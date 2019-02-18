The 10 Best Concerts in Phoenix This Week

Eager to see a concert this week (and have the time and disposable income to do so)? The good news is you’ve got a wealth of options to choose from – 10 of ‘em, to be precise. As we always do every Monday, we’ve searched our extensive live music listings and picked out a mix of notable shows in metro Phoenix this week that are worthy of attending.
This week, our selections include performers and bands from a variety of genres, ranging from R&B and hip-hop to alternative, indie rock, and country. There are also plenty of famous names involved, including Toni Braxton, Rosanne Cash, Cypress Hill, and The Smoking Popes.
Details about each of their shows — and several other other notable gigs this week in the Valley — can be found below. And for even more live music happening on the local level, hit up Phoenix New Times' online concert calendar.
Awakebutstillinbed and Sundressed
Monday, February 18
Valley Bar
When Shannon Taylor of Awakebutstillinbed screams the opening lyrics of "life," the second song on their 2018 album what people call low self-esteem is really just seeing yourself the way that other people see you, her voice cracks, desperate to convey the helplessness in the situation. San Jose, California-based Awakebutstillinbed and Phoenix pop-punk band Sundressed set off a two-week tour in Fresno, California, and stop in Phoenix for a night at Valley Bar. Julian Hernandez
The Smoking Popes
Monday, February 18
The Rebel Lounge
The brothers Caterer had no way of knowing the far-reaching effect they would have on the music world when they formed The Smoking Popes in 1991. How could they? At the time the youngest of the three, guitarist Eli, was only 16 years old. Fast-forward nearly three decades, and the seminal pop-punk band's work is cited by many of today's giants of the field as an influence.
Alkaline Trio's Matt Skiba has said it was one of the reasons he started a band in the first place; Fall Out Boy's Pete Wentz has compared the group favorably to fellow Chicago act Naked Raygun. In this writer's opinion, however, Smoking Popes blows all of the aforementioned bands out of the water. Daniel Hill
Rosanne Cash
Tuesday, February 19
Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts
Even the briefest essay about Rosanne Cash requires a list of her
Which isn't to say we don't love Cash's 21 Top 40 country hits. "Seven Year Ache" is the smartest musical memory to linger from pop radio's lamentable early '80s romance with country music, and her version of John Hiatt's "Runaway Train" was a high point in both their careers. But it's fair to say that, ever since 1979's Right or Wrong, she's made gloomily sophisticated music fashionable in a way that Laura Nyro never could; helped reshape what country music sounds like
Big Bite
Tuesday, February 19
The Trunk Space
Seattle-based Big Bite released their self-titled debut album last year and unleashed a wave of distortion. There's always a guitar bending somewhere in the background on their debut album, and there's
West Coast High 2019 feat. Cypress Hill and Hollywood Undead
Wednesday, February 20
The Van Buren
Are you insane in the membrane? Or are you just an American tragedy? Either way, we're pretty sure you're a fan of
Toni Braxton
Thursday, February 21
Wild Horse Pass Hotel & Casino in Chandler
Toni Braxton
Braxton’s still treating audiences to such hit tracks as 2000’s “He Wasn’t Man Enough” and “How Many Ways,” a one-two punch that kicks off performances on her current tour. She’ll also perform “Just Be a Man About It,” probably while finger-waving her way through one of her (oh so many)
Lords of Acid
Thursday, February 21
Club Red in Mesa
Mix licentious fun with some dense, pulsating electronica and comical lyrics and it becomes one hell of a party. But not just anyone can keep such a party from devolving into some half-ass gathering of the Hot Topic-attired. This is where we usher in freaky-
Lords of Acid fans have aged. The band hasn't toured in about eight years, and it's anybody's guess whether the new generation will sex it up the same way. Praga Khan will be the only original member. And Lacey Conner, known mostly as the bitch/badass from Rock of Love, will step in as the female vocalist. So it's also up in the air whether the current lineup will be able to please old-school fans. Erica K. Landau
Dark Star Orchestra
Thursday, February 21
Marquee Theatre in Tempe
It ought to come as no surprise that certain outfits are embracing the cover band concept and reaping rewards as a result. Consequently, there's a veritable cottage industry that flourishes via tributes to the Beatles (natch), Pink Floyd, the Eagles, Led Zeppelin, and a host of others. In many cases, the original band is defunct, and now they, the tribute band, can re-create every note and serve as the next best thing. Still, one has to credit Grateful Dead tribute band Dark Star Orchestra with earning more than a hint of actual legitimacy.
Keyboard player Rob Barraco performed with the Dead bassist Phil Lesh in his band Phil Lesh and Friends and also toured with the reunited band that went by the abbreviated name the Dead in 2002 and 2003. Likewise, guitarist Jeff Mattson has also played with Lesh, as well as onetime Grateful Dead vocalist Donna Jean Godchaux. Singer Lisa Mackey claims to
Igor and the Red Elvises
Thursday, February 21
The Rhythm Room
The next time you find yourself scouring for questions for a ’90s-themed TV trivia night, we’ve got one question you can slip into the mix. See if anyone can tell you the name of the rock band that fuses multiple styles, and that made an appearance on one of the decade’s most popular shows, Melrose Place. They’ll get the point if they answer Igor and the Red Elvises.
That was in 1998; the band formed just a few years prior to
Songs like “Twist Like Uma Thurman” from their 2008 release Drinking with Jesus, embody the spirit of ’50s party rock. “We Got the Groove” from 2000’s Shake Your Pelvis is a tune that brings the vibe of ’70s acts like Con Funk Shun to mind. More than two decades and their party train
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Nothing More
Thursday, February 21
The Van Buren
A lot of bands struggle before hitting it big. Quite common are tales of playing in empty bars for beer money,
Nothing More unofficially began in the late '90s when Jonny Hawkins and Mark Vollelunga bonded over a shared love of music at church camp. The hard rock band, which visits The Van Buren this week, officially formed in 2003 and bassist Daniel Oliver joined the following year. Nothing More caught a big break when its crowd-funded, self-titled record got picked up by Eleven Seven Music, which re-released the album in 2014. It peaked at No. 33 on the Billboard Top 200, and the band’s follow-up – 2017’s The Stories We Tell Ourselves – debuted to critical and commercial acclaim. Not only did the album chart inside the Billboard Top 15,
“To get to the point of getting nominated for a Grammy, that was really rewarding,” Oliver said. “We just kept on pushing and going through the tough times. It was scary, for sure. Even now, it’s hard, being away from loved ones and family. It would certainly be easier for them if we were
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!