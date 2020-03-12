Rage Against the Machine Have Postponed Their Glendale Dates

Phoenix, you're going to have to wait a few months to Rage

Per a post on their Instagram account, Rage Against the Machine are postponing the first leg of their tour, including their dates on March 30 and April 1 at Gila River Arena in Glendale, due to concerns over the coronavirus (COVID-19). The full post is below.

The dates have yet to be rescheduled, and tickets from the March and April dates will be honored at the rescheduled shows.

The Los Angeles band are joining other bands who have canceled and postponed shows, including Pearl Jam and The Format. The group were also the headliners at this year's Coachella festival in Indio, California, which was also rescheduled due to health concerns.

Watch this space as we learn more details.