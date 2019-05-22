Zia Records Phoenix Fan Fusion Pop-Up Announces Music and Programming Lineup

Used media mavens Zia Records will host a pop-up at Arizona Center this weekend.

This weekend is shaping up to be a big one for the Valley’s pop culture fanatics. Phoenix Fan Fusion, the con formerly known as Phoenix Comicon, will kick off on Thursday, transforming the heart of downtown into a veritable dork-topia for nerds of all fandoms. The con is a great place for folks to share their love of geeky art and media made across the world, from anime to video games to tabletop games to Game of Thrones to Disney mega-franchises to even more Disney mega-franchises. While local artists and authors also maintain a presence at the con, locally produced cool shit isn’t the focus of the festivities.

Luckily, a trio of homegrown businesses are creating a pop-up oasis of Arizona culture just outside the convention: Zia Records, The Rebel Lounge, and FilmBar are putting together five days of special programming at the Arizona Center.

From May 22 to 27, the trio are hosting a Pop-Up Record Shop and Multimedia Lounge at Arizona Center. Located across the street from Herberger Theater Center, it’s just a hop and a skip away from the convention grounds. The Pop-Up Shop will feature a selection of vinyl records, comics, collectibles, and exclusive Zia Records merchandise. The Multimedia Lounge will feature audiovisual programming by FilmBar and Rebel Lounge, with beer provided by local breweries Helton Brewing and Huss Brewing Co. Proceeds from the Lounge will benefit Rosie’s House, a nonprofit music academy for children.

As for the special programming itself, the three businesses are putting together a mix of DJ sets, live band performances, and podcasts. There will also be some added visual stimulation on hand, thanks to a mural thrown up by artist Joshua Castaneda from Stay Busy Studio.

Here’s the schedule for the pop-up programming:

Wednesday, May 22

7 p.m. Slope Records Punk Takeover — Rare punk tracks spun by Slope Records DJs. All ages welcome, bar with ID.

Thursday, May 23

7 p.m. Phoenix Fan Fusion After-Party with Just Keep Spinning — Join the co-hosts of the Just Keep Spinning podcast for a free post-con party.

Friday, May 24

1 p.m. Hi-Dreams: Funk Electro Jazz Soul Boogie — Funky cuts from Hi-Dreams and beer from local breweries.

6 p.m. Jason Devore of Authority Zero — A special performance by Authority Zero’s Jason Devore (happening at the Zia Pop-Up Shop at suite 1100).

Saturday, May 25 and Sunday, May 26

The 80/20 Takeover — Happening over the course of two days, the 80/20 Records Takeover will bring live music to the Zia Records Pop-Up Record Shop.

Saturday:

2 p.m. Break the Robot

3 p.m. Fairy Bones

4 p.m. Sydney Sprague

Sunday:

2 p.m. Ben Anderson

4 p.m. The Runner Up

5 p.m. Promise to Myself

Saturday, May 25

5 p.m. Global Elite DJ Set — Global Elite Music Radio Podcast Supershow host Brent Thomas presents global sounds and an inclusive outlook.

7 p.m. Speaking of Nothing Podcast — Alt AZ’s Rob Petrillo and Dom Borgognone have a freewheeling conversation with Monique Rodriguez from Alt AZ’s The Mo Show.

Sunday, May 26

7 p.m. What the Fork: Exploring The Good Place Live Podcast — Join local publisher Jared Duran and Phoenix New Times contributors Jason Keil and Amy Young as they talk about NBC’s existential comedy.

For more information about events happening during the Pop-Up weekend, follow the hashtag #DTPHXZIA on social media.