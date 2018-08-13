Pitbull Is Coming to the Arizona State Fair 2018

Over the last decade, Pitbull has packed local arenas, amphitheaters, regular theaters, and even a Super Bowl party or two with his performances. But this fall, Mr. Worldwide will get thousands out to a local venue he’s never played before: the Veterans Memorial Coliseum during the Arizona State Fair.
You read that right: Pitbull’s playing the fair, and it's going to be a free show, more or less.
The Arizona State Fair’s staff told Phoenix New Times that the chart-topping rapper will perform on Wednesday, October 17. The show will start at 7 p.m. as part of the fair’s annual concert series, which features shows inside the Veterans Memorial Coliseum throughout the event’s four-week run from October 5 to 28.
It's the first time Pitbull will be playing the event, but not his first time performing at a state fair. Last month, he did his thing at the California Mid-State Fair. The last time the rapper rolled through town was in June 2017 when he co-headlined a concert at Talking Stick Resort Arena with Enrique Iglesias.
Other acts that have been announced for this year’s Arizona State Fair concert series include The Flaming Lips, Big & Rich, The Wallflowers, Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats, Gary Allan, 38 Special, and Casting Crowns.
Performances are free to attend, albeit with regular fair admission, and general seating will be available on a first-come, first served basis. Reserved seating can be purchased for $40 to $60 for each concert via the fair's website. According to the State Fair staff, reserved tickets for Pitbull will go on sale on Friday, August 17. Corn dogs, of course, are extra.
Pitbull. 7 p.m. Wednesday, October 17 at Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 1826 West McDowell Road; 602-252-6771; azstatefair.com. Admission is free with State Fair tickets; reserved seating tickets are $40 to $60 via azstatefair.com.
