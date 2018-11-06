Republicans Olson, Glassman Leading Race for Arizona Corporation Commission

Republicans Justin Olson and Rodney Glassman are leading the race for the two open seats on the Corporation Commission in Arizona. If they win, the GOP will retain control of the five-member, quasi-judicial body. At 11:15 p.m. Tuesday night, the race remained too close to call.

By that time on Tuesday night, Olson led with 25.93 percent of the vote. Glassman had 25.88 percent, and the closest Democrat, Sandra Kennedy, had 24.95 percent. Last in place was Democrat Kiana Sears, with 23.24 percent.

Justin Olson, left, and Rodney Glassman. Steven Hsieh/Phoenix New Times

"I'm excited to be in first place," Justin Olson said at the Republican watch party on Tuesday night. "We're going to take conservative principles to the Corporation Commission."

Olson is an incumbent who was appointed to the commission in October 2017 by Governor Doug Ducey. Glassman is a former Tucson city councilman who is perhaps best known for his 2010 bid to unseat the late Senator John McCain. At that time, Glassman ran as a Democrat.

The Corporation Commission determines utility rates, oversees the incorporation process for businesses and nonprofits, and regulates securities in Arizona. In recent years, it has been dogged by ethics scandals, leaving public perceptions of its integrity in tatters. A 2017 poll found that nearly all of Arizonans polled believed the commission had been corrupted by the utilities it is tasked with regulating.

For those Arizonans, or any Arizonan hoping to see integrity restored to this fourth body of government, Tuesday's election results could be bad news, should Olson and Glassman prevail.

Olson's ties with Arizona Public Service, the largest electricity utility in Arizona, appear closer than he has let on.

Emails obtained by the watchdog group Energy Policy Institute showed that he has borrowed talking points from APS when speaking with Wall Street analysts. He forwarded questions from an investment analyst at Credit Suisse to a lobbyist from APS, according to EPI, and then relied directly on the answers he received when responding to the analyst.

Rodney Glassman, second from left, at the 2018 Legislative Forecast Luncheon in Phoenix in January. Gage Skidmore/Flickr

During his Senate run, Glassman was accused of plagiarizing parts of his Ph.D. dissertation, accusations he denied. In his Corporation Commission campaign, he put — well, borrowed — a proposal to "restore integrity" at the Commission. That proposal entailed applying the existing Arizona Code of Judicial Conduct, to which all judges in Arizona are bound, to the members of the Corporation Commission.

Kennedy, a former commissioner, was also a state legislator and senator. Sears was at one point employed for six years at the CorpComm, and she also serves on the Mesa School board.

Steven Hsieh contributed reporting.