Elton John Is Coming to Chase Field, Plus More Phoenix Music News

^ Keep New Times Free Support Us Local

Community

Journalism

I Support Support the independent voice of Phoenix and help keep the future of New Times free. Support Us

Anyone who missed out on Elton John’s sold-out show in 2019 at Gila River Arena in Glendale is going to get another chance to see him in concert before he calls it quits. The music legend announced he bringing his farewell tour back to the Valley later this year.

Details about the gig can be found below along with other news from the metro Phoenix music scene, including info about a new venue opening in north Scottsdale and how the Crescent Ballroom and other concert spots are hiring.

Elton John Is Coming to Chase Field in 2022

Downtown Phoenix’s Chase Field will likely be packed when Elton John brings his piano, backing band, and biggest hits to town next year. The music legend announced last week that his “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” tour will slide into the baseball stadium on Saturday, November 12, 2022.

It will be one of the last stops on John’s farewell tour and the second time it's come to metro Phoenix. In January 2019, he performed a sold-out show at Gila River Arena in Glendale (read our review here). Tickets for the Chase Field performance are $47.50 to $242 and go on sale to the general public through Ticketmaster at 10 a.m. today.

Stefan Pruett Memorial Show Announced

Friends of musician Stefan Pruett, the Valley native behind electro-pop band Peachcake who died last summer, will stage a show honoring the late musician at Crescent Ballroom early next year. Dubbed “A Night Celebrating the Life & Music of Stefan Pruett,” the event will take place on Saturday, January 15, 2022, and feature performances by a number of local bands and spotlight music the late artist created for Peachcake and The Guidance, the EDM-centric project he launched in 2016.

Per a post on Peachcake’s Facebook account, organizers have been waiting for the pandemic to abate before staging the show. “It was such a shame that none of us were able to come together to celebrate [Pruett] at the time,” the statement read. “[Now] we can all safely come to together and really celebrate the life that was Stefan's and all the music we created while he was here.” Tickets for the show are $10 through Crescent Ballroom’s website.

EXPAND Crescent Ballroom is located at 308 North Second Avenue. Lynn Trimble

Phoenix Concert Venues Are Hiring

The folks behind the scenes at Crescent Ballroom are prepping for the return of concerts to the downtown Phoenix venue later this summer, including hiring new staff. According to a recent Facebook post, Crescent Ballroom is looking for security, box office workers, servers, bartenders, and barbacks. A hiring session will take place from 3 to 7 p.m. on Monday, July 5, at the venue.

The Van Buren and Ak-Chin Pavilion are also recruiting staff and will hold a “Job Fair Party” from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 17. at Arizona Federal Theatre, 400 West Washington Street. Both venues are owned by Live Nation and will be looking to hire security, box office workers, and other positions. More details can be found here.

The Ravenscroft in Scottsdale Announces First Shows

Newly announced music venue the Ravenscroft in north Scottsdale has revealed the concert lineup for its debut season. The 30,000-square-foot business – which is being launched by local jazz musician Bob Ravenscroft and his wife, Helen – is set to open in October. It will feature a 200-person capacity concert hall, an in-house lounge and bar, and a showroom for a high-end piano company started by Bob Ravenscroft and concert technician/master piano builder Michael Spreeman in 2004.

Concerts by local and touring jazz musicians will be featured, as well as storytelling and TED talk-like events. The first show will take place on October 16 with the Kenny Barron Trio, followed by Cuban-born jazz pianist Harold López-Nussa on October 30, and the Bob Sheppard Quartet on November 20. Other artists scheduled to perform at the Ravenscroft include Beth Lederman and Jazz Con Alma, the Tierney Sutton Band, and the Corey Christiansen Quartet. Per its website, general admission tickets are $70 per show with discounts available for students.

EXPAND Andy Warpigs in 2015. Benjamin Leatherman

Andy Warpigs Benefit Happening in July

A third show benefiting the family of late folk-punk artist Andy Warpigs has been announced and will take place on Saturday, July 10, at central Phoenix rock bar Rips. Local bands Critical Miss, Kaizo, Snailmate, Dagger Pan, and 20 Foot Neon Jesus are scheduled to perform at the event, which starts at 7 p.m. A raffle for prizes is also planned and attendees will also be able to share stories and memories of Warpigs, who died on May 30. It's free to attend but donations will be accepted. Proceeds will go to Warpigs’ mother, Lynn Johnson.