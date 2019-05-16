Rolling Stones Announce Phoenix Stop on Rescheduled No Filter Tour

The Rolling Stones have announced rescheduled dates for their No Filter Tour, including a stop at State Farm Stadium on Monday, August 26.

The tour was originally postponed after singer Mick Jagger announced he would be undergoing heart valve replacement surgery. The procedure seems to have been a rousing success: Jagger himself posted a video on Twitter yesterday of him dancing in a white t-shirt and black track pants, fit as a fiddle.

He is, and we can't emphasize this enough, 75 years old.

Tickets for the original tour dates will be honored at the new shows. The tour will now begin in Chicago with two dates at Soldier Field and end in Miami, where it was originally supposed to start. Find all of the dates below:

The Rolling Stones: No Filter Tour (Rescheduled Dates)

June 21 — Chicago IL — Soldier Field

June 25 — Chicago IL — Soldier Field

June 29 — Burl's Creek ON — Burl's Creek Event Grounds

July 3 — Washington DC — FedExField

July 7 — Foxborough MA — Gilette Stadium

July 14 — New Orleans LA — Mercedes-Benz Superdome

July 19 — Jacksonville FL — TIAA Bank Field

July 23 — Philadelphia PA — Lincoln Financial Field

July 27 — Houston TX — NRG Stadium

August 1 — East Rutherford NJ — MetLife Stadium

August 5 — East Rutherford NJ — MetLife Stadium

August 10 — Denver CO — Broncos Stadium at Mile High

August 14 — Seattle WA — CenturyLink Field

August 18 — Santa Clara CA — Levi's Stadium

August 22 — Pasadena CA — Rose Bowl

August 26 — Glendale AZ — State Farm Stadium

August 31 — Miami FL — Hard Rock Stadium

The Rolling Stones: No Filter Tour. 7 p.m. Monday, August 26, at State Farm Stadium, 1 Cardinals Drive, Glendale; 602-379-0102; statefarmstadium.com. Tickets are $62.25 to $442.75 via Ticketmaster.