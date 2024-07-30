Here are all the Arizona athletes competing in the Paris Olympics

Some, like two-time medalist skateboarding star Jagger Eaton, were born here. Others, including basketball legends Diana Taurasi and Kevin Durant, are representing Arizona’s pro sports teams in Paris.
From Devin Booker to Nico Young, here is every Team USA athlete in the Olympics and Paralympics with a tie to Arizona — plus a few more from other countries with connections to the Grand Canyon State.
Team USA and ArizonaEric Bennett, Para Archery
The Surprise native is competing in his fifth Paralympics and vying for his first medal.
Devin Booker, Men’s Basketball
The reigning Second Team All-NBA guard and Western Conference All-Star for the Phoenix Suns is a starter for Team USA in his second Olympics after winning a gold in Tokyo.
Booker has played his entire career in the Valley since being drafted in 2015, and he led the Suns to the NBA Finals in 2021.
Chase Budinger, Men’s Beach Volleyball
The former University of Arizona Wildcat was recruited to play both basketball and volleyball in college. He chose hoops and Arizona, ultimately ripping off a successful eight-year NBA career. Budinger retired from the NBA in 2017 to pursue beach volleyball and is competing in his first Olympics.
Jade Carey, Women’s Gymnastics
The Phoenix-born gold medalist joined star Simone Biles in helping Team USA reclaim the gold medal in the women’s team competition after taking silver in Tokyo three years ago, though Carey was sick for the team final. Carey also will compete in the individual floor, vault, bars and beam events after winning gold in floor in 2021.
Kahleah Copper, Women’s Basketball
The Phoenix Mercury star and 2024 WNBA All-Star is in her first year playing in the Valley. She is representing Team USA for the first time as they look to keep their 32-year undefeated streak going.
Michelle De La Rosa, Women’s Racquetball
The Gilbert native and 2011 ASU grad is competing in her first Olympics representing Team USA.
Dwight Dumais, Men’s Swimming
The Arizona diving coach is an assistant for the Team USA diving staff in Paris.
Kevin Durant, Men’s Basketball
The two-time NBA champion and reigning Second Team All-NBA forward for the Phoenix Suns is back with Team USA for his fourth Olympics.
At 35, Durant is the all-time leading scorer for the men’s basketball program and made his return from a calf injury Sunday in a group play win over Serbia to give the Americans a win in their first push toward a fifth straight gold.
Jagger Eaton, Men’s Skateboarding
The 23-year-old Mesa native won bronze in street skateboarding in Tokyo three years ago and already nabbed a silver in the event this year in Paris.
Eaton is the son of former Team USA gymnast Shelly Schaerer, who competed from 1985-89. He also is something of a child prodigy, competing in his first X Games at age 11 and winning his first X Games medal in 2016 at age 15.
Brady Ellison, Men’s Archery
The Globe native is representing Team USA in his fifth Olympics, still chasing an elusive gold medal.
Ellison is competing in both the team and individual events starting Thursday in Invalides, France.
Brittney Griner, Women’s Basketball
The Phoenix Mercury superstar and WNBA champion is competing in her third Olympics after winning golds in 2016 and 2021.
After about a year spent detained in a Russian penal colony in 2022, the Paris Olympics marks Griner’s first games overseas since playing for UMMC Ekaterinburg before her arrest over possession of hashish oil at an airport in Moscow.
Paige Heyn, Women’s Skateboarding
Heyn is one of just three 16-year-olds who made the cut for Paris with Team USA. A native of Tempe, she trains at Eaton’s family’s KTR school in the Valley.
Heyn finished sixth in the women’s street final on Sunday.
Keaton Jones, Men’s Swimming
The 19-year-old Gilbert native and Cal-Berkeley student is competing in his first Olympics for Team USA. Jones will participate in the 200-meter backstroke starting July 31.
Adam Keenan, Men’s Track & Field
The NAU alum is competing in men’s hammer throw for Canada in his first Olympics.
Weini Kelati, Women’s Track & Field
The Eritrea native lived in Flagstaff as a child after her family claimed asylum in the U.S. Kelati is competing in the 10,000-meter run in Paris for Team USA after winning the same event in qualifiers earlier this year.
Steve Kerr, Men’s Basketball
The University of Arizona alum and former Phoenix Suns general manager has five NBA championships as a player and four as a head coach with the Golden State Warriors. He’s coaching Team USA for the first time as they vie for a fifth straight gold medal.
Twila Kilgore, Women’s Soccer
The Arizona alum is an assistant coach for the U.S. women’s national soccer team under new head coach Emma Hayes. Kilgore was named interim head coach earlier this year after an abysmal performance by the squad at the 2023 FIFA World Cup.
The USWNT is seeking to earn its first gold since 2012.
Brandon McNulty, Men’s Cycling
The Phoenix native and Glendale Deer Valley grad is competing in his second Olympics after placing sixth in the men’s road race in Tokyo.
