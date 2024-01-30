The arty party people of Full Moon Festival: Wolf Moon in Glendale

[
Fear Farm in Glendale was alive with music, color, art and fun during the Full Moon Festival's Wolf Moon celebration on Saturday. The event, which was held in honor of January's Wolf Moon, featured thousands of people in attendance and a vibrant mix of DJs, bands and creatives.
The latest edition of the Full Moon Festival — a multi-genre mix of music and art that coincides with the monthly full moon — featured five stages of music, sets by more than 50 local DJs, an outdoor art gallery and various fire performances.
Here's a look at some of the people who attended Full Moon Festival: Wolf Moon on Saturday.
Organizers of the Full Moon Festival want attendees to be able to express themselves through what they wear.
Benjamin Leatherman
A few thousand people attended the Full Moon Festival: Wolf Moon on Saturday at Fear Farm.
Benjamin Leatherman
Having fun with flow toys.
Benjamin Leatherman
A group of friends who attended Full Moon Festival: Wolf Moon together.
Benjamin Leatherman
Full Moon Festival: Wolf Moon had an outer space theme and these two dressed the part.
Benjamin Leatherman
LED light whips are a popular thing to bring to music festivals.
Benjamin Leatherman
The dude on the right wore an amazing technicolor dream coat to the Full Moon Festival: Wolf Moon.
Benjamin Leatherman
Local DJ Tom Kench brought the beats to the festival's Heart Shala stage.
Benjamin Leatherman
There were many people moving and grooving to the beat during Tom Kench's set at the Heart Shala stage.
Benjamin Leatherman
What big wings you have.
Benjamin Leatherman
Having fun at the latest edition of the Full Moon Festival.
Benjamin Leatherman
These folks aren't afraid to have a good time.
Benjamin Leatherman
These two are real party animals.
Benjamin Leatherman
Temperatures got pretty chilly during the latest edition of the Full Moon Festival.
Benjamin Leatherman
Spending a Saturday night at the Full Moon Festival.
Benjamin Leatherman
The Full Moon Festival: Wolf Moon featured an outdoor gallery with works by more than a dozen local artists.
Benjamin Leatherman
Local artists Doug Calhoun (left) and Daryn Viser (right) traded paintings with each other at Full Moon Festival: Wolf Moon. Calhoun got Viser's work "Honeycomb Flowers" and she received his painting "I Got New Shoes."
Benjamin Leatherman
We spotted these two attendees near the outdoor art gallery at Full Moon Festival: Wolf Moon.
Benjamin Leatherman
The Full Moon Festival is a vibe.
Benjamin Leatherman
It's a little early in the year for Easter Bunnies but we'll allow it.
Benjamin Leatherman
They don't want their mothers to know they were at the Full Moon Festival.
Benjamin Leatherman
These ladies have their own personal guardian angel.
Benjamin Leatherman
Hanging out at music and art festivals is how Bowser and Mario spend their off hours.
Benjamin Leatherman
Two attendees of Full Moon Festival: Wolf Moon.
Benjamin Leatherman
