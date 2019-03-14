 


Lil Wayne will perform at Pot of Gold 2019.EXPAND
Jim Louvau

Here Are the Pot of Gold Festival 2019 Set Times

Douglas Markowitz | March 14, 2019 | 6:00am
We're almost at the end of the rainbow, Phoenix hip-hop fans. Pot of Gold takes over Steele Indian School Park this weekend, bringing the biggest names in rap and R&B with it.

You've probably got a lot of questions, most of which we've helpfully answered in our guide to the festival. But what if you just want to know what stage Kodak Black will be on, or you don't want to miss Saint Jhn's set? We've got you covered. 

Check out the full Pot of Gold lineup with set times below, and keep in mind that, since this is hip-hop we're dealing with, your favorite rappers will probably be late to their sets. Have fun!

Friday, March 15

Central Stage
9:50 p.m. Ice Cube
7:50 p.m. Snoop Dogg
6:20 p.m. The Game
6 p.m. Ma$e
4:55 p.m. NB Ridaz
4 p.m. Dann G

Camelback Stage
8:50 p.m. Ozuna
7:05 p.m. Ivy Queen
5:35 p.m. Jon Z
4:15 p.m. Darell

Maya Clubhouse Stage
10:40 p.m. Spellbound DJs
10 p.m. Casper Magico
9 p.m. Warren G
8 p.m. Toby Love
7:30 p.m. Dann G
7 p.m. DJ Fuego
6:40 p.m. Andy Savage
5:10 p.m. Javin & Chris Villa
4 p.m. Spellbound DJs
3 p.m. Spellbound DJs

Saturday, March 16

Central Stage
9:15 p.m. Lil Wayne
6:40 p.m. Jhené Aiko
4:45 p.m. Gunna
3:05 p.m. Young M.A
1:40 p.m. Preme

Camelback Stage
7:45 p.m. Kodak Black
5:35 p.m. Lil Baby
3:55 p.m. Tinashe
2:15 p.m. Doja Cat
1 p.m. nothing,nowhere.

Maya Clubhouse Stage
9:10 p.m. Spellbound DJs
8:10 p.m. MAX
7:10 p.m. Bella Thorne & COM3T
6:10 p.m. Kittens
5:15 p.m. Bodie
4:05 p.m. The Urban Renewal Project
3:45 p.m. Bonaphied
3 p.m. Spellbound DJs

Sunday, March 17

Central Stage
9:15 p.m. Post Malone
6:40 p.m. Lil Pump
4:35 p.m. Ski Mask The Slump God
3:05 p.m. Saint Jhn
1:40 p.m. Whitney Peyton

Camelback Stage
7:45 p.m. Young Thug
5:35 p.m. Young Dolph
3:55 p.m. Tyla Yaweh
2:15 p.m. Asian Doll
1 p.m. Ambition

Maya Clubhouse Stage
9:10 p.m. Spellbound DJs
8:10 p.m. Dzeko
7:10 p.m. Flipp Dinero
6:10 p.m. Yung Pinch
5:05 p.m. Saint Clair
4:30 p.m. Griffin Green
3:15 p.m. The Urban Renewal Project

Pot of Gold Music Festival 2019. With Ozuna, Lil Wayne, more. Friday, March 15, to Sunday, March 17, at Steele Indian School Park, 300 East Indian School Road; potofgoldaz.com. General admission tickets are $109 to $288 via potofgoldaz.com.

 
Douglas Markowitz is Phoenix New Times' culture editor. Born and raised in Broward County, Florida, he studied at Sophia University in Tokyo before graduating with honors from the University of North Florida with a bachelor's degree in communications. He began writing for Miami New Times while in college and served as their music and arts editorial intern in 2017. He moved to Phoenix in July 2018.

