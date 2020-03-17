Every Arizona Coronavirus Case So Far

This story is updated daily to bring you the most up-to-date information on the spread of COVID-19 in our state.

In the two weeks since the second COVID-19 case cropped up in Maricopa County on March 3, the state's case count has jumped from two to 20. The spread of the virus has prompted panic buying at supermarkets and drug stores and led Governor Doug Ducey to shut down schools and declare a state of emergency. One of the county's top public health officials said she expects cases to "skyrocket" in the coming weeks as testing becomes more widely available.

As the state continues to ramp up testing and suffer the fallout of the highly contagious disease, Phoenix New Times is attempting to keep track of the cases identified within the state. On Tuesday morning, three new cases were announced, bringing the statewide total to 20.

One of the new cases is in Navajo County, meaning COVID-19 is now confirmed to have spread to five Arizona counties. Two of the new cases are in Maricopa, yet county health officials said on Tuesday that one COVID-19 case also had been removed from the count after testing by the CDC showed he was negative. His initial test had come back positive from the state's public health lab. The county and the state are no longer including this case in their COVID-19 case counts.

To date, the state public health lab (ASPHL) has tested 221 people. So far, 142 cases have been ruled out. Sixty-six are pending, and 12 of the samples tested by ASPHL have come back positive. An additional eight samples tested by private labs have also come back positive.

The state's testing numbers do not reflect the full scope of testing in the state: Additional samples have been tested by private labs. However, with a population of more than seven million, the testing currently being done in Arizona still does not nearly meet the level of aggressive testing that experts say is required to flatten the curve and stop the spread of the virus.

Additionally, DHS has claimed the state health lab has the capacity to test 450 samples a day. Of the 66 tests that remain pending, many have been pending for days.

Just six days ago, there were 1,200 cases of coronavirus across 41 states in the country. As of Tuesday afternoon, there are over 5,000 known cases across 49 states, Washington, D.C., and three U.S. territories. At least 93 Americans have died since becoming infected. The majority of the cases are in New York state (1,374 cases, 12 deaths). Washington has 787 cases and 48 deaths; California has 583 cases and 10 deaths.

As case counts continue to rise in Arizona, here is everything we know about the state's 20 COVID-19 cases:

Case # 1

County: Maricopa

Date announced: January 26

Details: Male in his 20s and a member of the Arizona State University community

Status: Fully recovered and released from isolation on February 21 after testing negative for COVID-19

Source of infection: Travel to Wuhan

Source of information: Arizona Department of Health Services; Maricopa County Department of Public Health



Case # 2

County: Maricopa

Date announced: March 3

Details: Male in his 20s who contracted the virus after coming into contact with a presumptive positive case out of state. On March 7, the Arizona Republic reported that a Phoenix-area man in his 20s had posted a video on YouTube stating that had been diagnosed with COVID-19 on March 3 after traveling to Paris. The Republic did not name the man to protect his privacy and the video since has been removed from YouTube. When The Republic contacted the man via Instagram, he declined to comment, then made his Instagram private. According to his LinkedIn page, the man worked for Riot House, a nightclub in Scottsdale. On March 5, Riot House announced on Facebook that an employee "who has a communicable disease" briefly had been inside the establishment around midnight on March 1 and had also been inside El Hefe, another establishment owned by Riot Hospitality Group, around the same time. Riot House said they brought in a professional "medical-grade" cleaning company to deep-clean the two establishments per the guidance of the county's Department of Public Health.

Status: Home recovering in isolation

Source of infection: Direct contact with another positive case out of state

Source of information: Maricopa County Department of Public Health; The Arizona Republic; Riot House



Case # 3

County: Pinal

Date announced: March 6

Details: Female health care worker in her 40s and the first case of community spread in Arizona, meaning the source of the infection is unknown

Status: Home recovering in isolation

Source of infection: Community spread

Source of information: Pinal County Public Health Department; direct statements from PCPHD spokesperson James Daniels to Phoenix New Times.

Case # 4

County: Pinal

Date announced: March 7

Details: Husband of the health care worker; in his 50s

Status: Home recovering in isolation

Source of infection: Direct contact with another positive case (the health care worker, Case # 3)

Source of information: Pinal County Public Health Department; direct statements from PCPHD spokesperson James Daniels to New Times.

Case # 5

County: Pinal

Date announced: March 7

Details: Son of health care worker. Student at American Leadership Academy in Queen Creek.

Status: Fully recovered at home

Source of infection: Direct contact with another positive case (the health care worker, Case # 3)

Source of information: Pinal County Public Health Department; second press release from PCPHD; direct statements from PCPHD spokesperson James Daniels to New Times.

Case #6

County: Pima

Date announced: March 9

Details: Resident of unincorporated Pima County

Status: Fully recovered at home

Source of infection: Not yet provided

Source of information: Pima County Health Department



Case #7

County: Pinal

Date announced: March 11

Details: From the same household as infected health care worker; in their 60s

Status: Home recovering in isolation

Source of infection: Direct contact with another positive case (the health care worker, Case # 3)

Source of information: Pinal County Public Health Department



Case #8

County: Pinal

Date announced: March 11

Details: From the same household as infected health care worker; in their 60s

Status: Home recovering in isolation

Source of infection: Direct contact with another positive case (the health care worker, Case # 3)

