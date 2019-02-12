Pot of Gold 2019: Cardi B Out, Ozuna In as Friday Headliner

Mira, te lo dije: The Pot of Gold festival's lineup is getting a little crazy. Just as Juan Carlos Ozuna Rosado, the Puerto Rican reggaeton and Latin trap star better known as Ozuna, joins an already-stacked lineup, Cardi B has decided to exit as headliner.

Luckyman Concerts announced the lineup for the festival's Friday night, which they've dubbed "Noche de Suerte," including superstar rap veterans Snoop Dogg and Ice Cube.

Cardi B, meanwhile, who was set to headline on Saturday night, has pulled out of the festival, along with Atlanta rapper Lil Baby. They will be replaced on Saturday by Gunna, another Atlanta rapper seen as Lil Baby's counterpart. This follows Cardi B's success at the 2019 Grammys, where she won Rap Album of the Year for Invasion of Privacy.

Getting back to Ozuna, 2018 was a breakout year for the reggaeton don, along with Latin trap, a.k.a. urbano or musica urbana, as a whole. Together with the Colombian J Balvin and Puerto Rican Bad Bunny, urbano and reggaeton crossed over into the mainstream, and Ozuna himself nabbed a couple of major achievements: He was the most-viewed artist on YouTube globally in 2018, and he beat Justin Bieber's record for the most music videos with over 1 billion views.

Snoop Dogg, meanwhile, is more active nowadays as a business man and a marijuana connoisseur than the g-funk rapper he once was. And Ice Cube may be known more as the police captain from 21 Jump Street than for his pioneering gangsta rap career, from his time in N.W.A. to one of the best solo debut records of all time, AmeriKKKa's Most Wanted. But without Ice Cube and Snoop Dogg, we wouldn't have trap music as it exists today — and that includes Ozuna.

The Pot of Gold Festival will be held at Steele Indian School Park starting on Friday, March 15, and ending on St. Patrick's Day, Sunday, March 17. The festival announced its lineup — including Young Thug, Post Malone, Lil Pump, Ski Mask The Slump God, and many more — back in November, with even more acts to be announced. Tickets are available now at Pot of Gold's website.

Douglas Markowitz contributed reporting.

