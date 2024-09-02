Q&A: System of a Down’s Shavo Odadjian talks cannabis and his new band

Shavo Odadjian, the Grammy award-winning artist and bassist of the heavy metal band System of a Down, has been part of Arizona's cannabis scene since 2020, when his brand 22Red expanded into the Grand Canyon State. Initially launched as a lifestyle brand, 22Red has evolved into a comprehensive cannabis company, with products cultivated at an Arizona facility.



Odadjian also has a new band, Seven Hours After Violet, which released a new single: "Radiance." Recently, Odadjian spoke with Phoenix New Times about his current and future projects in music and his cannabis ventures.



New Times: Can you tell us about your new band and its latest release?



Odadjian: Absolutely! Seven Hours After Violet just released our single “Radiance.” The music video was filmed at a Frank Lloyd Wright-inspired estate in Malibu, which holds special significance for me. You can check it out on YouTube. The video is a spiritual journey with forest elements, and our visual producer did an amazing job bringing it to life.



NT: When can fans expect the new album?



O: The album is set to be released on October 11. We also have a couple more music videos coming soon, and we’re very excited about everything that’s coming up.





NT: You’ve also ventured into the cannabis industry with your brand, 22Red. How did that come about?



O: I cofounded 22Red with a lifelong friend. It started as a lifestyle brand focused on unique skater lifestyle t-shirts and hoodies. In 2018, we ventured into the cannabis industry, collaborating with top growers in California to launch our first cannabis flower. Strain hunting is a personal passion of mine, and I wanted to share that with everyone.



NT: What makes 22Red unique in the cannabis market?



O: 22Red is like a band, and every strain and product we release is like a song. We focus on quality and creativity, and we have some exciting collaborations and limited drops coming up. Our lineup of Ice Hash pre-rolls is getting great feedback. We’re working on an Ice Hash vape as well. You can find our newest strains, Red Pops and Jokerz, in Arizona dispensaries now.





click to enlarge System of a Down bassist and 22Red founder Shavo Odadjian said he personally tests every batch of cannabis his company offers. Courtesy of 22Red

When cannabis became legal in California, people wanted to collaborate with me because of my expertise in selecting the best strains. It felt like a natural progression from my creative work in music to the cannabis industry.I’m very hands-on. My head grower and team in Arizona are deeply committed, and I personally test every batch of cannabis we offer to ensure the highest quality. We’re always hunting new strains, and our flower is turning out great.It’s all about passion and dedication. Both music and cannabis are creative outlets for me, and I find that they complement each other well. I make sure to give my all to both endeavors.