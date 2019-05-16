Rolling Stones Announce Phoenix Stop on Rescheduled No Filter Tour

The Rolling Stones have announced rescheduled dates for their No Filter Tour, including a stop at State Farm Stadium on Monday, August 26.
The tour was originally postponed after singer Mick Jagger announced he would be undergoing heart valve replacement surgery. The procedure seems to have been a rousing success: Jagger himself posted a video on Twitter yesterday of him dancing in a white t-shirt and black track pants, fit as a fiddle.
May 15, 2019
He is, and we can't emphasize this enough, 75 years old.
Tickets for the original tour dates will be honored at the new shows. The tour will now begin in Chicago with two dates at Soldier Field and end in Miami, where it was originally supposed to start. Find all of the dates below:
The Rolling Stones: No Filter Tour (Rescheduled Dates)
June 21 — Chicago IL — Soldier Field
June 25 — Chicago IL — Soldier Field
June 29 — Burl's Creek ON — Burl's Creek Event Grounds
July 3 — Washington DC — FedExField
July 7 — Foxborough MA — Gilette Stadium
July 14 — New Orleans LA — Mercedes-Benz Superdome
July 19 — Jacksonville FL — TIAA Bank Field
July 23 — Philadelphia PA — Lincoln Financial Field
July 27 — Houston TX — NRG Stadium
August 1 — East Rutherford NJ — MetLife Stadium
August 5 — East Rutherford NJ — MetLife Stadium
August 10 — Denver CO — Broncos Stadium at Mile High
August 14 — Seattle WA — CenturyLink Field
August 18 — Santa Clara CA — Levi's Stadium
August 22 — Pasadena CA — Rose Bowl
August 26 — Glendale AZ — State Farm Stadium
August 31 — Miami FL — Hard Rock Stadium
The Rolling Stones: No Filter Tour. 7 p.m. Monday, August 26, at State Farm Stadium, 1 Cardinals Drive, Glendale; 602-379-0102; statefarmstadium.com. Tickets are $62.25 to $442.75 via Ticketmaster.
