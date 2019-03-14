Here Are the Pot of Gold Festival 2019 Set Times

We're almost at the end of the rainbow, Phoenix hip-hop fans. Pot of Gold takes over Steele Indian School Park this weekend, bringing the biggest names in rap and R&B with it.

You've probably got a lot of questions, most of which we've helpfully answered in our guide to the festival. But what if you just want to know what stage Kodak Black will be on, or you don't want to miss Saint Jhn's set? We've got you covered.

Check out the full Pot of Gold lineup with set times below, and keep in mind that, since this is hip-hop we're dealing with, your favorite rappers will probably be late to their sets. Have fun!