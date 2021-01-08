The State Has Ordered VLive Strip Club to Sell to New Owners

^ Keep New Times Free Support Us Local

Local strip joint VLive has been ordered by a state agency to change owners after “repeated acts of violence” on its property or else it will lose its liquor license permanently.

The Arizona Department of Liquor Licenses and Control announced the decision on January 7, which comes after a consent agreement between the department and VLive’s owners, Phoenix-based DE Entertainment LLC, after a series of shootings at the club in 2020.

The company has until May 1 to sell to new owners and must also pay a $30,000 fine. If either condition isn’t met, the club’s liquor license will be revoked.

According to the ADLLC, shootings occurred at VLive last year on June 20, September 11, and September 27. The June shooting resulted in the death of 29-year-old Valley resident Isabel Leal while other patrons were injured due to gunfire in all three incidents.

VLive’s liquor license was indefinitely suspended in early October after an ADLLC investigation. The club has been closed since.

“Arizona law requires licensees to operate a liquor licensed establishment that is safe for all persons who come or go from its premises, and that acts of violence will be vigorously investigated and dealt with,” ADLLC’s chief of investigations Michael Rosenberger said in the department’s statement.