Abdihamid Nur, Men’s Track & Field
Nur is a first-time Olympian for Team USA who will compete in the 5,000-meter distance run starting Friday.
Delaney Schnell, Women’s Diving
The Tucson native and Arizona alum is with Team USA in her second Olympics after a silver medal in Tokyo in the synchronized 10-meter platform.
Schnell will compete in that event once again as well as the individual 10-meter platform.
Allysa Seely, Women’s Para Triathlon
The Glendale native and former Sun Devil is a two-time gold medalist representing the U.S. for the third time at the Paralympics.
Seely is also a three-time gold medalist at the world championships.
Diana Taurasi, Women’s Basketball
The Phoenix Mercury icon is competing in her record sixth Olympics at age 42.
Fewer than 50 athletes have ever won six or more gold medals, meaning Taurasi is headed toward hallowed territory if Team USA can continue its streak of golds that dates back to 1996.
Daleny Vaughn, Women’s Cycling
The Tucson native is making her Olympics debut for Team USA in Paris, competing in BMX racing after a third-place finish at last year’s world championships.
Josh Wheeler, Wheelchair Rugby
The two-time silver medalist from Tucson is competing in his third Paralympics.
Cameron Wood, Men’s Cycling
The Avondale native is representing Team USA in his first Olympics, competing in BMX racing.
Nico Young, Men’s Track & Field
The Northern Arizona alum will represent Team USA in his first Olympics, competing in the 10,000-meter run.
Other Olympians with Arizona tiesBeyond Team USA, many who pass through Arizona — as college students or otherwise — are representing other countries in Paris.
Here are a few of the most prominent.
Promise Amukamara, Nigeria
This former Sun Devil and Glendale Apollo grad is representing her Nigerian heritage for the country’s national basketball team in Paris. She put up 14 points and nine assists in the opener against Australia on Monday.
Ángela Barón, Colombia
The 2022 University of Arizona grad will play center back for the Colombian women’s soccer team in Paris.
Geordie Beamish, New Zealand
The NAU alum will represent New Zealand in the 3,000-meter steeplechase.
Tiago Behar, Switzerland
This current ASU athlete will represent his native Switzerland on its relay swim team.
Carlota Ciganda, Spain
The former ASU golfer will compete in her third Olympics.
Alessandra Fanali, Italy
The former All-American golfer at ASU is making her Olympic debut.
Alexandra Försterling, Germany
Fanali’s former ASU golf teammate is also in her first Olympics.
Linn Grant, Sweden
Like the other two members of the former ASU star golf trio, Grant is in the Olympics for the first time.
Josh Green, Australia
The active NBA player was a one-and-done hoops star at Arizona in 2020 and won a bronze medal with Australia in 2021. Green will compete for another medal with the Boomers in Paris this year.
Joseph Green, Guam
The Arizona alum was a late call-up for Guam but became the country’s flag-bearer at the opening ceremony last week. He will compete in the 100-meter dash.
Jorge Iga, Mexico
The former Arizona Wildcat swimmer will compete in the 100-meter freestyle and 200-meter freestyle in Paris.
Ilya Kharun, Canada
The active ASU swimmer is competing in the 100-meter and 200-meter butterfly at his first Olympics.
Jorinde van Klinken, Netherlands
The former Sun Devil is competing in women’s shot put and discus throw in her first Olympics.
León Marchand, France
In his first Olympics, the superstar French native already is making the home fans proud with a gold in the 400-meter individual medley (to go along with a world record).
The ASU senior also will compete in the 200-meter breaststroke and butterfly as well as the 200-meter individual medley in Paris after winning three gold medals in the world championships last year.
Max McCusker, Ireland
The ASU alum is competing in the 100-meter butterfly in his first Olympics.
Bianca Pagdanganan, Philippines
The former University of Arizona golfer is competing in her second Olympics. She finished 43rd in Tokyo.
David Puig, Spain
The 22-year-old former ASU golfer is in his first Olympics, competing in the individual strokes competition.
Jon Rahm, Spain
The former Sun Devil and Scottsdale resident is competing in his first Olympics after a positive COVID test forced him out of the Tokyo Games.
The two-time major champion won 11 golf tournaments while at ASU.
Gabi Rennie, New Zealand
The ASU alum is in her second Olympics. The Kiwi women’s soccer team lost its first two group play games to Canada and Colombia.
Edgar Rivera-Morales, Mexico
The former Wildcat is competing in his third Olympics in the high jump.
Bente and Lieke Rogge, Netherlands
The ASU alum Rogge sisters are women’s water polo teammates in their first Olympics after two top-five finishes in the world championships in 2023 and 2024.
Maryam Sheikhalizadeh, Azerbaijan
The current University of Arizona athlete is in her second Olympics, competing in the 50-meter freestyle.
Tolu Young, Fiji
The incoming ASU freshman is in his first Olympics, competing in the 50-meter freestyle.
Kevin Yu, Chinese Taipei
The former ASU golfer and Scottsdale resident will compete in his first Olympics.