Lil Wayne, Cardi B Headlining Pot of Gold Music Festival 2019

Hip-hop fans of the Valley, get ready to get hyped. The Pot of Gold Music Festival just dropped the lineup for its 2019 edition, and it includes a huge array of blockbuster hip-hop artists.

Luckyman Concerts, the founders of the annual three-day festival, have announced that Lil Wayne, Cardi B, Young Thug, Post Malone, Lil Pump, Lil Baby, Ski Mask the Slump God, Jhené Aiko, and Young Dolph will all perform at Pot of Gold 2019, which takes place from March 15 to 17.

Other artists scheduled to appear at the festival include Tinashe, Doja Cat, Saint Jhn , Tyla Yaweh , and Asian Doll.

In other words, better clear your schedule for St. Patrick’s Day weekend.

It’s arguably the biggest lineup of talent to date for the St. Patrick’s Day-themed music festival, which launched back in 2015 and typically has featured a mix of hip-hop, rock, and reggae artists in previous years.

There’s a couple of other changes in store for Pot of Gold 2019. According to promoters, the festival will move from Rawhide in Chandler (where it took place the past few years) to the much larger Steele Indian School Park in central Phoenix. Performances will take place on two stages that will be set up in the park.

It should come as good news for the estimated 20,000 people who reportedly attend Pot of Gold each year, as the park is centrally located and won't involve a 30-minute drive to the outskirts of the Valley.

The festival will also add a midway filled with carnival-style rides and games for its 2019 edition.

Fianlly , Pot of Gold 2019 will be a co-promotion of Luckyman and Steve LeVine Entertainment, the Scottsdale-based entertainment and events company that's behind local nightclub shows and has previously put on the Soundwave Music Festival.

Lil Wayne is scheduled to perform on Saturday, March 16, at the Pot of Gold music festival. Mikel Galicia

Per the lineup announcement, hip-hop will be featured on both Saturday, March 16, and Sunday, March 17. The artists and acts for the festival's first day on Friday, March 15, are still unknown as of this writing.

Tickets to the festival go on sale on Monday at 10 a.m. Arizona time via the Pot of Gold website.

Here's the current lineup for the festival, broken down by day.

Friday, March 15:

Artists TBA

Saturday, March 16:

Lil Wayne

Cardi B

Jhené Aiko

Lil Baby

Tinashe

Young MA

Doja Cat

Preme

Sunday, March 17

Post Malone

Young Thug

Lil Pump

Ski Mask the Slump God

Young Dolph

Saint Jhn

Tyla Yaweh

Asian Doll

According to Luckyman and SLE, additional artists will be announced in the weeks and months ahead. Stay tuned for further updates.

Pot of Gold Music Festival 2019. With Lil Wayne, Cardi B, more. Friday, March 15, to Sunday, March 17, at Steele Indian School Park, 300 East Indian School Road; potofgoldaz.com. Tickets on sale Monday, November 12, via potofgoldaz.com.