Phoenix's independent source of local news and culture

| Opening/Closing |

VLive Strip Club's Liquor License Suspended, May Not Reopen If the State Has Its Way

Benjamin Leatherman | November 9, 2020 | 7:00am
The exterior of VLive in Phoenix, which shut down last month.EXPAND
The exterior of VLive in Phoenix, which shut down last month.
Benjamin Leatherman
The doors are locked at VLive, the strip joint on University Drive in east Phoenix, and not for any COVID-related precautions.

The business's liquor license was suspended last month, and if state officials have their way, VLive won't ever reopen.

The club shut down in early October after a series of shootings on the premises, including one incident that resulted in a death.

Jeffery Trillo, a spokesperson for the Arizona Department of Liquor Licenses and Control, told Phoenix New Times by email that VLive's license was pulled because it has been “a site of repeated acts of violence” that necessitated the suspension.

According to ADLLC records and media reports, three separate shootings took place either inside the club or in its parking lot outside VLive on June 20, September 11, and September 27. All three incidents stemmed from arguments between patrons. The June shooting resulted in the death of 29-year-old Valley resident Isabel Leal.

Trillo says the department’s suspension of VLive’s license was justified under several Arizona laws relating to failing to take reasonable steps to protect the safety of customers and to report acts of violence to state officials.

New Times was unable to reach VLive’s owners for comment on the matter.

Trillo says that VLive’s owners have a right to an administrative hearing with the ADLLC or can engage in a settlement conference with the department to resolve the matter. But Trillo told New Times that ADLLC officials aren’t interested in having VLive reopen.

“The department is seeking a resolution that does not provide for the licensee to retain the license and remain in business,” Trillo said.

