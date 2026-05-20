Rebel Lounge offers $11 ticket flash sale on May 20

Audio By Carbonatix
Central Phoenix music venue The Rebel Lounge turns the big 1-1 today, and to celebrate, music fans are getting all the birthday gifts.
The venue announced a flash sale on Wednesday morning: $11 tickets to a slew of its upcoming shows. And that’s all-in pricing — no additional taxes or fees will be tacked on.
The sale runs from 11:11 a.m. to 11:11 p.m.
A limited number of $11 tickets will be available for all Rebel Lounge shows that aren’t currently sold out. Options include:
- Friday, May 22: Sleepytime Gorilla Museum with Skin Theory and Desert Breath,
- Friday, May 29: Better Off Alone: A ’90s/2000 Dance Party
- Tuesday, June 2: Ray Bull with Babehoven
- Monday, June 8: Flawed Mangoes with Scarlet House
- Thursday, June 11: Pearl with Femme Fiction and Izzy Mahoubi
- Saturday, June 13: Heated Rivalry Dance Party
- Thursday, July 9: Millennial Summer with Dean Nelson, Dizzy Mavis and Revolutionary Development
- Sunday, July 19: Starcrawler with Sluttony
- Friday, July 31: Meet Me @ the Altar with Leisure Hour
- Saturday, Aug. 8: King Cherry’s Vampire Masquerade with Rattlesnake Suitcase, The Far Worst, Junk Drawer
- Monday, Aug. 31: Save Ferris
History of The Rebel Lounge
The venue is celebrating 11 years as The Rebel Lounge, but its history as a spot for local music stretches much farther back. The building operated as The Mason Jar from 1979 to 2005, and generations of musicians performed there. Red Hot Chili Peppers and Fishbone played their first-ever Phoenix shows at the Jar in 1985. Nirvana, Tool, Pearl Jam, Green Day, Stone Temple Pilots, The Black Keys, Linkin Park, 30 Seconds to Mars and Fall Out Boy are just a few of the acts that graced the stage.
Concert promoter Stephen Chilton of Psyko Steve Presents bought the building in 2015 and reopened it as The Rebel Lounge. In the past 11 years, the venue has hosted more than 3,000 concerts and events, racked up plenty of Phoenix New Times Best of Phoenix awards and been recognized as the best small music venue in the U.S. by Billboard magazine in 2024.