Primary Election Results: Tipirneni Beating Malik; Glassman Getting Cooked

Even with a global pandemic rattling the world, democracy doesn't stop. The winners of today's primary election races will face off in the November general election for Congressional seats, the offices of Maricopa County Sheriff and Attorney, and a slew of seats in the State Legislature. Here's the latest on where some of the more important and contested races stand:
Maricopa County Sheriff's Office
This is one of the highest profile races in Maricopa County this year. The current sheriff, Democrat Paul Penzone, ran unopposed in the 2020 primary after handily beating Joe Arpaio, the former longtime sheriff who generated national controversy for his hard-line punitive practices, back in 2016. In what many view as a quixotic bid to get his old job back, Arpaio has squared off against several other candidates for the Republican nomination — including a former deputy of his — during the 2020 primary.
Initial results
Jerry Sheridan: 122,094
Joe Arpaio: 121,578
Mike Crawford: 88,259
Lehland Burton: 891
Maricopa County Attorney's Office
The Republican incumbent county prosecutor Alister Adel is being attacked only from the left in her 2020 reelection bid. No other Republicans challenged her in the primary. Three Democratic candidates battled it out to wear the 'progressive prosecutor' mantle and be the candidate that will take on Adel and her prosecutorial track record — which critics argue is overly punitive — in the fall. Adel's challengers included Julie Gunnigle, a former county prosecutor, and Will Knight, who used to work as a public defender in Maricopa County.
Initial results
Julie Gunnigle: 183,705
Will Knight: 65,875
Bob McWhirter: 57,040
Maricopa County Recorder
This race might not be as sexy as the contests for sheriff or county prosecutor, but the Maricopa County Recorder, is important nonetheless. The office oversees elections — such as this one — and its run by incumbent Adrian Fontes, one of the few democrats elected to a countywide office. This year, two Republicans fought each other to try to oust him.
Initial results
Stephen Richer: 165,845
Clair Van Steenwyk: 123,810
Maricopa County Board of Supervisors
Even though all five positions on the county board of supervisors are up for grabs in the November general election, only one seat was contested in the primary. Steve Chucri, a Republican incumbent who represents District 2, covering cities including Mesa and Scottsdale, faced down a challenge from the right.
Initial results
Steve Chucri (Republican): 76,806
Kyle Cloud (Republican): 66
Maricopa County Assessor
Incumbent Eddie Cook, a Republican, had to first survive a challenge from within his own party before he could take on the Democratic candidate, Aaron Connor, in the fall. So far, he's pulled ahead of Rodney Glassman.
Initial results
Eddie Cook (Republican): 159,605
Rodney Glassman (Republican): 141,674
U.S. Senate
Fighter-jet pilot Martha McSally may be in for the dogfight of her life against astronaut Mark Kelly in November, but first she had to vanquish Daniel McCarthy in today's primary. Results show it was a turkey shoot.
Martha McSally (Republican): 269,791
Daniel McCarthy (Republican): 73,928
Congressional District 6
David Schweikert is trying to hold on to the seat in the U.S. Capitol he's held since 2011, a goal he made harder on himself by unethical activity that got him sanctioned last week by the Office of Congressional Ethics. He has to pay a $50,000 fine for pressuring staff to conduct campaign activity, failing to follow Federal Elections Commission rules, and other violations. He's the only Republican running, but four Democrats competed against each other for a chance to replace him.
It seemed for a while that two of the Democrats, Hiral Tipirneni and Anita Malik, would go toe-to-toe. But Tipirneni, who lost to Republican Debbie Lesko in CD-8 two years ago, raised $2.5 million for her campaign — 10 times as much as Malik, who lost to Schweikert 45-55 in 2018. A poll released on election day by OH Predictive Insights showed Tipirneni already had it in the bag versus Malik. Early voting tallies show the poll called it right. Schweikert can only hope that the district's Republican-majority voters believe his story about "clerical errors."
Initial Results
Hiral Tipirneni (Democrat): 37,484
Anita Malik (Democrat): 24,867
Karl Gentles (Democrat): N/A
Stephanie Rimmer (Democrat): N/A
State Legislature
Arizona's State Legislature is controlled by Republicans — but not by a sweeping majority. Currently, Republicans control the State Senate with a 17 to 13 majority, and are barely holding on to the House by a two-seat margin. Primary elections can set the stage for general election match-ups or change the composition of a party caucus in the legislature as moderates battle it out with more extreme members of their own party. Here are results from several races that politicos eyed this year:
Legislative District 27 (South Phoenix)
Initial Results - House Race
Reginald Bolding (incumbent Democrat): 11,503
Diego Rodriguez (Democrat): 9,755
Catherine Miranda (Democrat): 6,411
Legislative District 26 (Tempe)
Initial Results - House Race
Athena Salman (Democrat): 8,840
Debbie Manuel-Nez (Democrat): 6,447
Melody Hernandez (Democrat): 6,674
Patrick Morales (Democrat): N/A
Initial Results - Senate Race
Juan Mendez (incumbent Democrat): 9,053
Janna Lynn Granillo (Democrat): 5,203
Legislative District 15 (Scottsdale)
Initial Results - Senate
Heather Carter (incumbent Republican): 12,913
Nancy Barto (Republican): 13,230
Legislative District 29 (Glendale)
Initial Results - House Race
Billy Bragg (Republican): 2,941
Helen Fokszanskyj-Conti (Republican): 2,193
Alysia McMillan (Republican): 1,810
Cesar Chavez (Democrat): 7,205
Richard Andrade (incumbent Democrat): 4,886
Teddy Castro (Democrat): 3,815
Legislative District 6 (Flagstaff)
Initial Results - Senate Race
Wendy Rogers (Republican): 9,573
Sylvia Allen (incumbent Republican): 5,673
(This is a breaking story and will be updated.)
