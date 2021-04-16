Top Leaders at the Arizona Liquor Department Quietly Resign

- Local
The director and deputy director of the Arizona Department of Liquor Licenses and Control resigned earlier this week, Phoenix New Times has learned.
Director John Cocca and Deputy Director Michael Rosenberger both stepped down, according to CJ Karamargin, a spokesperson for Governor Doug Ducey.
Colonel Heston Silbert, the director of the Department of Public Safety, will serve as interim director for the time being, he said.
It is unclear why they both resigned. Ducey's office didn't send out a press release regarding the turnover and Karamargin wouldn't comment further on the matter, stating, "We do not talk about personnel matters."
Rosenberger and Cocca did not respond to requests for comment. Jeffrey Trillo, the agency's assistant director, also did not respond to requests for comment.
Cocca served as director of the agency since 2015 after a long stint as an assistant chief in the Scottsdale Police Department, according to his LinkedIn profile.
(This is a breaking story and will be updated.)
