Pitbull Is Coming to the Arizona State Fair 2018

Over the last decade, Pitbull has packed local arenas, amphitheaters, regular theaters, and even a Super Bowl party or two with his performances. But this fall, Mr. Worldwide will get thousands out to a local venue he’s never played before: the Veterans Memorial Coliseum during the Arizona State Fair.

You read that right: Pitbull’s playing the fair, and it's going to be a free show, more or less.

The Arizona State Fair’s staff told Phoenix New Times that the chart-topping rapper will perform on Wednesday, October 17. The show will start at 7 p.m. as part of the fair’s annual concert series, which features shows inside the Veterans Memorial Coliseum throughout the event’s four-week run from October 5 to 28.