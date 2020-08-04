Primary Election Results: Tipirneni Beating Malik; Glassman Getting Cooked

Even with a global pandemic rattling the world, democracy doesn't stop. The winners of today's primary election races will face off in the November general election for Congressional seats, the offices of Maricopa County Sheriff and Attorney, and a slew of seats in the State Legislature. Here's the latest on where some of the more important and contested races stand:



Maricopa County Sheriff's Office



This is one of the highest profile races in Maricopa County this year. The current sheriff, Democrat Paul Penzone, ran unopposed in the 2020 primary after handily beating Joe Arpaio, the former longtime sheriff who generated national controversy for his hard-line punitive practices, back in 2016. In what many view as a quixotic bid to get his old job back, Arpaio has squared off against several other candidates for the Republican nomination — including a former deputy of his — during the 2020 primary.

Initial results

Jerry Sheridan: 122,094

Joe Arpaio: 121,578

Mike Crawford: 88,259

Lehland Burton: 891

Maricopa County Attorney's Office

The Republican incumbent county prosecutor Alister Adel is being attacked only from the left in her 2020 reelection bid. No other Republicans challenged her in the primary. Three Democratic candidates battled it out to wear the 'progressive prosecutor' mantle and be the candidate that will take on Adel and her prosecutorial track record — which critics argue is overly punitive — in the fall. Adel's challengers included Julie Gunnigle, a former county prosecutor, and Will Knight, who used to work as a public defender in Maricopa County.

Initial results

Julie Gunnigle: 183,705

Will Knight: 65,875

Bob McWhirter: 57,040

Maricopa County Recorder

This race might not be as sexy as the contests for sheriff or county prosecutor, but the Maricopa County Recorder, is important nonetheless. The office oversees elections — such as this one — and its run by incumbent Adrian Fontes, one of the few democrats elected to a countywide office. This year, two Republicans fought each other to try to oust him.

Initial results

Stephen Richer: 165,845

Clair Van Steenwyk: 123,810

Maricopa County Board of Supervisors

Even though all five positions on the county board of supervisors are up for grabs in the November general election, only one seat was contested in the primary. Steve Chucri, a Republican incumbent who represents District 2, covering cities including Mesa and Scottsdale, faced down a challenge from the right.

Initial results

Steve Chucri (Republican): 76,806

Kyle Cloud (Republican): 66

Maricopa County Assessor

Incumbent Eddie Cook, a Republican, had to first survive a challenge from within his own party before he could take on the Democratic candidate, Aaron Connor, in the fall. So far, he's pulled ahead of Rodney Glassman.

Initial results



Eddie Cook (Republican): 159,605

Rodney Glassman (Republican): 141,674

U.S. Senate

Fighter-jet pilot Martha McSally may be in for the dogfight of her life against astronaut Mark Kelly in November, but first she had to vanquish Daniel McCarthy in today's primary. Results show it was a turkey shoot.

Martha McSally (Republican): 269,791

Daniel McCarthy (Republican): 73,928





Congressional District 6

David Schweikert is trying to hold on to the seat in the U.S. Capitol he's held since 2011, a goal he made harder on himself by unethical activity that got him sanctioned last week by the Office of Congressional Ethics. He has to pay a $50,000 fine for pressuring staff to conduct campaign activity, failing to follow Federal Elections Commission rules, and other violations. He's the only Republican running, but four Democrats competed against each other for a chance to replace him.

It seemed for a while that two of the Democrats, Hiral Tipirneni and Anita Malik, would go toe-to-toe. But Tipirneni, who lost to Republican Debbie Lesko in CD-8 two years ago, raised $2.5 million for her campaign — 10 times as much as Malik, who lost to Schweikert 45-55 in 2018. A poll released on election day by OH Predictive Insights showed Tipirneni already had it in the bag versus Malik. Early voting tallies show the poll called it right. Schweikert can only hope that the district's Republican-majority voters believe his story about "clerical errors."

Initial Results

Hiral Tipirneni (Democrat): 37,484

Anita Malik (Democrat): 24,867

Karl Gentles (Democrat): N/A

Stephanie Rimmer (Democrat): N/A

State Legislature

Arizona's State Legislature is controlled by Republicans — but not by a sweeping majority. Currently, Republicans control the State Senate with a 17 to 13 majority, and are barely holding on to the House by a two-seat margin. Primary elections can set the stage for general election match-ups or change the composition of a party caucus in the legislature as moderates battle it out with more extreme members of their own party. Here are results from several races that politicos eyed this year:

Legislative District 27 (South Phoenix)



Initial Results - House Race

Reginald Bolding (incumbent Democrat): 11,503

Diego Rodriguez (Democrat): 9,755

Catherine Miranda (Democrat): 6,411

Legislative District 26 (Tempe)

Initial Results - House Race

Athena Salman (Democrat): 8,840

Debbie Manuel-Nez (Democrat): 6,447

Melody Hernandez (Democrat): 6,674

Patrick Morales (Democrat): N/A

Initial Results - Senate Race



Juan Mendez (incumbent Democrat): 9,053

Janna Lynn Granillo (Democrat): 5,203

Legislative District 15 (Scottsdale)



Initial Results - Senate

Heather Carter (incumbent Republican): 12,913

Nancy Barto (Republican): 13,230

Legislative District 29 (Glendale)



Initial Results - House Race



Billy Bragg (Republican): 2,941

Helen Fokszanskyj-Conti (Republican): 2,193

Alysia McMillan (Republican): 1,810

Cesar Chavez (Democrat): 7,205

Richard Andrade (incumbent Democrat): 4,886

Teddy Castro (Democrat): 3,815

Legislative District 6 (Flagstaff)



Initial Results - Senate Race

Wendy Rogers (Republican): 9,573

Sylvia Allen (incumbent Republican): 5,673

(This is a breaking story and will be updated.)