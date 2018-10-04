The 30 Best Concerts in Phoenix in October 2018

October is infamous for being a big month for concerts in the Valley, and with good reason. From now until Halloween, it's pretty much wall-to-wall with a whole mess of notable shows.

With the summer is firmly in the rearview, practically every music venue around town has a full calendars going, the fall festival season is in full swing, and some big tours are making stops in Phoenix. Legnedary names like the Foo Fighters, Best Coast, Pitbull, Drake, the Flaming Lips, Christina Aguilera, Sting, Shaggy, The Damned, Kamasi Washington, Maggie Rogers, and Joan Baez all have shows scheduled over the next few weeks.

Yeah.

Meanwhile, a new music venue (the Coca-Cola Sun Deck at Sun Devil Stadium) is making its debut and the Arizona State Fair is returning with its annual concert series.

In short, we hope you’ve got plenty of time and money to spare, otherwise, you’re going to miss out on some big gigs.

Details can be found below. And for even more live music happening around the Valley in October, hit up Phoenix New Times' online concert calendar.

Ella Vos

Ella Vos

Thursday, October 4

Coca-Cola Sun Deck at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe

Singer-songwriter Ella Vos has been a musician for many years, but had yet to record a proper full-length album. That all changed when she wrote and recorded Words I Never Said, which was released last November. The album is a throwback of sorts to the days before streaming, when proper albums had actual structure. And, at only 11 tracks and a shade under 35 minutes, it’s also a welcome return to the days when albums didn’t overstay their welcome.

Now, for those who like to put a little mainstream spin on their indie music, Vos has been likened to Frou Frou and old-school Sia. And while those comparisons are certainly apt, her laid-back, introspective approach to music calls to mind the musical stylings of one Lana Del Rey. Both tackle personal topics and layer them in metaphors, and both make this difficult feat seem effortless.

If anything, Vos views music as her own form of therapy. “Music as therapy is something I really needed, and maybe I always needed to do it,” she said. “But once I experienced that form of therapy, it’s quite addictive, so I continued to do it.” Clint Hale

Patrick Riley and Alaina Moore of Tennis.

Tennis

Friday, October 5

Crescent Ballroom

Being in the landlocked state of Colorado must be really grating for the husband-and-wife team of Patrick Riley (an Arizona native) and Alaina Moore. It’s why they so continually take to the ocean in their 30-foot sailboat, the Swift Ranger, to find musical inspiration from the waves, the wildlife, and the wind at their backs. The last time they set sail, they began in San Diego and ended up in the Sea of Cortez, and blogged about it for Urban Outfitters (which apparently doesn’t just sell overpriced, trend-hopping clothes). “Our routines are simple and the album is starting to take on a definite sound and shape,” they wrote at the time. “The inherent limitations of working on the boat have given us a streamlined sense of focus that we don’t have on land. It’s easier to see right to the heart of a song, to know what you have and if you’re doing what’s best.” How romantic! It’s as if Hemingway were still alive and had a man-bun. As for the music, the trip resulted in Tennis’ album Yours Conditionally, which continues their fascination with retro pop. Douglas Markowitz

Bobb Bruno and Bethany Cosentino of Best Coast.

Best Coast

Friday, October 5

Coca-Cola Sun Deck at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe

There's an oft-used analogy in sports about how a team functions best when its “glue guys” are performing at a high level. What's a “glue guy?” He's someone who keeps the team focused when there's a bevy of distractions from the team focusing on its goal, like, say, if your lead player is dating someone famous or if the hype is getting to be too much. You need a “glue guy” in music, too, especially when you're getting a ton of hype, and your lead player dates the dude from Wavves.

That's why many consider Best Coast's Bobb Bruno the ultimate music “glue guy,” including his longtime bandmate and musical collaborator, Bethany Cosentino. That's cool because he's an integral part of the band, but he doesn't get any of the press because of music journalism's obsession with lead singers, especially female ones. So it's nice to see that Bruno's bandmate, who's frequently the focal point of the group's press, believes he's so integral. Partnerships lead to great work, and if the critics are to be believed, the partnership that's Best Coast has done just that. Jaime-Paul Falcon

The Flaming Lips perform at last year's Arizona State Fair.

