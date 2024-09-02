Q&A: System of a Down’s Shavo Odadjian talks cannabis and his new band

Shavo Odadjian, the Grammy award-winning artist and bassist of the heavy metal band System of a Down, has been part of Arizona's cannabis scene since 2020, when his brand 22Red expanded into the Grand Canyon State. Initially launched as a lifestyle brand, 22Red has evolved into a comprehensive cannabis company, with products cultivated at an Arizona facility.
Odadjian also has a new band, Seven Hours After Violet, which released a new single: "Radiance." Recently, Odadjian spoke with Phoenix New Times about his current and future projects in music and his cannabis ventures.
New Times: Can you tell us about your new band and its latest release?
Odadjian: Absolutely! Seven Hours After Violet just released our single “Radiance.” The music video was filmed at a Frank Lloyd Wright-inspired estate in Malibu, which holds special significance for me. You can check it out on YouTube. The video is a spiritual journey with forest elements, and our visual producer did an amazing job bringing it to life.
NT: When can fans expect the new album?
O: The album is set to be released on October 11. We also have a couple more music videos coming soon, and we’re very excited about everything that’s coming up.
NT: You’ve also ventured into the cannabis industry with your brand, 22Red. How did that come about?
O: I cofounded 22Red with a lifelong friend. It started as a lifestyle brand focused on unique skater lifestyle t-shirts and hoodies. In 2018, we ventured into the cannabis industry, collaborating with top growers in California to launch our first cannabis flower. Strain hunting is a personal passion of mine, and I wanted to share that with everyone.
NT: What makes 22Red unique in the cannabis market?
O: 22Red is like a band, and every strain and product we release is like a song. We focus on quality and creativity, and we have some exciting collaborations and limited drops coming up. Our lineup of Ice Hash pre-rolls is getting great feedback. We’re working on an Ice Hash vape as well. You can find our newest strains, Red Pops and Jokerz, in Arizona dispensaries now.
NT: What inspired you to enter the cannabis industry after your success in music?
O: When cannabis became legal in California, people wanted to collaborate with me because of my expertise in selecting the best strains. It felt like a natural progression from my creative work in music to the cannabis industry.
NT: How involved are you in the operations of 22Red?
O: I’m very hands-on. My head grower and team in Arizona are deeply committed, and I personally test every batch of cannabis we offer to ensure the highest quality. We’re always hunting new strains, and our flower is turning out great.
NT: How do you balance your music career with your cannabis business?
O: It’s all about passion and dedication. Both music and cannabis are creative outlets for me, and I find that they complement each other well. I make sure to give my all to both endeavors.