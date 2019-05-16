 


Mick Jagger of the Rolling Stones in 1982.EXPAND
Marcel Antonisse/CC-BY-SA-3.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Rolling Stones Announce Phoenix Stop on Rescheduled No Filter Tour

Douglas Markowitz | May 16, 2019 | 9:55am
The Rolling Stones have announced rescheduled dates for their No Filter Tour, including a stop at State Farm Stadium on Monday, August 26.

The tour was originally postponed after singer Mick Jagger announced he would be undergoing heart valve replacement surgery. The procedure seems to have been a rousing success: Jagger himself posted a video on Twitter yesterday of him dancing in a white t-shirt and black track pants, fit as a fiddle.

He is, and we can't emphasize this enough, 75 years old.

Tickets for the original tour dates will be honored at the new shows. The tour will now begin in Chicago with two dates at Soldier Field and end in Miami, where it was originally supposed to start. Find all of the dates below:

The Rolling Stones: No Filter Tour (Rescheduled Dates)
June 21 — Chicago IL — Soldier Field
June 25 — Chicago IL — Soldier Field
June 29 — Burl's Creek ON — Burl's Creek Event Grounds
July 3 — Washington DC — FedExField
July 7 — Foxborough MA — Gilette Stadium
July 14 — New Orleans LA — Mercedes-Benz Superdome
July 19 — Jacksonville FL — TIAA Bank Field
July 23 — Philadelphia PA — Lincoln Financial Field
July 27 — Houston TX — NRG Stadium
August 1 — East Rutherford NJ — MetLife Stadium
August 5 — East Rutherford NJ — MetLife Stadium
August 10 — Denver CO — Broncos Stadium at Mile High
August 14 — Seattle WA — CenturyLink Field
August 18 — Santa Clara CA — Levi's Stadium
August 22 — Pasadena CA — Rose Bowl
August 26 — Glendale AZ — State Farm Stadium
August 31 — Miami FL — Hard Rock Stadium

The Rolling Stones: No Filter Tour. 7 p.m. Monday, August 26, at State Farm Stadium, 1 Cardinals Drive, Glendale; 602-379-0102; statefarmstadium.com. Tickets are $62.25 to $442.75 via Ticketmaster.

 
Douglas Markowitz is Phoenix New Times' culture editor. Born and raised in Broward County, Florida, he studied at Sophia University in Tokyo before graduating with honors from the University of North Florida with a bachelor's degree in communications. He began writing for Miami New Times while in college and served as their music and arts editorial intern in 2017. He moved to Phoenix in July 2018.

