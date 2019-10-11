Too Many Zooz Move From the Subway to the Stage

Too Many Zooz
From their startup story to their self-proclaimed Brasshouse genre, the New York City band made a name for themselves by being bold.
After playing in other bands, Leo Pellegrino (Leo P) and David "King of Sludge" Parks, the band’s baritone saxophone player and percussionist, respectively, struck out on their own playing in public spaces with Pellegrino's Manhattan School of Music classmate and trumpet player Matt Doe in 2014.
They noticed that they were attracting an audience. Fans began seeking out the uptempo artists’ guerilla-style shows in the hopes of making their commute a little more interesting. "People started making videos of us," Pellegrino says of their busking days. “Eventually, some of the videos went viral and the band started booking shows and we started traveling and touring.”
In 2016, they performed "Daddy Lessons" at the Country Music Awards with Beyoncé and The Dixie Chicks. They're also the players on the Lemonade album track.
These days, the band
Their online popularity has also caused some legal issues. Pellegrino is a co-defendant in a copyright infringement case against Fortnite, accusing the game retailer of copying his dance moves. The case is still pending. The band
Too Many Zooz are promising a show unlike anything music fans
Too Many Zooz are scheduled to perform Saturday, October 12 at Crescent Ballroom. Tickets are $33 to $84 via Eventbrite.
