Eleanor Friedberger Embraces the Past to Comment on Her Present

Indie singer/songwriter Eleanor Friedberger, who visits The Rebel Lounge on Saturday, September 22, is bold and straightforward when discussing the influences behind her latest album.

“I’m never afraid to say that we are not inventing anything,” she declares over the phone. “No one is doing anything new. Wearing your references on your sleeve is the nature of this music. I don’t think there is anything wrong with it. The trick is to put your own stamp on it. Hopefully, I do that with my voice and lyrics.”

It’s refreshing to hear Friedberger’s take on songwriting. Rebound, her fourth album, is filled with dreamy synthesizers and lush vocals. It is reminiscent of something that vocalist Julee Cruise would croon at the fictional Bang Bang Bar on Twin Peaks. The record, which came out in May, is not some meaningless genre exercise. The songwriter discusses themes that are both intimate and universal.