The must-hear new songs by Phoenix musicians of June 2023

The world has always been a weird place, and it's only getting stranger by the day. It really can feel like we're living in both the bleakest and most bizarre timeline imaginable, and it's easy to feel discombobulated by the sheer barrage of it all. Luckily, there's one consistent (besides more wonderfully bad news about Donald Trump), and that's great local music. June especially was a wild one for our wild and multifaceted city. Whether you like vintage hip-hop, indie folk-pop, or experimental dance-punk, there's something to love. Will it make the world better? No, but it certainly might slow things down in the ol' brainpan.

Tassel, 'deepest pit'

Kiana Ledé, 'Focus' Originally hailing from South Phoenix, Kiana Ledé describes herself as a singer, actress and pianist. She may only be in her mid-20s, but that hasn't stopped her from already amassing a decent social media following and some nods in big-time publications like Ebony. And so, with the release of her latest album, "Grudges," we thought we might humbly represent this proper hometown star by sharing one of the record's excellent 17 tracks. "Focus" might sound like a pretty boilerplate pop-R&B hybrid, but Ledé's sheer charisma and sensual vocals firmly push this track into new and extra compelling territory. She may live in California, but Ledé will always be part of what makes the Valley's culture so dang magical.





Simulation, 'Poisoned Identity'

Eterno Ritorno, 'Ossa'

Andy the Giant, 'Breathless'

Beyond All Doubt, 'Replenished'

Butoh Sonics, 'Unveiling of the Inner Life'

Madilyn Mei, 'Claire Jones'

Zac Crye, 'Hybrid Moments' (Misfits cover) You may recognize Zac Crye as the frontman of local stoner-blues band Hudu Akil. But he's also quite the solo artist, often playing every instrument across his many releases. If you want a proper deep dive into Crye's efforts, he's dug into the archives with the 30-track "Demos '07​-​'17." Sure, not every jam is going to be a properly polished gem, but it's ultimately about exploring Crye's development as an artist over a span of a very weird decade. You may want to start with his cover of the Misfits' seminal



The Lord's, 'Hobo King'



Regular readers of this column will know The Lord's. The local hip-hop outfit (composed of Preston Dobbins and Richard Lam) have slowly and methodically, across a handful of releases , revealed themselves as both people and artists. That whole approach holds true of the group's latest single, "Hobo King." Their hybrid approach to the genre remains a central focus, as the streamlined, jazz-adjacent beat emphasizes an old-school commitment to direct hip-hop. However, don't let those nostalgic tendencies fool you, as The Lord's bring verbose wordplay, subtle charm and some other understated magic help make this cut land a little different. Let's hope we can keep getting to know The Lord's for years to come.

Night of the Spiders, 'Our Daughter Death' This Tempe band has it real bad. Night of the Spiders, which only formed in late 2022, describe themselves as a "group of '90s kids, who wished they grew up seeing bands in the late '70s, trying to make sense of life in the 2020s." So, how's all that rampant nostalgia and timeline dysmorphia play out in an actual song? Why just spin NotS' latest single, "Our Daughter Death." It sounds like the wild-child of lo-fi alt rock, bratty power-pop and a less brazen metal or hardcore. Which is to say, something that feels indebted to all these retro-tinged ideas while feeling fresh and relevant enough to be more than some half-hearted re-creation. That may not make things better for NotS, but at least the music's always rocking.



Remi Goode, 'No Game' Farewells are quite often a major bummer. But every once in a while, they can be a minor blessing. That certainly seems to be the case for local indie folk singer-songwriter Remi Goode, who after some five years playing around the Valley is relocating (alongside her band) to the musical mecca that is Nashville, Tenn. But don't be too sad, as Goode and company have left us with something of a parting gift in a brand-new single, "No Game." If it's your first taste of the outfit, this slow-burning, super-sensuous ditty might have you regretting your past choices. And if you're more familiar with Goode, it seems like a touching way to bid bon voyage. Either way, be prepared to be moved in a very big way.

