendous!!! Will never forget it
Chris had an equally unforgettable concert experience:

Saw the B-52s there, and Wall of Voodoo too. Between songs, Stan (Ridgway) looked around, thought a second, and pronounced, "I bet this place serves a mean plate of spaghetti."
click to enlarge A vintage photo of a nightclub.
One of the stages inside the original Graham Central Station in Phoenix.
Dann Frank
You didn’t need a second mortgage to afford concert tickets in those days, according to Lisa:

I saw the Stray Cats and Oingo Boingo there for $3.00 each!
Yolanda said the drinks were also cheap:

10 cent long necks and large dance floor were my favorite part
And they were also potent, Bob wrote:

The cocktail of choice was their ‘Derailer’ - which did exactly that!
Larry also tipped some back:

I lived less than a mile from there. Staggered home many, many times. Avoided getting a DUI.
The mechanical bull wasn’t the only thing to ride, Brian wrote:

I raced an electric bar stool on the dance floor there.
There was plenty of eye candy, Laura said:

I had my divorce/birthday party there with the male strippers! Good memories
Some patrons, like Michelle, were part of the show:

I won a wet T-shirt contest there back in the day, good times
click to enlarge A vintage photo of a man in Western wear.
Russ Knight, one of the original DJs at Graham Central Station in Phoenix.
Russ Knight
Graham Central Station was also a major meet market, Mercy wrote:

Place to pick up good looking guy
She wasn’t the only one, according to Amanda.

I got so much tail there
Anna owes her existence to Graham Central Station:

That’s where my parents met 37 years ago!
