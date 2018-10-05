How Blood Feud Family Singers Bassist Marc Oxborrow Rediscovered His Love of Music

In Pound for the Sound, Phoenix New Times gets technical with local music community members about what "gear" they use to create their signature "tones" in our community.



The Blood Feud Family Singers upright bassist and vocalist Marc Oxborrow got an interesting start in music. Born in Brigham Young, Utah, Marc moved with his family all over North America, including stints in Miami, Mexico City, and Puerto Rico. Even while bouncing around constantly, his mom made certain to take him to church to sing in the choirs, where he learned to read music. His first instrument was piano, and his mom, being a piano teacher, gave him his first lessons growing up. Eventually, Marc grew tired of his mother's piano lessons. She allowed him to stop, but suggested that he may one day regret this decision.

He knew he could sing, especially with groups, but he also wanted to play an instrument. While in his 20s, Oxborrow began to regret quitting piano. He still had the desire to be a musician – he was still capable of reading music, and he knew he could sing, especially with groups, but he also wanted to play an instrument. In 1986, Marc decided to form his first band, Six Flags Over Jesus, here in Phoenix, where he started playing bass "out of necessity." In his mind, all he had to do was play root notes on one string and he could "play" in a band. He's been playing bass ever since, most notably in The Blood Feud Family Singers, The Haymarket Squares, and The Shivereens. Over 30 years after restarting his musical career, he still uses his original electric bass guitar.

Marc and the rest of Blood Feud Family Singers will play tonight, Friday, October 5, at Rips Bar. They plan on playing new material ahead of an album release party on Sunday, November 11, at Last Exit Live. New Times spoke to Oxborrow about his gear, his love for vocal harmonies, and his band's upcoming show.