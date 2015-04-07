The 10 best metal bands who sing about history

Sure, heavy metal music has a history. But could heavy metal music be history? With inspirations ranging from ancient Egypt and Rome to the American Revolution, and even World War II, a number of bands representing various genres of metal have composed music that pays homage to our collective past, in both modern times and antiquity. Who knew head-banging and history lessons could go hand in hand? This is our list of the top 10 historical metal bands.

10. Mictlantecuhtli This L.A.-based underground extreme metal band bring forth a ravenous black metal assault as part of a thrashy spiritual tribute to the Aztec people. The band's name refers to an Aztec god of the dead, and the band do a good job conjuring up the old-school morbid, evil, and raw sound with song lyrics in the native Nahuatl. In 2023, the band released their first album in 16 years, "As Eagles Descend."



9. Sabaton This Swedish heavy metal band formed in 1999 and have since been cranking out albums full of tunes based on war battles, mostly from the first and second World Wars. With an emphasis on battles, the songs tell the tales from leaders on both side s of the wars. The band has played to tens of thousands across the world and is very popular throughout Scandinavia and the rest of Europe, having played most of the huge outdoor festivals. Their most recent album was 2022's "The War to End All Wars." As of 2024, the band are preparing to tour with Judas Priest in the fall.



8. MaYan Led and formed by Dutch lyricist vocalist and musician Mark Jansen of the bands Epica and After Forever, MaYan is a symphonic metal band whose music revolves around the Mayan civilization. Jensen's fascination with the Mayan culture and the so-called prophecies of 2012, human sacrifice and the serpent god Quetzalcoatl, come out musically in the three albums released by the band, "Quartermaster" (2011) and "Antagonise" (2014) and "Dhyana" (2018).



7. Chtonic This band's origins go back to 1995, in Taipei, Taiwan, a country and part of the world where heavy metal music isn't always allowed to flourish freely and openly. The history, culture and political struggle of the band's native country is the foundation for this metal band's melodic and malevolent music. With a very obvious but distinct East Asian influence, the band utilizes various acoustic stringed instruments, flutes and even Tibetan bells to add a different take on heavy metal music. Cthonic is sure to please fans of Bathory, Old Man's Child and even Cradle of Filth.



6. Ex Deo Featuring death metal vocalist Iacono from Canadian band Kataklysm, Ex Deo is an epic melodic death metal band based entirely on ancient Roman times. Over the course of four albums, the band have musically chronicled times in ancient Rome when gladiators, not metal bands, were live entertainment for the masses. The band's first offering, "Romulus" (2009), is more about the mythical founding of what would become a world-leading wmpire, whereas 2012's "Caligvla" is based on the notoriously sadistic and bloodthirsty Roman tyrant.



5. Absu Arguably, more occult than historical in nature, Absu's style was sometimes referred to as "mythological occult metal." Formed in 1991, in Texas of all places, the band's unrefined black metal meets speed metal hybrid dissected the ancient mythology, sorcery and religions of ancient cultures like the Celtic people, the Mesopotamians and the Babylonians. When it comes to the ancient deities and rituals, Absu know what they're talking about; the songs are an extreme metal interpretation of some of the world's first writings on spirituality and creationism. After 30 years, Absu disbanded in 2020, but the music lives on.

4. Melechesh Formed in 1993, in Israel by members who were Assyrian and Israeli and Armenian, this band is now based in Amsterdam. With a Middle Eastern take on thrashy blackened death metal, Melechesh translates roughly into "God of Fire," and the thrash-heavy black metal attack encapsulates the tales of Sumerian legends of creationism as well as the lineage of the gods while still retaining the dark occult vibes and mystical sounds of extreme metal. The songs and lyrics scream out "extreme," with a definite blackened death metal sound, while the songs and lyrics could be coming from the History Channel show "Ancient Aliens." Melechesh have been fairly quiet in recent years, but a note on their website includes a request for donations so they can finish their seventh album.



3. Iced Earth Iced Earth, formed in 1985, were about as American as apple pie when it comes to heavy metal music. Though not all the band's albums over the years were history-related, much of the band's vibe, image and sound were patriotic, and the music was founded on literature, film and of course, historical events. Main songwriter and guitarist Jon Schaffer led the band through a dozen studio albums, various lineup changes and many worldwide tours. Be sure to check out the album Their album "The Glorious Burden" (2004), a heavy metal musical opus with songs about everything from Attila the Hun, the Battle of Gettysburg, the American Revolution and the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. The band are now on indefinite hiatus; Schaffer is currently serving a prison sentence due to his actions during the Jan. 6, 2021, uprising at the U.S. Capitol.



2. Nile Hailing from South Carolina, these death metal masters have crafted and perfected the art of technical and unrelenting death metal. But instead of using their monstrous, evil and majestic sound for songs about corpses, zombies, serial killers or Satanism, the members of Nile thought outside of the box, and instead chose a pyramid. Which brings us to the concept of Nile, an extreme metal tribute to one of the greatest, if not the greatest, ancient civilization to exist, ancient Egypt. Over the course of nine studio albums (and the upcoming "The Underworld Awaits Us All" album dropping in August) the band's music has been dedicated to the Pharaohs, the gods and Egyptian spirituality, cosmology and ancient religion.



1. Iron Maiden How could we not mention history, and heavy metal music, and not of course acknowledge the mighty and epic Iron Maiden, who have made a nearly 50-year career fusing tales of literature and history into their primitive hard rock sound that would (with the help of others) create heavy metal music for all to follow. Of course, the list could go on and on. With classic albums such as "Powerslave" and "Number of the Beast" based on the past, and events in religion and ancient history, the U.K.-based band is considered to be one of the leading bands of the early British wave of the heavy metal movement. Always taking heavy inspiration from literature, battles from various wars and history in general, the band have influenced generations of metal heads and pop culture in general with their iconic songs, including "Alexander the Great," "Children of the Damned," "Hallowed Be Thy Name," "The Trooper," "Number of the Beast" and of course, the famous "Rime of the Ancient Mariner," which is based on the epic poem by Samuel Taylor Coleridge.



(This article originally appeared in 2015 and has been updated.)