The Flaming Lips

Saturday, October 6

Arizona State Fair

The Flaming Lips will take the stage at Arizona State Fair on October 6, knowing that many attendees are familiar with the band only because of the song "Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots, Pt. 1," a cult classic about a Japanese girl training in kung fu to fight an army of colorful robo -warriors. The band has been touring and recording steadily since 1983, though, and most recently released its 14th studio album, Oczy Mlody . In other words, these musicians have a vast catalog of music outside of "Yoshimi."

Over the years, the band has always balanced free artistic expression with the demands of pleasing various crowds. But the fact is, state fair patrons don't have to be familiar with the Flaming Lips’ music to be entertained by their stage show. Coyne and company typically incorporate any number of absurd props, costumes, and video displays, such as dancing Teletubbies, unicorns, and naked people. Coyne often makes grand entrances via a descending UFO, and at virtually every show he climbs into a plastic "space bubble" and rolls offstage like a hamster in a ball, relying on hands in the crowd to keep him moving. Enjoy the show, which will rival the state fair’s famed midway for sheer vibrancy. Howard Hardee

Garbage

Garbage

Sunday, October 7

Marquee Theatre In Tempe

The mid-’90s was a period of transition for rock music. The grunge subgenre that exploded at the beginning of the decade was in decline after its reluctant leader, Kurt Cobain, died. Left in its wake was the post-grunge and alternative movements that seemed to lump in any acts that weren’t classic rock. Bands such as Bush and Candlebox came to dominate the charts, but they never quite captured the raw energy of the original grunge movement.

Garbage were different, though. Helmed by three studio wizards — Steve Marker, Duke Erikson, and Butch Vig (the last being responsible for producing landmark albums such as Nirvana’s Nevermind and Smashing Pumpkins’ Siamese Dream) — and led by the charismatic Scottish frontwoman Shirley Manson, the band seemed to pick and choose all the best parts of the alternative genre. It created a polished, hook-laden sound. If you think Garbage’s musical output died after the turn of the millennium, you couldn’t be more wrong. Sure, their 1995 self-titled debut and follow-up, Version 2.0, represents the band’s peak of popularity. However, since then, the quartet have released four albums, from the misunderstood BeautifulGarbage to their latest, 2016’s Strange Little Birds, which is being heralded as a return to form for the band. Jose D. Duran

Drizzy is coming back to the Valley.

Drake and Migos

Monday, October 8

Gila River Arena

Drizzy Drake is having quite the year. He was flying high in February, when he filmed himself giving away thousands of dollars in Miami for his “God’s Plan” video. But it’s been all downhill from there: his feud with Pusha T blew up in Degrassi style in the Toronto rapper’s face when Pusha revealed via the diss track “The Story of Adidon” that Drake had a secret lovechild with a French porn star. So what did Drake do to save face? He reunited the Degrassi cast for his “I’m Upset” video! Problem solved!

No matter how you feel about Drake after “Adidon,” his concert at Gila River Arena is sure to be a fun time. Aubrey’s been pulling out the stops for his other dates, bringing out Big Freedia in New Orleans and squashing his beef with Meek Mill onstage in Boston. What could be in store for us? Douglas Markowitz



The Foo Fighters are heading back to the Valley.

Foo Fighters

Monday, October 8

Talking Stick Resort Arena

Folks, Dave Grohl might be an alcoholic. Whenever he plays a Foo Fighters gig, he carries out a drinking ritual that’s either terrifying or legendary, maybe both. “An hour before the gig, I have a Coors Light,” he told the radio station KLOS-FM. “About 50 minutes before the gig, I hit my first Jag (Jagermeister), finish the Coors Light, get another Coors Light going. Now there’s a bunch of people around, so I’m throwing shots at everybody and I’m taking shots with everyone in the room.” Again, he does this before every show. Basically, We’ve all heard stories about classic rock stars living hedonistic, booze-drenched lifestyles, but Grohl seems to be living one out as we speak. Part of me wants to respect it — the guy is an incredibly hard-working musician, who once broke his leg on tour and decided to carry on in a custom-made throne. But another part of me wants him to never tour again and check straight into rehab once he’s wrapped up. No matter what, though, he’ll definitely be hammered when he takes the stage at Talking Stick Resort Arena, so be prepared for that. There goes my hero … Douglas Markowitz



Lovers of rap, pop, and EDM can vibe with Polyphia, the Texas-based shredders.

Polyphia

Tuesday, October 9

Crescent Ballroom

The last time Texas-based shredders Polyphia came to town, the show packed the house at Club Red in Mesa. They’ll soon return to the venue again to share a bill with locals like Hail the Sun, Covet , and Holy Fawn and once again bring their hyper-catchy instrumental metal to the masses. It’s sure to be a solid show, even for people who wouldn’t normally think of themselves as progressive-metal fans. Lovers of rap, pop, and EDM can also vibe with Polyphia, since their influences range far outside their own genre. Think Ariana Grande bops meet virtuoso guitar riffs. Meagan Mastriani

Sting and Shaggy are totally a thing now.

Sting and Shaggy

Wednesday, October 10

The Van Buren

When Shaggy and Sting released their single "Don't Make Me Wait" and announced a joint album in January, the collective response from audiences and critics was, "Wait — what?" No one had asked for this. No one knew they needed it. But after the (of course) 4/20 release of their reggae album 44/876, the duo is fully committing to this thing, including a 19-date North American theater tour that includes a performance at The Van Buren on Wednesday, October 10.

The musicians will play both solo and collaborative sets. Expect to hear an avalanche of hits from Sting's days with the Police, such as "Message in a Bottle," "Roxanne," and "Every Breath You Take," as well as songs from his illustrious solo career. And you can pretty much bet Shaggy will play universal fuckboi anthem "It Wasn't Me," along with "Boombastic" and "Angel." It remains to be seen whether they'll rework these songs onstage as a duo, though it's likely given Sting's penchant for live collaborations. Over the past five years, he's co-headlined arena tours with Paul Simon and Peter Gabriel. Celia Almeida

Lily Allen's making her first-ever appearance in Arizona this month.

Lily Allen

Wednesday, October 10

Marquee Theatre in Tempe

If you remember the pint-sized, outspoken Lily Allen for her sunny ska and reggae-colored tunes like 2006's "Smile," a lot has changed in the 12 years since with the singer. In fact, her songs sound a lot closer to Lorde's now. That might strike you as something of a me-too through line in her career's evolution, but what's engaging about her songs. While Allen's beats and melodies want to hang with the Rihannas and Katy Perrys of the world, it's still weird to lump her in with them because she just sounds smarter. In early October, Allen will make her first-ever appearance in Arizona when she performs at the Marquee Theatre in Tempe on October 10. Steve Steward

Chief Keef

Thursday, October 11

Marquee Theatre in Tempe

The infamous Chicago rapper who helped boost drill music to substantial levels and influenced a generation of rappers is coming to the Valley in October. Since his debut album, Finally Rich, dropped in 2012, Chief Keef splashed into the game and the ripples are still being felt when new rappers like Lil Pump or Lil Uzi Vert step onto the stage.

Chief Keef’s drill music brought upon visceral images of his reality growing up in Chicago, but his ad libs like “Bang” or “Gang Gang” are something simple, yet made had a big impact on the younger generations. That’s why we have rappers like Lil Pump say things like “Esketit” and “Ooh” or “Yah” after every bar. Keef has already done so much for hip-hop and has reinvented himself with the release of Mansion Musick, his newest album, featuring tracks like “Letter.” Some of the lyrics may be on the simple side, but that isn’t necessarily a bad thing as he tends to get creative with his bars. Fans of Chief Keef can look forward to raging with him on October 11 when he hits the Marquee. Julio Lugo

Tally Tupelo

King Khan and the Shrines

Saturday, October 13

Valley Bar

Good vibrations will oozing from the cracks of Crescent Ballroom on October 13 as the garage- rockin ', soulful, funky, psychedelic sounds of none other than King Khan and the Shrines, who visit Phoenix on their current tour. King Khan, also known as Arish Ahmad Khan, started making music back in the '90s in Montreal. He's been in bands like rowdy garage punkers The Spaceshits, along with Mark Sultan (a.k.a. BBQ) who later joined Khan to form The King Khan and BBQ Show, a punk doo-wop duo. With the Shrines, Khan brings his love of fusing styles, cranking up the dial into righteous levels. And capes. With King Khan and the Shrines, there are always capes; it's just part of the magic. Amy Young

Clarion Call Media

We Were Promised Jetpacks

Saturday, October 13

Crescent Ballroom

Typically when bands are having success, time off isn't really an option. However for Scotland's We Were Promised Jetpacks, it was the only choice they had to continue as a band. "We started to write the new album and it just didn't feel right," admits guitarist and lead singer Adam Thompson. After recording and touring since 2009, when the tour for 2014's Unravelling was done, it was time to re-evaluate how the band went about being a unit. They’d been going hard since 2003, making where they came from seeming so much more poignant.

While their last release was well received, it showed a definite deeper side to the band's sound, distancing themselves from what a lot of indie rock bands sound like. However, the band's new album, The More I Sleep The Less I Dream is full of crazed energy, sounding like the work of men younger than those who made it. Produced by Jonathan Low (Mumford & Sons, The National), The More I Sleep The Less I Dream is a return to the energized sound that the band exhibited on their debut, with more earnest emotions sprinkled in. David Garrick

SunSquabi

Sunday, October 14

Crescent Ballroom

It shouldn’t seem surprising a band with Sunsquabi’s pedigree would come from Boulder, Colorado. Even the band’s name has a kind of stoner mountain vibe to it. Yet, Sunsquabi is not exactly stoner rock, at least not in the sense of bands (Fu Manchu, Kyuss, Eagles of Death Metal, etc.) typically labeled with that moniker. Sunsquabi, however, would be very good music to experience stoned. Why? Because the music is a trippy blend of jazz, funk, cosmic disco, classic rock, and hip-hop fused together with looping technology, live improvisation, and a willingness to take chances.

“We were absolutely encouraged to take chances! That’s a very good way of putting it. There is so much creativity and so many new ideas happening musically out here [in Boulder] that we had to really surrender to all the influences and find our own way,” explains guitarist/keyboardist Kevin Donohue. “We had to completely zone in on what it is that makes us unique to find our sound. And not everybody is going to like it when you experiment, so it’s definitely taking a chance.” Glenn BurnSilver

The punks of Alkaline Trio.

Alkaline Trio

Tuesday, October 16

Marquee Theatre in Tempe

Long before he stepped in for UFO-obsessed Tom DeLonge in Blink-182, Matt Skiba had Alkaline Trio. Alhough the world has heard more out of Blink-182 for the past few years, Skiba wisely kept his other band going. The trio is touring behind its newest album, the 13-track effort Is This Thing Cursed?, and has a stop scheduled for October 16 at the Marquee Theatre in Tempe. Expect another delightful night of bruised pop-punk with this band. Its tunes have withstood trends in pop-punk, and they speak to the angry teenager and the confused adult. Eric Grubbs

Pitbull

Wednesday, October 17

Arizona State Fair

The one, the only Pitbull (a.k.a. “Mr. 305” and “Mr. Worldwide”) is coming to the Valley for the annual Arizona State Fair. The Miami-born rapper has been making bangers since I was in the third grade, and while I shouldn't have been listening to “Shake” or “Culo” at such a tender age, his high-energy music was too good and got everyone dancing. Aside from generating hits, Pitbull has been an businessman and an activist. He stands for Latinos across the globe and advocates for the environment, which makes sense given his “Mr. Worldwide” moniker. Pitbull has even opened his own charter school called Slam in Miami. Fans of his music and folks who love to party can expect nothing less than a good time when he steps onstage at the fair on October 17. Get ready to shake your culos . Julio Lugo

Anthrax is coming for you.

Anthrax

Thursday, October 18

Arizona State Fair

One of the Big Four of thrash metal, Anthrax was formed in 1981 by Scott Ian and Danny Lilker. It wasn't until a few lineup changes later that the act hit its stride with the addition of talented vocalist Joey Belladonna in 1985. Long before it became fashionable, Anthrax introduced elements of hip-hop into its music with its landmark 1987 album, Among the Living, and the band went on to record songs with Public Enemy and UTFO. Beyond a healthy sense of humor, Anthrax had that rare combination of impressive musical chops and imagination. The outfit's 1993 album, The Sound of White Noise, which featured John Bush on vocals, included the song "Black Lodge." A collaboration with Angelo Badalamenti, the tune made for some of the creepiest moments in the history of metal. Tom Murphy

GWAR invades Tempe in October.

GWAR

Friday, October 19

Marquee Theatre in Tempe

With the death of vocalist and bassist Dave Brockie in March 2014, comedic thrash metal group GWAR is now left without any of its founding members. However, the often obscenely hilarious art-rock band is a beast that will scour the land devouring pop culture figures and spraying concert audiences with copious amounts of fake blood for as long as the spirit remains.

Like a car accident mashing together the talents and styles of Alice Cooper, Slayer, and Spinal Tap, GWAR are still an exotic and outlandish show to behold. It's a performance that must be experienced to truly understand what these barbaric interplanetary warriors (and clever satirists) are really all about. Angel Melendez

Jean-Philip Grobler and Patti Beranek of St. Lucia.

St. Lucia

Sunday, October 21

Crescent Ballroom

Pop music can indulge the lunacies of first love, serve as a catharsis for a broken heart, or, at its most basic, be a mindless escape from the world. More often than not, it's the latter — an amped-up blend of celebratory sounds and stress-free melodies. St. Lucia, a synth-obsessed outfit born in South Africa, unapologetically encompasses all the brightest fireworks that pop has to offer — both on record and in real life.

Founded by vocalist, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist Jean-Philip Grobler, St. Lucia emerged in 2012 with a self-titled EP that landed them a touring spot with Ellie Goulding. Their 2013 debut LP, When the Night, was a vision of glittering, euphoric, '80s-adoring dance rock. Nearly every song was a blissful, joyous, and completely heartfelt mixture that seemed to combine the best elements of artists like Simply Red, Rick Astley, and Fine Young Cannibals while filtering their sounds through the fingertips of a European nightclub DJ. The album has a distinct island flavor that extends beyond the tropical cover art, similar to when Paul Simon discovered world beat music. Imagine a disco ball illuminating the shadows of a remote jungle while M83 plays in the background. Angel Melendez

Kamasi Washington

Kamasi Washington

Sunday, October 21

Marquee Theatre in Tempe

Arguably the most ambitious traditional jazz musician in recent memory, Kamasi Washington gained fame as part of the recording ensemble for Kendrick Lamar’s landmark To Pimp a Butterfly. That’s his tenor saxophone you hear at the beginning of “For Free? (Interlude).” Washington’s own solo work is perhaps even more ambitious than Kendrick’s: His debut album The Epic was a three-hour magnum opus. His latest album, Heaven and Earth, is also daring, mixing genres and incorporating a two-sided structure about the sacred and profane worlds. Douglas Markowitz

Check out Maggie Rogers at The Van Buren this month.

Maggie Rogers

Sunday, October 21

The Van Buren

Singer-songwriter Maggie Rogers has been on quite the hot streak this year. She's graduated from NYU and performed with The National. In case you’re not familiar with her backstory, Rogers rose to fame in 2016 after she impressed the heck out of Pharrell Williams with her vibrant and cathartic pop song, “Alaska,” which she reportedly wrote in about 15 minutes. It went viral, earning millions of listens in the process, and thrust her into the spotlight. Since its release, she’s put out two full-length albums, a hit EP, and participated in a few different tours. She's currently on the road in support of her debut LP and will make her first-ever appearance at The Van Buren in October. Benjamin Leatherman



Thievery Corporation

Monday, October 22

Marquee Theatre in Tempe

"Thievery Corporation is a punk-rock band." So says Eric Hill, one half of the decidedly not-punk-rock-band Thievery Corporation. Along with his longtime partner, Rob Garza, he has crafted 10 full-length records of lush electronica that melds worldbeat with acid jazz and trip-hop.

