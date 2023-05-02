The must-hear new songs by Phoenix musicians of April 2023

April isn't just pre-summer; it's an intense and powerful month all its own. With both Easter and the bulk of Ramadan taking place in April, there are themes of rebirth and growth hovering about. (And you thought it was just for buying Peeps.) Some of those heady ideas were even reflected in the music released by Valley artists. Be it contemplative hip-hop, soul-blistering noise rock or earnest alt-rock, these creators bared themselves in the name of transparency and openness. Here are our picks for the best songs of the month.
Citrus Clouds, 'Spacing Out'
Citrus Clouds made some really big noise with their 2021 album, Collider. The LP saw the trio explore brave new heights of their extra dreamy take on shoegaze. Now, they're building said sound in even more compelling directions with a brand-new single, "Spacing Out." Don't expect some swirling, slightly ambient tendencies as the title might suggest — this wall of guitar and driving bassline make this huge jam more suited for a night out at some slick rock club on the coast. But amid all those good vibes and robust sex appeal, the band continue to hone their sense of commitment, overall depth and profound cohesiveness.
For once, a rapper's chosen a moniker that's fairly fitting. Because you might be in disbelief when you hear that the Phoenix MC calls himself the "best experimental venture out of Arizona since Injury Reserve." So, does he live up to the ludicrous standards, or is this more hip-hop hyperbole? Based on "Brutus," one of 11 tracks from April's Keeping Balance, the answer is solidly the former. Because, yes, ItsDisbelief doesn't have the depth and intensity of his counterparts, but his flow here does have this nonchalant charisma that makes for truly killer MCs. Plus, bonus points for maintaining such impressive levels of chutzpah.
Dirt Skirt, 'Mania'
Speaking of promises made via recorded music, Phoenix's Dirt Skirt guarantee heaps of emotion in their latest, Can't Sleep. The LP is described as "what it's like to grieve," and is a "love letter to the misfits, the anxious, the lost, the enraged, the depressed, the misunderstood, and the invisible." And like ItsDisbelief, so too does Dirt Skirt deliver with songs like "Mania." Here, the band showcase their multifaceted rock sound, with bits of punk and grunge swirling together to craft a tune that makes rampant suffering sound decidedly catchy. Still, it sure beats screaming bloody murder at the world's endless string of injustices.
Sicksense, 'Fools Tomorrow'
There's a lot to be afraid of when it comes to Sicksense. The band name, for one, but also their avatar on Bandcamp; the fact that there's band members called "Killer V" and "Rob the Ripper"; and even the creepy clown/squid hybrid cover for June's Fools Tomorrow EP. Fortunately for our collective nerves, the band's sound isn't quite as scary, at least according to the title track. Featuring Billy Grey — of wrestler Chris Jericho's metal band, Fozzy — the track is more brash nu-metal banger than the terrifying jams promised within the record. If nothing else, that distinct contrast makes the track punch with a little more heft.
SCHPILT, 'I Ain’t That Kind'
There's not exactly heaps of psych rock emanating from the Valley these days. Sure, there are some solid entries, but the fact that we live in the desert, and we're hours from the Sedona vortex, should mean far more artists delving into the great psychedelic unknown. Luckily, there's SCHPILT, who present nine tracks that ride the line between blues, indie and psych on their debut album, Everything Is Changing. The standout, however, has to be "I Ain't That Kind," which marries this big, reverb-heavy guitar with crunchy drums and bass for a truly heady experience. Spin this cut as you stare into the unblinking night sky.
Mega Ran, 'Peaches (Freestyle)'
If you've kept track across his long, prolific career, Mega Ran has rapped about pro wrestling (a lot); video games like Mega Man; reproductive rights; and Bruno from Encanto. Now, the local MC adds to his list of random, seemingly unlikely subject matter with a new freestyle, "Peaches." Is it actually about the titular fruit? Or maybe a wacky remake of the hit single from Presidents of the United States of America? Nope. Instead, Mega Ran pours his heart out regarding his ascension in the rap game and the personal mettle that's made him such a deeply compelling artist. That's a truth sweeter than any dang peach.
First Days of Humanity, 'Chaingun Surgery'
Truly great split EPs and albums are made when the two bands (usually hardcore or metal acts) meld their sounds and sensibilities in full. In the case of Ophthalmomyiasis and local outfit First Days of Humanity, everything seems to be in perfect, horrifying sync with their recent Soaking in Garbage. For just a small taste of their shared approach to aural evisceration, check out the epically-named "Chaingun Surgery." If that legion of marching drums doesn't cave your skull in, then the snarling vocals will likely infect your soul. But whatever you do, just please avoid looking up the actual meaning of "ophthalmomyiasis."
Cry Velvet, 'BLUE'
You may not know Cry Velvet, but they feature members of local acts like Mallevs and Early Tongue. This outfit takes influences from the likes of Deux and Boy Harsher, crafting a blend of streamlined, avant-leaning electronic music heavy on the sex appeal. For a proper taste, they recently released a two-song single, "BLUE" b/w "GREEN." The former is uneven and extra-moody, and best suited for a proper night out. The latter, meanwhile, has some distinctly '90s vibes, and is less obvious in its scope and energies. Both are solid entries, but we voted for "BLUE" given the pristine cinematic qualities that abound.
Hexsagon, 'In Motion'
Synesthesia is where your brain can perceive multiple stimuli simultaneously — so, for example, seeing shapes while hearing music. If you'd like a very small taste of this rare neurological condition, just listen to Audible Hues from local DJ/producer Hexsagon. The 16-track effort uses "music as a canvas to paint a picture of different moods and emotions" and "explores the unique and diverse colors of sound." Case in point: "In Motion," an equally laidback and verbose number whose blend of subtle jazz and dense drums is the equivalent of hearing the lights at an underground club circa 1995. Prepare for the truest of head trips.
Black Yama, 'MEDITATION 27'
Black Yama is meditation music — if you meditate in the middle of a battlefield on some distant alien planet. The project describes its brand of harsh noise as "a sonic demonstration that annihilates all mental obscurations." So, if you're ready to have your personal mental blocks/secrets/etc. utterly annihilated, be sure to spin a track like "MEDITATION 27." It's a nuanced and decidedly ... just kidding, it's the same wall of noise as the other seven tracks, albeit it most resembles the roar of a giant, acid-spewing dragon. If you can't handle the sheer aural intensity, keep this one off your mega meditation playlist.
Sherry Finzer, 'Hidden Emotions'
Sherry Finzer is, admittedly, not the kind of act that Phoenix New Times traditionally covers. A flutist and composer by trade, Finzer runs the Heart Dance Recordings label that releases "healing music.” (She's so New Age, in fact, her press photos see her playing flute near a canyon.) But don't let that distract you from the genuinely compelling ambient music that Finzer records, including the four tracks of her recently-released EP, The Undercurrent. A song like "Hidden Emotions," for instance, transcends any hokey connotations for a truly gripping performance that tugs at the heartstrings with pure grace and lethal efficiency.
Edgar Allen EkoE / Illphonix, 'Lion's Roar'
Here's a little local hip-hop history. Illphonix is an underground collective of rappers and producers whose origins date all the way back to the mid-'90s in Maryvale. The crew is still running strong some 28-ish years later, and are back with a compilation co-arranged by founding member Edgar Allen EkoE. In fact, it's EkoE's own track "Lion's Roar" that serves as a proper introduction to the massive 28-track collection that features many members of the local hip-hop and DnB scenes. If you love vaguely lo-fi, stoner-adjacent rap that's heavy on personality and vibes, then this track might send you right down the Illphonix rabbit hole.
