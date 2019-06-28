Fairy Bones Want 'Nice Guys' to Keep It in Their Pants on New Single

Chances are you or someone you know has been on the receiving end of an unsolicited dick pic.

Most recipients choose to ignore the unwanted portraits of male genitalia. But Phoenix band Fairy Bones decided enough is enough. Their new single "bullshit, ur a nice guy" is a NSFW anthem about the annoying phenomenon.

“It’s everyone’s personal situation,” lead singer Chelsey Louise explains. “[The picture] always comes out of left field. You get tired of being treated like the only thing you are good for is sex."

The song is written from the perspective of the frustrated person receiving the penis picture. The sender is expecting sex for being a “nice guy" but the receiver calls it out as they see it.

“Oh great! Here comes the pic / Of your gross and veiny, tiny dick / I don't know why / You think my eyes / wanna see that shit / Can’t you take a hint?”

Louise says the song wasn’t written with the intention of changing people's behavior. It’s meant to be an message to those whose self-esteem might be lowered when an unwanted member hits their message app.

“It’s empowering to women to say, ‘Fuck that,’” says Louise. “That’s an option, and we can use it more often because beating a dead horse doesn’t work so well.”

The song comes at a time when people are increasingly being called out for their sexual misconduct. Fairy Bones approach the topic with sarcasm and humor, which is the band's style.

“It’s the coping mechanism for our team,” says Louise. “When things get hard to deal with, we just make fun of it. It comes naturally to us and a lot of people.”

The band, which also include guitarist Robert Ciuca, bassist Ben Foos, and drummer Matthew Foos, are releasing the catchy, provocative single today, Friday, June 28, on all streaming services, along with a video. Fans who prefer a physical copy can head to the band’s website to order a vinyl record and related merchandise, including a dad cap, enamel pin, and T-shirt emblazoned with the cover art, a neon text message featuring the song’s title.

This single will be the first step toward Fairy Bones’ goal to release new songs and videos every other month this year as part of a “long term plan,” but burning out is a very real fear for Louise. When the band’s manager Sam DeCross died in April of last year, they threw themselves into their work.

“It felt better to continue what we were doing, because he and I were working so hard,” says Louise. “I know he would love the song so much.”