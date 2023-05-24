Watch Tina Turner’s entire 1997 Phoenix concert

Navigation
May 24, 2023 12:47PM

Tina Turner during her 50th anniversary tour in 2009.
Tina Turner during her 50th anniversary tour in 2009. Philip Spittle/Flickr/CC by 2.0
The music world lost a legend Wednesday with the passing of Tina Turner. Born Anna Mae Bullock on November 26, 1939, Turner began her career with her eventual husband, Ike Turner, and for the past four decades enjoyed worldwide stardom as a solo artist.

Turner's many years of performing included a number of performances in Phoenix, one of which was a May 7, 1997, stop at what was then America West Arena (now Footprint Center). Cyndi Lauper was the opening act.

"Try finding another 57-year-old performer who can match her fire," we wrote in our review of the show. "She sizzled all the way through 'River Deep, Mountain High,' during which the multimedia-screen backdrop carried grainy video images of Turner performing back when no one asked 'Ike who?'"

A complete recording of that show exists on YouTube, which we've included here.


The setlist for the show was:

"Whatever You Want"
"Do What You Do"
"River Deep, Mountain High" (Ellie Greenwich cover)
"Missing You" (John Waite cover)
"In Your Wildest Dreams"
"GoldenEye"
"Private Dancer"
"We Don't Need Another Hero" ("Thunderdome")
"Let's Stay Together" (Al Green cover)
"Undercover Agent for the Blues" (Tony Joe White cover)
"I Can't Stand the Rain" (Ann Peebles cover)
"Steamy Windows" (Tony Joe White cover)
"Givin' It Up for Your Love" (Delbert McClinton cover)
"Better Be Good to Me" (Spider cover)
"Addicted to Love" (Robert Palmer cover)
"The Best" (Bonnie Tyler cover)
"What's Love Got to Do With It" (Graham Lyle cover)
"Proud Mary" (Creedence Clearwater Revival cover)

Encore:
"Nutbush City Limits" (Ike & Tina Turner song)
"On Silent Wings"
"Something Beautiful Remains"
Jennifer Goldberg is the culture editor and Best of Phoenix editor for Phoenix New Times.
