How Tempe band Sundressed's new album reflects the singer's inner world

Sundressed. With Lady Denim, in support of Born Without Bones. 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21. Easy Tiger Bar, 4725 W. Olive Ave., Glendale. Tickets are $15.

Making music has long been a way for artists to work through difficult emotions.Case in point: The new self-titled album by Tempe band Sundressed.Debuting on Aug. 11 via Rude Records, the album is the band’s fourth release, reflecting frontman Trevor Hedges' mental health journey and the love he found along the way.The lead vocalist and songwriter started the band back in 2012. Playing alongside guitarist AJ Peacox, bassist Justin Portillo and drummer Maxwell Young, Hedges describes their latest album as “a collaboration of Trevor and friends.”Reflecting on the evolution of Sundressed's sound, Hedges says past albums circled around the overwhelming anticipation of waiting for the future. He focused the new record on living in the now, drawing inspiration from the realities of living in a post-pandemic world — a world he describes as a "better hell.""The existence of this world has been somewhat bleak," he says. "I was almost comparing post-COVID-19 times to this feeling of purgatory where we're just going through the motions, and everything's happening."Starting the band as a way to maintain his sobriety, Hedges showed interest in the guitar before he became sober. But it wasn't until his father delivered a guitar six months into his treatment that he realized music could be his revival. Eleven years later, Hedges's passion is as fiery as ever."I just started writing songs, writing whatever I was feeling. When I got out, I had to deal with some court stuff when I was getting sober, and I told myself I was going to start a band and just give it everything I had for a certain amount of years until I would go back to school. I really wanted to give myself the shot to do something that I love that my addiction was robbing me from for so long," Hedges says.Music became Hedges' release, allowing him to open up about his past traumas and build an advocacy for mental health through song. Prior to the album's release, Sundressed offered listeners a taste of what was to come with compelling singles, "Bad Drugs (feat. City Mouth)" and "Fuck It Up (feat. Have Mercy)." The songs open-heartedly capture the nagging fear of losing the happiness in life and finding the courage to make a change.Hedges sings in "Fuck It Up": I guess it's not so bad / Look at what we have / But when it gets this good / I know I'm gonna fuck it up / I guess it's not so bad / Look at what we have / But when it gets this good / I know I'm gonna fuck it upHedges thought getting clean would solve his problems, but 10 years into his sobriety, he found himself filled with anxiety. Looking to find a glimmer of hope amongst the madness, Hedges committed himself to finding avenues to better his mental health."I think I just got to the point where I was just really, really miserable. I was like, 'I'm sober, I'm doing all the things, I have things that I like in my life, what is going on?' Being a sober person, I was also afraid of getting on any kind of medication after having my own issues with that. It took me realizing that I needed to get out of my own way and accept help and give it a shot. I think what made a difference was being honest with the doctor and really getting an accurate diagnosis and a good medication," he says.The vulnerability of the lyrics offers the chance to "build a community of like-minded people" for those who may be struggling with their own mental health. On stage, Hedges would start explaining the meaning behind his lyrics, which only furthered his connections with his fans."I started having people come up to me after the show and share their story," he says. "That's what opened me up to that feeling of relating through art, which I had through bands like Bright Eyes when I was a teenager."Digging deeper, listeners find that within Hedges' personal journey lies an exploration of love, cleverly woven into the music. The self-titled album features the band's first love song, "There With Me," which he dedicated to his wife.He attributes his recent successes to Michelle Zeilinger, whom he married last year."Even when it feels like everything is going terribly / I just want you there with me," he sings on the track."She has made me so much more organized and motivated. She really loves the band as much as I do, which is just a crazy feeling. She's come on two tours with us now, and she just jumped right in. She's a badass road dog and definitely brought new life into the band," he says.Hedges says his favorite song on the record is, "Anyone Else but You" because "it's about us both deep diving into each other's mental health really understanding so we can be better partners. There's some dark elements in the song as well, but that's the emo kid in me."