Two Phoenix-Area Strip Clubs Shut Down Over COVID-19 Violations

Patrons of Dirty's Topless Sports Bar & Grill and Scottsdale’s Skin Cabaret will have to go elsewhere

to get their kicks, as both bars have been shut down for violating COVID-19 safety rules.

The local strip clubs, which both feature topless dancers, were ordered to close recently by the Arizona Department of Health Services after “jeopardizing the health, safety, and welfare” of its patrons and the public.

Each business has also had its liquor license suspended indefinitely in connection with the matter.

They’re the latest in a series of Arizona bars to be shuttered by the state agency over COVID-19 issues since August.

Dirty's Topless Sports Bar & Grill, which is located on Grand Avenue south of Indian School Road, was closed by ADHS on October 20 after it reportedly didn’t require its patrons to wear masks or physically distance.

Dirty's Topless Sports Bar & Grill Google Maps

Skin Cabaret in Scottsdale was ordered to close on October 26, according to official notices taped to its front door. ADHS spokesperson Steve Elliott told Phoenix New Times by email the closure was a result of a recent investigation by the Arizona Department of Liquor Licenses and Control but didn’t cite specific details.

New Times has been unable to reach the owners of Dirty’s or Skin Cabaret for comment on the closures.

Both businesses won’t be allowed to reopen until receiving permission from ADHS officials and must undergo a phased reopening process with stricter regulations. They may also be required to pay civil penalties to the state.

Back in August, ADHS allowed certain bars and nightclubs in Arizona to reopen at 50 percent capacity, but only after owners agreed to follow certain safety guidelines, such as requiring patrons to wearing masks and distancing.

Since then, a number of Arizona bars were forced by ADHS to temporarily close after reportedly violating their agreements. Local nightclubs GLOW Shots & Cocktails in Tempe and Scottsdale’s Bottled Blonde and Casa Amigos were all closed down by the agency in late August but were allowed to reopen last month. Spots such as Antro Nightclub in Glendale and Rick's Pub & Grub in Chandler are still closed.

Dirty’s and Skin Cabaret aren’t the first Arizona strip joints to be shut down by ADHS for flouting COVID-19 safety guidelines. Last month, two Tucson clubs — Curves Cabaret and Christie’s Cabaret — were ordered to close by the ADHS. (Curves Cabaret has since reopened after paying $4,500 to the state.)