Support Us

Phoenix's independent source of
local news and culture

Politics

Mark ‘Follow the Law’ Finchem Cozied Up With a Convicted Criminal

October 27, 2022 8:07AM

Mark Finchem recently participated in an interview with Micajah Jackson, who earlier this year pleaded guilty to federal criminal charges over his role in the January 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol.
Mark Finchem recently participated in an interview with Micajah Jackson, who earlier this year pleaded guilty to federal criminal charges over his role in the January 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Elias Weiss
Mark Finchem, the Republican nominee for Arizona Secretary of State, can’t stop contradicting himself. He’s been spinning his web of lies since the watershed election that ousted his role model and backer, former President Donald Trump.

Fresh off an October 9 rally in Mesa with Trump and other Arizona candidates, Finchem posted this terse truism on social media on October 11: "Just follow the law."

But for Finchem, a state lawmaker since 2014, all crimes are not created equal.

He is hardly the first politician to promote law and order on the campaign trail. The irony is that, just days before the tweet, he participated in an interview with convicted criminal Micajah Jackson, a violent homophobe and antisemite who lives in Phoenix and took part in the January 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. Finchem posted the interview on his campaign website.

Earlier this year, Jackson pleaded guilty for his role in the insurrection. He was sentenced to 36 months probation and 90 days in a halfway house.

“I want to bring back unity in Arizona,” Jackson told Phoenix New Times earlier this year. By unity, he means a heterosexual, white Christian ethnostate, if his protracted record of internet bombast is any indicator.

In the interview with Jackson on September 26, Finchem added to his list of lies and conspiracies he's been peddling during his campaign. He also implied that the January 6 unrest was not an insurrection.

“So I continue to ask a question that I hope that one day we can get an answer to,” Finchem said. “How is it that this has been promoted as an insurrection when we have a malicious destruction of property and something that falls short of illegal entry? Something doesn’t add up here.”

Finchem also said it was an “outright lie” that five police officers died as a result of the attack. Another shameless whopper.

According to PolitiFact, U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick died after suffering two strokes several hours after the attack. Four Capitol Police and Washington Metropolitan Police officers died by suicide in the weeks following the attack.

Finchem also claimed during his interview with Jackson that Democratic Speaker Nancy Pelosi ordered the then-House Sergeant at Arms to unlock the doors to the House chamber and wave in attackers. “As a law enforcement officer, I would look at that and say, 'Well that doesn’t even pass the sniff test,'” Finchem said.

Finchem’s “sniff test” as a cop isn't worth much. After retiring in 1999 from the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety in his home state of Michigan, the agency wrote in its personnel file for Finchem that he received a “poor rating” and that the agency “would not rehire.”
click to enlarge
Democrat Adrian Fontes has raised significantly more campaign cash than Mark Finchem, his opponent in the Arizona Secretary of State race.
Matt Hennie

Finchem Uplifting 'Bile, Bigoted Rhetoric'

Finchem's hypocrisy goes beyond preaching law and order while spending time with Jackson. During a September 22 debate with his Democratic opponent, Adrian Fontes, Finchem said, “I do not care for mail-in voting. That is why I go to the polls.”

Finchem, however, remained on the list to receive early ballots by mail from 2008 until April this year. He voted by mail in every single election but one since 2004. PolitiFact called it a "full flop." Fourth Estate 48 dug even deeper into Finchem's penchant for mail-in voting.

Finchem later claimed that Fontes lost the debate since he focused on issues that had nothing to do with the secretary of state's office.

“He wants to go do a bunch of Democrat sound bites and things that have absolutely nothing to do with the elections here in Arizona," Finchem told Jackson during their interview. Yet Finchem, during the debate, discussed sentencing recommendations for drug crimes, which the secretary of state has no role in setting. “I support your death penalty of drug dealers. Let's round them up," Finchem said during the debate.

If Finchem wins in November, he has promised to radically overhaul Arizona’s elections. He’s not only propagating the tirelessly debunked Big Lie that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from Trump, but he also played an intimate role in concocting it — along with other offshoot conspiracy theories centered around election fraud.

The term-limited legislator falsely declared himself an elector for Trump. Then he took credit for planning the January 6 attack.

"Finchem has used his campaign to uplift the vile, bigoted rhetoric of far-right extremists,” Aidan Johnson, spokesperson for American Bridge 21st Century, a Democratic super PAC, told New Times. “He’s more focused on representing their interests than the interests of Arizonans.”

Finchem didn't respond to numerous questions from New Times.

According to a new poll from CNN, Finchem is a four-point favorite over Fontes despite lopsided fundraising. New numbers from the Secretary of State's office show Fontes has raised more than $2.4 million to Finchem's $1.8 million.
KEEP PHOENIX NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started Phoenix New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Elias Weiss is a staff writer at the Phoenix New Times. A native of Charlotte, North Carolina, he reported first for the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette and was editor of the Chatham Star-Tribune in Southern Virginia, where he covered politics and law. In 2020, the Virginia Press Association awarded him first place in the categories of Government Writing and Breaking News Writing for non-daily newspapers statewide.
Contact: Elias Weiss

Trending News

Latest Stories

More »

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Phoenix.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy
Phoenix New Times 10.27.2022

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation