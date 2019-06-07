'Basically Annual' Phoenix Independents Bowl Returns in July

The Seventh Basically Annual Phoenix Independents Bowl is your chance to see local musicians throwing rocks on the lanes instead of rocking on stage.

The bowling tournament, announced on June 6 and presented by local concert promoter Psyko Steve Presents, will feature teams of four that will also include local business owners and members of the independent music scene. The event will take place on Sunday, July 7, at Let It Roll Bowl, located at 8925 North 12th Street in north Phoenix. The cost to register is $25 per player, with proceeds benefiting Local First Arizona, a charity that supports local independent businesses. (Full disclosure: Phoenix New Times has participated in the event in previous years.)

The event has been held intermittently since 2008, hence the unusual billing. Partially inspired by the annual Las Vegas tournament Punk Rock Bowling, the fundraiser was started with the intention of bringing the Phoenix music community together to do something that doesn’t involve, well, music.

“I have always believed that there is more in common with most musicians than they realized," says Stephen Chilton of Psyko Steve Presents in a press release. "It is too easy for bands to get caught up in their own world and miss what is happening around them. This event is about finding the common spirit. It is also a great opportunity to have fun with the staff of venues and businesses in our community that share our love of local music.”

If you think you have what it takes to roll away with it all, there will be some shiny trophies and bragging rights up for grabs. Each team will bowl two games or more. Whoever is ahead will move to a playoff bracket to determine the winner.

At press time, the teams for this year include Local First Arizona, The Rebel Lounge, Psyko Steve Presents, and local alt-rockers Fairy Bones. Past teams have included members of local radio station KWSS 93.9 FM, Sundressed, and Fayuca.

Do you think you have what it takes? Show your roll and register at the event’s website.

The Seventh Basically Annual Phoenix Independents Bowl. 12 p.m. Sunday, July 7, at Let It Roll Bowl, 8925 North 12th Street; 602-944-4401; indiebowl.com. Entry fee is $25 per player.