Source of information: Pinal County Public Health Department



Case X

County: Maricopa

Date announced: March 11

Details: A 90-year-old man who appears to have been infected while at a facility for the elderly. Sonia Singh, spokesperson for Maricopa County Public Health, told ABC15 News (KNXV-TV) that the county is "working with the facility on approved cleaning recommendations," but would not say what facility the patient was in, or where the facility was. At a press conference on March 11, DHS director Dr. Cara Christ said Maricopa County will "be working directly with that health care provider to ensure there is appropriate cleaning put in place, appropriate protocol and ongoing monitoring." Asked by New Times to provide more details about what steps are being taken to contain the spread of the virus at the facility, Singh said only, "You can see the CDC guidance on cleaning at the CDC COVID-19 site." She would not say whether the man lived in a nursing home or on his own. Singh also would not say whether all of the man's close contacts had been tested. Singh said only that they had been "contacted and advised to monitor for symptoms and contact Public Health if symptoms appear," but did not respond when asked directly if all of his close contacts at the facility had been tested.

Status: Hospitalized but stable

Source of infection: Not yet provided

Source of information: Maricopa County Department of Public Health; DHS Director Cara Christ; Statements made by MCDPH spokesperson Sonia Singh to ABC15 and New Times.

Update: The Maricopa County Department of Public Health and the Arizona Department of Health Services no longer consider this a COVID-19 case. When the man was tested for COVID-19 by the state's public health lab, his test came back positive. The case was considered a presumptive positive, meaning that while the state's public health lab test came back positive, it was still pending confirmatory testing at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC test came back negative, according to MCDPH spokesperson Sonia Singh.

Case #9

County: Pima

Date announced: March 13

Details: No additional details provided, but health officials said there was no clear link between this person and the first Pima County COVID-19 case (Case # 6)

Status: Hospitalized and recovering

Source of infection: Not yet provided

Source of information: Pima County Health Department



Case # 10

County: Graham

Date announced: March 13

Details: Female staff member at Pima Elementary School; in her 30s. Superintendent estimates she came into contact with 166 students in the school's fifth- and sixth-grade classes.

Status: Home recovering in isolation

Source of infection: Staff member had a close contact with a person from Virginia who visiting the Phoenix area. The close contact from Virginia had a close contact that was positive with COVID-19. At the time of contact, the person from Virginia had only mild symptoms and was not aware they were positive.

Source of information: Pima Unified School District; Graham County Health Department; direct statements from Pima Unified School District superintendent Sean Rickert to KJZZ; direct statements from Graham County Health Department director Brian Douglas to New Times.



Case #11

County: Maricopa

Date announced: March 14

Details: A female in her 30s

Status: Home recovering in isolation

Source of infection: Not yet provided

Source of information: Maricopa County Department of Public Health

Case #12

County: Pima

Date announced: March 15

Details: Older adult

Status: Hospitalized and recovering

Source of infection: Not yet provided

Source of information: Pima County Health Department



Case #13

County: Pima

Date announced: March 16

Details: No additional details provided

Status: Hospitalized and recovering

Source of infection: Not yet provided

Source of information: Pima County Health Department



Case #14

County: Maricopa

Date announced: March 16

Details: No additional details were provided by the Maricopa County Department of Public Health, but a 27-year-old Phoenix resident has come forward to say that he tested positive on this date. Andrei Marghitas has documented his experience contracting the virus, struggling to get tested, and self-isolating on social media. Marghitas said he struggled to get tested even after coming into direct contact with someone who had already tested positive for the virus. Marghitas said that while at a birthday party on February 29, he shook hands and hugged a man who later posted a video on social media stating that he was the second confirmed coronavirus case in Arizona.

Status: Home recovering in isolation

Source of infection: Not officially provided by the county, but per Marghitas' account, he contracted the virus through direct contact with another person who was positive for COVID-19 (Case # 2).

Source of information: Maricopa County Department of Public Health; email between Marghitas and MCDPH

Andrei Marghitas in a video posted to YouTube. Andrei Marghitas

Case #15

County: Maricopa

Date announced: March 16

Details: A female in her 70s

Status: Home recovering in isolation

Source of infection: Not yet provided

Source of information: Maricopa County Department of Public Health



Case #16

County: Maricopa

Date announced: March 16

Details: A male in his 80s

Status: Home recovering in isolation

Source of infection: Not yet provided

Source of information: Maricopa County Department of Public Health



Case #17

County: Maricopa

Date announced: March 16

Details: A male in his 80s

Status: Hospitalized

Source of infection: Not yet provided

Source of information: Maricopa County Department of Public Health



Case #18

County: Maricopa

Date announced: March 17

Details: A male in his 50s

Status: Home recovering in isolation

Source of infection: Not yet provided

Source of information: Maricopa County Department of Public Health



Case #19

County: Maricopa

Date announced: March 17

Details: A female in her 60s

Status: Hospitalized

Source of infection: Not yet provided

Source of information: Maricopa County Department of Public Health



Case #20

County: Navajo

Date announced: March 17

Details: A 46-year-old member of the Navajo Nation with "recent travel history" became the first case involving a member of the Navajo Nation. The individual is from the community of Chilchinbeto and first reported their symptoms to the Kayenta Health Center in Kayenta. They were then taken to a hospital in Phoenix.

Status: No additional details provided

Source of infection: Not yet provided

Source of information: Navajo County; the Navajo Nation

Do you have any information about any of Arizona's COVID-19 cases? We are engaged in an effort to track the spread of the virus and document the source of infection for as many cases as possible. Please get in touch if you have information: meg.oconnor@newtimes.com.