Still, this punk-rock declaration isn't as wild as it first appears. Hill explains that it's the rebellious spirit of Washington, D.C., his hometown and the birthplace of the band, that inspired both punk and Thievery Corporation. Like the experimental-rock bands of yesteryear, he and Garza have fused unlikely musical partners to produce ethereal and stylish jams that are at home both in a coffee shop and a giant tent at a sprawling EDM festival.

Yet a live Thievery Corporation show is a massive production with dozens of moving parts. "Our show is quite surprising to people who know Thievery and have never seen us, because it's not a DJ show — it's a live band, and it's quite a lot of players. We have bass, guitars, drums, horns, percussion, Rob, myself, and then like five or six singers." It's a humble description at best. Angel Melendez

Nate Rateliff and all the members of the Night Sweats are headed to this year's fair.

Nate Rateliff and the Night Sweats

Thursday, October 25

Arizona State Fair

At this stage of his career, Nathaniel Rateliff is a man who requires absolutely no preamble — his reputation precedes him. The soul/gospel/folk singer-songwriter and Denver native has been involved in various projects of both a solo and group nature (including performing as Nathaniel Rateliff and the Wheel and his current stint with the Night Sweats) since debuting in 2015. Although Rateliff has one of the most silken voices around, on these vintage-flavored, horn-bolstered soul songs, he sings with a fervent abandon that adds an unexpected but completely gratifying layer of depth and expressiveness. Later this month, Rateliff and the Night Sweats will stage their first-ever performance at the Arizona State Fair. As is the case with all concerts at the event, admission is free. Dave Herrera

Apache Lake Music Festival 2018

Apache Lake Music Festival 2018

Friday, October 26, and Saturday, October 27

Apache Lake Resort & Marina

Get ready to take your cooler and tent out of storage: The Apache Lake Music Festival is back in action. For the last eight years, the ALMF have transformed the Apache Lake Marina & Resort into a weekend showcase and bacchanalia for local musicians. Whereas most local festivals like FORM and Innings put the focus on touring acts, ALMF is a 100 percent local music fest. And for its ninth year, Apache Lake is putting together a veritable dream team of Arizona bands.

This year’s ALMF is happening on October 26 and 27 at Apache Lake Marina and Resort, located near the 229.5 mile marker at Roosevelt. Attendees can opt to camp out by the lake or get a hotel room at the resort (which has a restaurant and bar). There's also a convenience store, on-site parking, and boats are available to rent throughout the festival.

While this year’s lineup includes some returning acts from ALMF 2017 (Banana Gun, Bear Ghost, Japhy’s Descent, Los Chollas Peligrosas, Sara Robinson Band, The Sink or Swim, The Sugar Thieves, and The Woodworks), it also features some fresh new faces and bands that have rocked Apache Lake in older iterations of the fest. Ashley Naftule



Folk legend Joan Baez.

Joan Baez

Saturday, October 27

Celebrity Theatre

Joan Baez has always had a pure, powerful voice that’s an awesome combination of natural inspiration and refined technique, and her rich, molasses-like phrasing and birdlike trilling have given an eerily haunting sheen to many otherwise austere folk songs over the past four decades. Beyond her longtime social activism, she’s perhaps best known for her off-and-on collaborations with Bob Dylan, acting at times as both his muse and his biggest critic, and interpreting his acoustic songs with her highly stylized delivery. In interviews, like so many of Dylan’s former peers in the early-’60s scene, she sometimes comes off as bitter that he wouldn’t behave and stay put in a neat folk-music straitjacket, but Baez also had some especially wise and insightful things to say about the mystery tramp in 2005's famed No Direction Home documentary. Tom Murphy

The Damned in concert last year in Tempe.

