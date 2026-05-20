Rebel Lounge offers $11 ticket flash sale on May 20

The staff at The Rebel Lounge often pokes fun at the venue’s former identity as landmark Phoenix rock club The Mason Jar.

Central Phoenix music venue The Rebel Lounge turns the big 1-1 today, and to celebrate, music fans are getting all the birthday gifts.

The venue announced a flash sale on Wednesday morning: $11 tickets to a slew of its upcoming shows. And that’s all-in pricing — no additional taxes or fees will be tacked on.

The sale runs from 11:11 a.m. to 11:11 p.m.

A limited number of $11 tickets will be available for all Rebel Lounge shows that aren’t currently sold out. Options include:

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Friday, May 22: Sleepytime Gorilla Museum with Skin Theory and Desert Breath,

Friday, May 29: Better Off Alone: A ’90s/2000 Dance Party

Tuesday, June 2: Ray Bull with Babehoven

Monday, June 8: Flawed Mangoes with Scarlet House

Thursday, June 11: Pearl with Femme Fiction and Izzy Mahoubi

Saturday, June 13: Heated Rivalry Dance Party

Thursday, July 9: Millennial Summer with Dean Nelson, Dizzy Mavis and Revolutionary Development

Sunday, July 19: Starcrawler with Sluttony

Friday, July 31: Meet Me @ the Altar with Leisure Hour

Saturday, Aug. 8: King Cherry’s Vampire Masquerade with Rattlesnake Suitcase, The Far Worst, Junk Drawer

Monday, Aug. 31: Save Ferris

History of The Rebel Lounge

The venue is celebrating 11 years as The Rebel Lounge, but its history as a spot for local music stretches much farther back. The building operated as The Mason Jar from 1979 to 2005, and generations of musicians performed there. Red Hot Chili Peppers and Fishbone played their first-ever Phoenix shows at the Jar in 1985. Nirvana, Tool, Pearl Jam, Green Day, Stone Temple Pilots, The Black Keys, Linkin Park, 30 Seconds to Mars and Fall Out Boy are just a few of the acts that graced the stage.

Concert promoter Stephen Chilton of Psyko Steve Presents bought the building in 2015 and reopened it as The Rebel Lounge. In the past 11 years, the venue has hosted more than 3,000 concerts and events, racked up plenty of Phoenix New Times Best of Phoenix awards and been recognized as the best small music venue in the U.S. by Billboard magazine in 2024.