Scott Walker Made the Sharpest Left Turns in Pop Music History

There are few musicians who went through as radical and profound a transformation as Scott Walker. The singer passed away last Friday at the age of 76, leaving behind an impressive and unpredictable body of work that spans over half a century.

Born Scott Noel Engel in Ohio, the singer-songwriter spent most of his life living in Europe. Forming a pop group with John Maus and Gary Leeds, all three changed their last names to Walker and christened themselves The Walker Brothers. The trio struck pop gold in England and the U.S. off the orchestral majesty of hit songs like "Make It Easy on Yourself" and "The Sun Ain't Gonna Shine (Anymore).” Crooning over symphonic pop arrangements that sound like they were lifted straight out of Phil Spector’s brain, The Walker Brothers were as easy on the ears as they were on the eyes. They were certifiable Tiger Beat idols, the One Direction of their day.

But Scott Walker’s time as a teen idol was short. Splitting away from the group, he released a quartet of self-titled albums between 1967 and '69 that would cement his status as a weirdo legend. While his work on the four Scott records retained the ornate arrangements and easy listening smoothness of his earlier work with the Brothers, Walker’s lyrics and choice of song covers became more daring and confrontational.