The Damned

Sunday, October 28

Marquee Theatre in Tempe

As part of the first wave of punk rock, The Damned have always been one step ahead of almost every other band, zigging when others zagged, and doing their own thing their own way. They released the first punk rock single on Stiff Records in 1976. And for the last 40-plus years, they have continued to be creative and vital.

Dave Vanian and Captain Sensible are the yin and yang of The Damned, and they have been since the beginning. Vanian is often seen in shades of black and gray, while Sensible is practically dripping with every other color at any given time. Which is why the longtime bandmates are often seen in a completely different light, even by the ardent fans who have supported them for what seems in many cases to be their entire lives.

Last spring, The Damned smashed it up at the Marquee Theatre in Tempe with an epic show that consisted of 23 songs, including two encores. Can they top that feat with their upcoming gig on October 28? Guess you'll have to go to find out. Amy Young and Tom Reardon

Christina Aguilera at Comerica Theatre in late October.

Christina Aguilera

Monday, October 29

Comerica Theatre

Christina Aguilera, the talented songstress who is almost never not done up, appeared sans makeup on the March issue of Paste, proving she could go bald like Britney and still look like a Hollywood movie star. Not that a woman's success should be tied to her looks, but Aguilera is just #blessed in almost every way. She's not only a pop princess but also a TV star on The Voice and a UN ambassador for the World Food Programme. Catch this multifaceted talent when she brings her “Liberation Tour” to downtown Phoenix. Expect new songs and old favorites (like "Genie in a Bottle," "What a Girl Wants,” and "Beautiful"), as well as an opening set from Big Boi. Jesse Scott and Liz Tracy

Ruby da Cherry of $uicideboy$.

$uicideboy$

Monday, October 29

The Van Buren

Updating the Southern horrorcore aesthetic of Three 6 Mafia for the era of peak trap, the New Orleans-raised duo of $lick $loth and Ruby da Cherry has racked up millions of plays on SoundCloud and Spotify and toured the world. These guys are insanely prolific; they’ve released half a dozen albums and a series of 20 EPs, all titled Kill Yourself, and their songs rarely pass the three-minute mark. “Paris,” with its slasher-flick synth melody and macabre lyrics, is as good a starting point as any for the group. Douglas Markowitz

Indie band Wild Moccasins.

Wild Moccasins

Tuesday, October 30

The Rebel Lounge

Sometimes, a band can go away and never return even if they release something new. It's been four years since we heard a new album from Houston's Wild Moccasins. On their latest release Look Together, the four-piece turns things up a notch by mixing synthpop and dream pop into their indie pop sound. They don't waste time in reminding us why those four years felt so long.

Opening with one of the already released singles "Boyish Wave," the band keeps things synth-infused while the spacey guitar dances atop the track. Zahira Gutierrez sings above it all like she's echoing notes from the vacuum of space. They follow with the groove-heavy sounds of "Temporary Vase," where Nicholas Cody's bass and Avery Davis' drums make a Latin-infused sound. Complete with Gutierrez' haunting vocals and Cody Swan's guitar noodling, the result is a deep and slower paced jam.

The catchy sounds of another released track, "Longtime Listener" pick the pace back up. Swan's guitar here is where the magic lies, offering up a pedal soaked sound. The vocals remind you of shoegaze bands that were never as catchy while the bridge offers more depth than the band has shown in the past. This continues on "Missing You (the Most)" where the band returns to their new wave past, though with more synth wave tones. Easily their strongest release to date, Look Together offers up plenty of danceable tracks that should make anyone a fan. David Garrick

The members of Rüfüs Du Sol.

Rüfüs Du Sol

Tuesday, October 30

The Van Buren

The members Rüfüs Du Sol have several reasons to be cheerful these days. In addition to performing on their current tour, which rolls through the Valley this month, Australian electronic trio is gearing up to release their third LP, Solace. A crucial part of Rüfüs Du Sol’s charm is the uplifting quality of the music. Since the release of the Australian electronic trio's first full-length album, Atlas, in 2014, it has forged ahead with a sound that’s as sweeping in emotion as in scope, enveloping listeners and concertgoers in immaculately produced soundscapes and dreamy vocals courtesy of guitarist Tyrone Lindqvist. Zach Schlein