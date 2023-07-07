The must-hear new songs by Phoenix musicians of June 2023

The world has always been a weird place, and it's only getting stranger by the day. It really can feel like we're living in both the bleakest and most bizarre timeline imaginable, and it's easy to feel discombobulated by the sheer barrage of it all. Luckily, there's one consistent (besides more wonderfully bad news about Donald Trump), and that's great local music. June especially was a wild one for our wild and multifaceted city. Whether you like vintage hip-hop, indie folk-pop, or experimental dance-punk, there's something to love. Will it make the world better? No, but it certainly might slow things down in the ol' brainpan.
Tassel, 'deepest pit'If you haven't heard of Tassel, then you're in for hybrid music like you've rarely ever heard before. The outfit claims to fuse "industrial, EBM and punk" influences for a "haunting sound for the new generation." And that pretty much sums up the six tracks of their recently-released "NEW COVENANT" — minimalist electronic music that's made for dancing in the darkest corner of the most dramatic goth club around town. But as the standout "deepest pit" quickly demonstrates, there's something deeper going on here. Whether it's the peaks and valleys of the sonics, the sheer emotional intent and/or just the inventive structures, it's a song that proves Tassel to be everything they claim to be and so, so much more.
Kiana Ledé, 'Focus'Originally hailing from South Phoenix, Kiana Ledé describes herself as a singer, actress and pianist. She may only be in her mid-20s, but that hasn't stopped her from already amassing a decent social media following and some nods in big-time publications like Ebony. And so, with the release of her latest album, "Grudges," we thought we might humbly represent this proper hometown star by sharing one of the record's excellent 17 tracks. "Focus" might sound like a pretty boilerplate pop-R&B hybrid, but Ledé's sheer charisma and sensual vocals firmly push this track into new and extra compelling territory. She may live in California, but Ledé will always be part of what makes the Valley's culture so dang magical.
Simulation, 'Poisoned Identity'We've written a few times about the folks at Total Peace. The tiny boutique label releases everything from hardcore to experimental music, and their commitment to whatever sounds good feels like a proper encapsulation of our own fair city. In June, the label had something of a banner month with a handful of new releases, including a self-titled five-track EP from the band Simulation. Sure, they hail from the Bay Area — and also feature members of another underground fave in Repo Man — but there's a great reason they landed the Total Peace seal of approval. Just listen to "Poisoned Identity," a snarling hardcore jam with big energy and bigger intentions that feels more than at home in the canon of proper Phoenix punk rock.
Eterno Ritorno, 'Ossa'Oh, hey, it's another release from Total Peace. Their banner month of June featured six tapes total, also including the latest from Eterno Ritorno. This one's extra-special, as the band hail from the Italian region of Veneto and "make propulsive hardcore reminiscent of Disper-Azione and Nog Watt," according to the label. Credit for Total Peace for representing our shared aesthetic on the global stage of great experimental punk and electronic music. But mostly credit to Eterno Ritorno for "Ossa," a standout of the four-track effort. It's a frenetic and frills-free slice of punk that'll have you smashing the walls and ceilings in no time.
Andy the Giant, 'Breathless'Los Vendidos call themselves the "world's greatest rock band." They also claim they'll knock your socks "clear across the room." So, then, does the same hold true for "Breathless," a three-track collection of bare-bones folk-pop from member Andy "Andy the Giant" Boyd? Well, let's take a second to dissect the title track. Upon first listen, you may notice that your socks are still firmly planted on both feet. However, there's a certain charm to Andy the Giant; his unassuming, slightly nerdy approach to DIY folk reads like a slightly more awkward take on Kimya Dawson. The end result isn't exactly mind- or life-altering, but it's weird and quaint enough that you just might throw your socks off in solidarity.
Beyond All Doubt, 'Replenished'If you call your band Beyond All Doubt, two things are true: 1. you're into metal and hardcore bands with similarly deliberate names and 2. you chose it because the name has some potential for wordplay and/or sick graphic design across both merch and album covers. Both seem to be true for this Phoenix outfit, as their latest album is not only called "B.A.D. Demonstration" but it features some truly solid font choices. But that doesn't mean the record isn't also quite "bad" — just take a listen to "Replenished." Here, B.A.D.'s fusion of bone-crushing metal and head-smashing hardcore ring the clearest, a track that will spark immediate reactions in pits everywhere. Because being badass doesn't mean you can't have fun with it, right?
Butoh Sonics, 'Unveiling of the Inner Life'There have been live albums recorded in some historic and iconic venues. Now, while The Trunk Space isn't exactly, say, Red Rocks or Madison Square Garden, it's nonetheless special and important to Phoenix. And perhaps that's why the avant-garde outfit Butoh Sonics opted to record a new live album from the venerated indie venue. The record, which honors the recently deceased local artist Michael 23, is centered primarily around the 43-minute "Unveiling of the Inner Life" (though other tracks were also recorded during the June 21 gig). Don't let the daunting runtime defer you, either. Listening to it is like sitting through an entire gig in a tiny club while also flying through some bizarre alternate dimension of angular sounds.
Madilyn Mei, 'Claire Jones'At just 19 years old, Madilyn Mei is like a lot of other young and hungry artists trying to make a name for themselves. She's gigging fairly often (including dates outside Arizona); her social media game is pretty tight; and she not only writes her own music but also does artwork and all that jazz. All of that hard work and dedication seems to be paying off in at least the one big way it matters: making great music. Mei's debut album "To Exist With You" is packed with 12 solid bedroom pop tunes, and that includes the standout, "Claire Jones." From the simple but playful instrumentation to Mei's own effervescent harmonies, it's a track that'll have you swooning so hard the earth might shift under your very feet.
Zac Crye, 'Hybrid Moments' (Misfits cover)You may recognize Zac Crye as the frontman of local stoner-blues band Hudu Akil. But he's also quite the solo artist, often playing every instrument across his many releases. If you want a proper deep dive into Crye's efforts, he's dug into the archives with the 30-track "Demos '07-'17." Sure, not every jam is going to be a properly polished gem, but it's ultimately about exploring Crye's development as an artist over a span of a very weird decade. You may want to start with his cover of the Misfits' seminal "Hybrid Moments." Crye tackles the punk classic with nary a shred of intimidation, injecting a bit more swagger while playing up the track's horror-centric core. From there, enjoy the rest of your voyage into Crye's rock 'n' roll psyche.
The Lord's, 'Hobo King'
Regular readers of this column will know The Lord's. The local hip-hop outfit (composed of Preston Dobbins and Richard Lam) have slowly and methodically, across a handful of releases, revealed themselves as both people and artists. That whole approach holds true of the group's latest single, "Hobo King." Their hybrid approach to the genre remains a central focus, as the streamlined, jazz-adjacent beat emphasizes an old-school commitment to direct hip-hop. However, don't let those nostalgic tendencies fool you, as The Lord's bring verbose wordplay, subtle charm and some other understated magic help make this cut land a little different. Let's hope we can keep getting to know The Lord's for years to come.